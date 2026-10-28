Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 28

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Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended Tuesday's choppy session on a flat note, as sentiment remained cautious over the elevated crude oil prices and persisting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Sensex closed 8.08 points, or 0.01%, lower 73,598.67, while the Nifty 50 eased 3.45 points, or 0.02%, to end at 22,749.75. The Bank Nifty index ended 0.72% lower at 53,974.90.

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US Market Recap

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, October 27 ahead of Big Tech earnings, while easing crude oil prices ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision gave some relief to investors.

Nasdaq Composite rose 0.42% to 26,279.81, S&P 500 advanced 0.33% to 7,701.76, while Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.28% to 52,361.58 by 9:31 am ET or 7:01 pm IST.

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Earnings

L&T Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Rs 5,202 crore vs estimate of Rs 4,342 crore; up 33% vs Rs 3,926 crore YoY

Revenue: Rs 78,750 crore vs estimate of Rs 73,303 crore; up 16% vs Rs 67,984 crore YoY

EBITDA: Rs 6,845 crore vs estimate of Rs 6,999 crore; up 1% vs Rs 6,806 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 8.7% vs estimate of 9.54%; 8.7% vs 10% YoY

Q2 Order Book: Up 28% at Rs 1.47 lakh crore YoY

Consolidated Order Book As Of September 30: Rs 8.53 lakh crore

Infrastructure, Utilities Revenue: Up 6% at Rs 25,554 crore YoY

Infrastructure, Utilities EBIT: Up 1% at Rs 1,144 crore YoY

Green Energy Revenue: Up 43% at Rs 11,494 crore YoY

Green Energy EBIT: Up 37% at Rs 669 crore YoY

Manufacturing, Products Revenue: Up 31% at Rs 4,639 crore YoY

Manufacturing, Products EBIT: Up 58% at Rs 610 crore YoY

Conventional Energy Revenue: Up 28% at Rs 17,289 crore YoY

Conventional Energy EBIT: Up 13% at Rs 1,158 crore YoY

Technology Revenue: Up 11% at Rs 14,938 crore YoY

Technology EBIT: Up 11% at Rs 2,443 crore YoY

Financial Services Revenue: Up 27% at Rs 5,307 crore YoY

Financial Services EBIT: Up 33% at Rs 1,319 crore YoY

PTC India Financial Services Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Down 50% at Rs 44 crore vs Rs 88 crore YoY

Total Income: Down 13.6% at Rs 114 crore vs Rs 132 crore YoY

Tata Capital Q2 (Cons)

Profit: Up 51.3% at Rs 1,660 crore vs Rs 1,097 crore YoY

Total Income: Up 20.7% at Rs 9,356 crore vs Rs 7,749 crore YoY

Medium-Term Note Programme: Increased to $3 billion from $2 billion

SG Mart Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Rs 54 crore vs Rs 26.5 crore YoY

Revenue: Down 8.3% at Rs 1,562 crore vs Rs 1,704 crore YoY

EBITDA: Rs 72.6 crore vs Rs 27.8 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 4.6% vs 1.6% YoY

Omaxe Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss: Rs 25.1 crore vs loss of Rs 167 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 79.4% at Rs 576 crore vs Rs 321 crore YoY

EBITDA: Rs 0.9 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 169 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 0.15%

JSW Infrastructure Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Down 11.9% at Rs 318 crore vs Rs 361 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 17% at Rs 1,481 crore vs Rs 1,266 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 10.6% at Rs 675 crore vs Rs 610 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 45.6% vs 48.2% YoY

Vedanta Iron Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss: Rs 311 crore vs profit of Rs 122 crore QoQ

Revenue: Down 23.9% at Rs 2,788 crore vs Rs 3,662 crore QoQ

EBITDA: Down 90.6% at Rs 48 crore vs Rs 508 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin: 1.7% vs 13.9% QoQ

NIIT Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss: Rs 2.2 crore vs profit of Rs 1.4 crore YoY

Revenue: Down 6.5% at Rs 98.2 crore vs Rs 105 crore YoY

AWL Agri Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Down 2.4% at Rs 239 crore vs Rs 245 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 26.1% at Rs 22,202 crore vs Rs 17,605 crore YoY

EBITDA: Down 9.7% at Rs 622 crore vs Rs 689 crore YoY

Other Income: Rs 69.3 crore vs outgo of Rs 79 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 2.8% vs 3.9% YoY

Honeywell Automation Q2

Net Profit: Up 11.7% at Rs 134 crore vs Rs 120 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 6.4% at Rs 1,224 crore vs Rs 1,150 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 17.5% at Rs 155 crore vs Rs 132 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 12.7% vs 11.5% YoY

LT Foods Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 9.8% at Rs 180 crore vs Rs 164 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 17% at Rs 3,234 crore vs Rs 2,765 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 9.8% at Rs 339 crore vs Rs 309 crore YoY

Other Income: Rs 18.4 crore vs Rs 6.7 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 10.5% vs 11.2% YoY

Kirloskar Brothers Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 3.8% at Rs 73.7 crore vs Rs 71 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 24.2% at Rs 1,277 crore vs Rs 1,028 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 14.7% at Rs 124 crore vs Rs 108 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 9.7% vs 10.5% YoY

Raymond Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 96.5% at Rs 22.4 crore vs Rs 11.4 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 24.1% at Rs 655 crore vs Rs 528 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 72.2% at Rs 75.6 crore vs Rs 43.9 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 11.5% vs 8.3% YoY

Tax Credit: Rs 10.6 crore vs expense of Rs 162 crore YoY

Tanla Platforms Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 3% at Rs 146 crore vs Rs 142 crore QoQ

Revenue: Up 10.3% at Rs 1,352 crore vs Rs 1,226 crore QoQ

EBIT: Down 40.1% at Rs 177 crore vs Rs 295 crore QoQ

EBIT Margin: 13.1% vs 24.1% QoQ

Interim Dividend: Rs 6 per share

Siyaram Silk Mills Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Down 14.1% at Rs 74.5 crore vs Rs 86.7 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 15.3% at Rs 814 crore vs Rs 706 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 8.2% at Rs 116 crore vs Rs 107 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 14.3% vs 15.2% YoY

Maruti Suzuki Q2

Net Profit: Rs 2,415 crore vs estimate of Rs 2,933 crore; down 26.9% vs Rs 3,303 crore YoY

Revenue: Rs 53,340 crore vs estimate of Rs 53,744 crore; up 26% vs Rs 42,332 crore YoY

EBITDA: Rs 4,764 crore vs estimate of Rs 4,683 crore; down 6.3% vs Rs 5,085 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 8.9% vs estimate of 8.7%; 8.9% vs 12% YoY

Other Income: Rs 430 crore vs Rs 966 crore YoY

Tax Expense: Rs 751 crore vs Rs 988 crore YoY

Commodity Prices: Adverse impact due to the Middle East war

Foreign Exchange: Adverse movement was a negative

Cost Reduction Efforts: Positive in Q2

Realisations: Improved in Q2

Raymond Realty Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Down 11.8% at Rs 53.1 crore vs Rs 60.2 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 7.5% at Rs 749 crore vs Rs 697 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 15.7% at Rs 107 crore vs Rs 92.2 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 14.2% vs 13.2% YoY

FDC Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 73.1% at Rs 49 crore vs Rs 28.3 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 21% at Rs 572.1 crore vs Rs 473 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 90.2% at Rs 64.3 crore vs Rs 33.8 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 11.2% vs 7.1% YoY

Share Buyback: 24 lakh shares (1.47% of equity)

Buyback Size: Rs 120 crore at Rs 500 per share

MedPlus Health Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 1% at Rs 56.1 crore vs Rs 55.5 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 21.3% at Rs 2,037 crore vs Rs 1,679 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 14.2% at Rs 169.4 crore vs Rs 148.4 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 8.3% vs 8.8% YoY

Gandhar Oil Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Rs 175 crore vs Rs 36.1 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 72.9% at Rs 1,847 crore vs Rs 1,068 crore YoY

EBITDA: Rs 288 crore vs Rs 65.8 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 15.6% vs 6.2% YoY

Indus Towers Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Down 2.5% at Rs 1,793 crore vs Rs 1,839 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 4% at Rs 8,516 crore vs Rs 8,188 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 0.5% at Rs 4,633 crore vs Rs 4,612 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 54.4% vs 56.3% YoY

JSW Cement Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Down 1.2% at Rs 85.4 crore vs Rs 86.4 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 33.1% at Rs 1,912 crore vs Rs 1,436 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 3.7% at Rs 277 crore vs Rs 267 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 14.5% vs 18.6% YoY

Tax Expense: Rs 23.1 crore vs Rs 45.9 crore YoY

Capacity Expansion: 2 MTPA GGBS grinding capacity at Vijayanagar

Capacity Expansion: 2 MTPA cement grinding capacity at Dolvi

SBI Life Q2

Net Profit: Up 10.9% at Rs 549 crore vs Rs 495 crore YoY

Net Premium Income: Up 8.2% at Rs 26,877 crore vs Rs 24,848 crore YoY

Solvency Ratio: 1.97 vs 1.96 QoQ

13th-Month Persistency Ratio: 85.82% vs 84.35% QoQ

61st-Month Persistency Ratio: 58.01% vs 59.1% QoQ

Max Financial Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Rs 79.9 crore vs Rs 4.1 crore YoY

Total Income: Up 18.4% at Rs 11,605 crore vs Rs 9,799 crore YoY

IFB Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Down 24.5% at Rs 38.3 crore vs Rs 50.8 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 15% at Rs 1,576 crore vs Rs 1,370 crore YoY

EBITDA: Down 9% at Rs 91 crore vs Rs 99.9 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 5.8% vs 7.3% YoY

Concord Biotech Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 10.3% at Rs 69.6 crore vs Rs 63.1 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 25.1% at Rs 309.1 crore vs Rs 247 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 18.1% at Rs 104.4 crore vs Rs 88.4 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 33.8% vs 35.8% YoY

PG Electroplast Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Rs 13.7 crore vs Rs 2.8 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 42.5% at Rs 934 crore vs Rs 655 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 98.7% at Rs 59.8 crore vs Rs 30.1 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 6.4% vs 4.6% YoY

Knack Packaging Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 21.4% at Rs 25 crore vs Rs 20.6 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 12.3% at Rs 294.8 crore vs Rs 262.5 crore YoY

EBITDA: Down 27.4% at Rs 36.6 crore vs Rs 50.4 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 12.4% vs 19.2% YoY

Allied Blenders Q2

Revenue: Up 6.8% at Rs 1,147.9 crore vs Rs 990.1 crore YoY

Net Profit: Up 11.2% at Rs 71.5 crore vs Rs 64.3 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 11% at Rs 139.2 crore vs Rs 125.4 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 12.1% vs 12.7% YoY

Schaeffler India Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 20.8% at Rs 349 crore vs Rs 289 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 26.8% at Rs 3,089 crore vs Rs 2,437 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 17.3% at Rs 537 crore vs Rs 458 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 17.4% vs 18.8% YoY

Waaree Energies Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Down 14.7% at Rs 719 crore vs Rs 843 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 23.9% at Rs 7,518 crore vs Rs 6,066 crore YoY

EBITDA: Down 5.1% at Rs 1,335 crore vs Rs 1,406 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 17.8% vs 23.2% YoY

SAIL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 6.4% at Rs 1,750 crore vs Rs 1,644 crore QoQ

Revenue: Up 21.9% at Rs 31,997 crore vs Rs 26,246 crore QoQ

EBITDA: Up 1.5% at Rs 4,215 crore vs Rs 4,153 crore QoQ

EBITDA Margin: 13.2% vs 15.8% QoQ

UBL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Rs 135 crore vs Rs 46.5 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 23.6% at Rs 2,537 crore vs Rs 2,052 crore YoY

EBITDA: Up 99.2% at Rs 259 crore vs Rs 130 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 10.2% vs 6.3% YoY

Other Income: Rs 41.3 crore vs Rs 14.9 crore YoY

Tax Expense: Rs 47.9 crore vs Rs 19.5 crore YoY

Capri Global Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Up 77.2% at Rs 418 crore vs Rs 236 crore YoY

Total Income: Up 59% at Rs 1,788 crore vs Rs 1,124 crore YoY

Piramal Pharma Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit: Rs 5.6 crore vs loss of Rs 99.2 crore YoY

Revenue: Up 28.1% at Rs 2,617 crore vs Rs 2,044 crore YoY

EBITDA: Rs 349 crore vs Rs 159 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 13.3% vs 7.8% YoY

Star Health Q2

Net Profit: Rs 265 crore vs Rs 79.6 crore YoY

Total Insurance Revenue: Up 15.4% at Rs 5,074 crore vs Rs 4,396 crore YoY

Stocks In News

Choice International

Arm CEBPL allots 42 lakh CCPS to investor NH Investment & Securities Co.

CCPS Allotment Price: Rs 2,130 per share, worth nearly Rs 900 crore

Mishra Dhatu

Signs pact with HWB and BARC for nickel and cobalt production

To produce cobalt and nickel from plant reverts

Karamtara Engineering

Gets new orders worth Rs 1,199 crore

Orders in transmission and renewable energy sectors

Infosys

Completes SAP S/4HANA rollout for Syngenta

Subros

Gets Rs 1,225 crore order from Maruti Suzuki India

To supply HVAC assemblies

Alembic Pharma

Gets US FDA nod for valganciclovir oral solution

Used to treat CMV retinitis

Indian Overseas Bank

Appoints Akshit Choudhary as CFO from Nov. 1, 2026

Exide Industries

Invests Rs 150 crore in arm Exide Energy Solutions

Total investment in arm rises to Rs 5,352 crore

Avalon Technologies

Approves preferential issue of 19 lakh warrants at Rs 2,193.20 each

Issue size: Rs 425 crore

Steamhouse India

Signs pact with Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre

Exploring industrial infrastructure opportunities involving Rs 500 crore investment

Radico Khaitan

Revenue Department visits company's Delhi and Uttar Pradesh offices

Expects no impact on operations

Extending full cooperation to authorities

ACME Solar

Arm ACME Greentech Seventh commissions additional 35.77 MW BESS capacity

Total commissioned BESS capacity rises to 195.35 MW/781.40 MWh

PPA signed with SJVN

Gulf Oil

Fire breaks out at Gujarat warehouse

No injuries or casualties reported

Damage assessment underway

Inventory is insured

Syngene International

CFO Deepak Jain to leave for personal reasons

Waaree Energies

To acquire 100% stake in Waaree Green Data Centers

Also acquiring Aurovault Data Centers and Sunstar Data Centers

Evaluating entry into data centre business

Transaction expected to be completed in FY27

Lemon Tree

Signs pact for a 76-room hotel in Punjab

Tata Motors

Arm TML CV Holdings B.V. receives final open offer results

Shares tendered: 238.16 million

Stake rises to 89.42%

Ashiana Housing

CARE upgrades issuer rating to CARE A+; Stable from CARE A; Stable

NCD rating also upgraded to CARE A+; Stable

JSW Cement

Approves 2 MTPA GGBS grinding capacity at Vijayanagar, Karnataka

Approves 2 MTPA cement grinding mill at Dolvi, Maharashtra

Expansion aimed at strengthening manufacturing footprint

Lloyds Metals & Energy

Executes agreements with Amplus Green One Power, Amplus Energy One and Amplus Ceres Solar

Related to acquisition of at least 26% stake in the three companies

Aims to secure power via captive renewable energy arrangements

Home First Finance

Appoints Rinkoo Somani as CFO

Optiemus Infracom

Approves unsecured loan of up to Rs 50 crore to wholly owned subsidiary GDN Enterprises

Board Meetings

MosChip Technologies

To consider preferential issue of equity shares

To consider acquisition of Vayavya Labs

JSW Energy

To consider fund-raising

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company

To consider fund-raising

Shares To Exit Lock-In

Swastika Infra

10 lakh shares (5% of outstanding shares)

Elevate Campuses

1.3 crore shares (8% of outstanding shares)

Adroit Industries

20 lakh shares (4% of outstanding shares)

IPO Listing

Paras Healthcare

Tertiary and quaternary healthcare platform operating eight hospitals with 2,211 beds across North India.

Category Subscription (x) QIB (Ex Anchor) 3.25 NII 0.69 bNII 0.62 sNII 0.84 Retail 2.10 Total 2.34

Jio Platforms

Technology company focused on digital connectivity and digital services.

Category Subscription (x) QIB (Ex Anchor) 67.15 NII 13.99 bNII 15.88 sNII 10.20 Retail 2.76 Employee 2.91 Shareholders 7.59 Total 21.36

IPO Opening

M.K. Sons Fine Jewels

Jewellery retailer with showrooms in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Companies Reporting Earnings

ACME Solar Holdings, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Aeroflex Industries, Agi Greenpac, Anant Raj, Apcotex Industries, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, CarTrade Tech, Cholamandalam Investment, City Union Bank, Dodla Dairy, eClerx Services, Elantas Beck India, Force Motors, Gateway Distriparks, Gokul Agro Resources, Goodluck India, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Hero MotoCorp, Hexaware Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Hyundai Motor India, Infobeans Technologies, JSW Energy, KPIT Technologies, KPR Mill, Kaveri Seed, Kalyani Steels, Karnataka Bank, MAS Financial Services, Meesho, Info Edge, Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, PNC Infratech, PVR Inox, Raymond Lifestyle, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Sasken Technologies, Satin Creditcare, Stylam Industries, Sundram Fasteners, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor, United Spirits, Vaibhav Global, Vedanta, VST Industries and Zensar Technologies.

Bulk/Block Deals

Agi Infra: Arihant Capital bought 43,163 shares at Rs 221.09

Apollo Micro Systems: QE Securities bought 18,844 shares at Rs 436.38

Bio Medica Laboratories: Oswal Energies bought 80,000 shares at Rs 146

India Glycols: Junomoneta Finsol sold 12,634 shares at Rs 321.16

Jain Irrigation: Nitin Kapoor and HUF sold 42,756 shares at Rs 25.28

MSTC: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund sold 4.14 lakh shares at Rs 561.32

Ola Electric: Jump Trading sold 1.52 lakh shares at Rs 33.16

PC Jeweller: Jump Trading bought 1.40 lakh shares at Rs 16.69

Advit Jewels: Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi bought 3.25 lakh shares at Rs 332.72

Ratnaveer Precision: Arihant Capital bought 1.03 lakh shares at Rs 346.34

Technocraft Ventures: Acme Capital and Govind J Gupta sold shares

APL Apollo Tubes: Prashant P Sawant bought 61,000 shares at Rs 140.44

TVS Holdings: TSF Investments sold 7.56 lakh shares; Srinivasan Trust and VS Trust bought shares at Rs 10,905

Insider Trading

Seshasayee Paper & Boards

Time Square Investments (Promoter Group) bought 5.7 lakh shares

High Energy Batteries India (Promoter Group) bought 1.4 lakh shares

Shakti Pumps India

Vintex Tools & Machineries (Promoter) bought 13,000 shares

Trading Tweaks

Price Band Change From 20% To No Band

Coromandel International

City Union Bank

Data Patterns

Karur Vysya Bank

Navin Fluorine

Syrma SGS Technology

Short-Term ASM

Paushak

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 28: Nifty's Move Above 22,850 Could Trigger Bullish Momentum On Easing Crude Prices

F&O Cues

Nifty Nov Futures down 0.36% at 22,807.90, premium of 57 points

Maximum Call OI: 23,500

Maximum Put OI: 21,500

Securities In Ban Period: SAIL

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