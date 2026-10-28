Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 28

Good Morning!
Stock Market Recap
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended Tuesday's choppy session on a flat note, as sentiment remained cautious over the elevated crude oil prices and persisting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The Sensex closed 8.08 points, or 0.01%, lower 73,598.67, while the Nifty 50 eased 3.45 points, or 0.02%, to end at 22,749.75. The Bank Nifty index ended 0.72% lower at 53,974.90.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
-
India's Market Leaders To Decode The New Samvat At NDTV Profit Ignite In Mumbai On Oct 28
-
NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali 2026: Top Market Veterans Decode Wealth Creation
-
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season, Fed Policy Verdict And Crude Oil In Focus
-
Silver Is Now Down From Rs 4.2 Lakh To Rs 1.9 Lakh: Where It Goes From Here
-
NDTV Ignite, The Trillion-Dollar Trajectory: India's Road to 2030
US Market Recap
US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, October 27 ahead of Big Tech earnings, while easing crude oil prices ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision gave some relief to investors.
Nasdaq Composite rose 0.42% to 26,279.81, S&P 500 advanced 0.33% to 7,701.76, while Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.28% to 52,361.58 by 9:31 am ET or 7:01 pm IST.
ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vedanta, United Breweries, Bharti Airtel, Mazagon Dock And Godrej Consumer — Ask Profit
Earnings
L&T Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Rs 5,202 crore vs estimate of Rs 4,342 crore; up 33% vs Rs 3,926 crore YoY
- Revenue: Rs 78,750 crore vs estimate of Rs 73,303 crore; up 16% vs Rs 67,984 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Rs 6,845 crore vs estimate of Rs 6,999 crore; up 1% vs Rs 6,806 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 8.7% vs estimate of 9.54%; 8.7% vs 10% YoY
- Q2 Order Book: Up 28% at Rs 1.47 lakh crore YoY
- Consolidated Order Book As Of September 30: Rs 8.53 lakh crore
- Infrastructure, Utilities Revenue: Up 6% at Rs 25,554 crore YoY
- Infrastructure, Utilities EBIT: Up 1% at Rs 1,144 crore YoY
- Green Energy Revenue: Up 43% at Rs 11,494 crore YoY
- Green Energy EBIT: Up 37% at Rs 669 crore YoY
- Manufacturing, Products Revenue: Up 31% at Rs 4,639 crore YoY
- Manufacturing, Products EBIT: Up 58% at Rs 610 crore YoY
- Conventional Energy Revenue: Up 28% at Rs 17,289 crore YoY
- Conventional Energy EBIT: Up 13% at Rs 1,158 crore YoY
- Technology Revenue: Up 11% at Rs 14,938 crore YoY
- Technology EBIT: Up 11% at Rs 2,443 crore YoY
- Financial Services Revenue: Up 27% at Rs 5,307 crore YoY
- Financial Services EBIT: Up 33% at Rs 1,319 crore YoY
PTC India Financial Services Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Down 50% at Rs 44 crore vs Rs 88 crore YoY
- Total Income: Down 13.6% at Rs 114 crore vs Rs 132 crore YoY
Tata Capital Q2 (Cons)
- Profit: Up 51.3% at Rs 1,660 crore vs Rs 1,097 crore YoY
- Total Income: Up 20.7% at Rs 9,356 crore vs Rs 7,749 crore YoY
- Medium-Term Note Programme: Increased to $3 billion from $2 billion
SG Mart Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Rs 54 crore vs Rs 26.5 crore YoY
- Revenue: Down 8.3% at Rs 1,562 crore vs Rs 1,704 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Rs 72.6 crore vs Rs 27.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 4.6% vs 1.6% YoY
Omaxe Q2 (Cons)
- Net Loss: Rs 25.1 crore vs loss of Rs 167 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 79.4% at Rs 576 crore vs Rs 321 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Rs 0.9 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 169 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 0.15%
JSW Infrastructure Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Down 11.9% at Rs 318 crore vs Rs 361 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 17% at Rs 1,481 crore vs Rs 1,266 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 10.6% at Rs 675 crore vs Rs 610 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 45.6% vs 48.2% YoY
Vedanta Iron Q2 (Cons)
- Net Loss: Rs 311 crore vs profit of Rs 122 crore QoQ
- Revenue: Down 23.9% at Rs 2,788 crore vs Rs 3,662 crore QoQ
- EBITDA: Down 90.6% at Rs 48 crore vs Rs 508 crore QoQ
- EBITDA Margin: 1.7% vs 13.9% QoQ
NIIT Q2 (Cons)
- Net Loss: Rs 2.2 crore vs profit of Rs 1.4 crore YoY
- Revenue: Down 6.5% at Rs 98.2 crore vs Rs 105 crore YoY
AWL Agri Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Down 2.4% at Rs 239 crore vs Rs 245 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 26.1% at Rs 22,202 crore vs Rs 17,605 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Down 9.7% at Rs 622 crore vs Rs 689 crore YoY
- Other Income: Rs 69.3 crore vs outgo of Rs 79 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 2.8% vs 3.9% YoY
Honeywell Automation Q2
- Net Profit: Up 11.7% at Rs 134 crore vs Rs 120 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 6.4% at Rs 1,224 crore vs Rs 1,150 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 17.5% at Rs 155 crore vs Rs 132 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 12.7% vs 11.5% YoY
LT Foods Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 9.8% at Rs 180 crore vs Rs 164 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 17% at Rs 3,234 crore vs Rs 2,765 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 9.8% at Rs 339 crore vs Rs 309 crore YoY
- Other Income: Rs 18.4 crore vs Rs 6.7 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 10.5% vs 11.2% YoY
Kirloskar Brothers Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 3.8% at Rs 73.7 crore vs Rs 71 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 24.2% at Rs 1,277 crore vs Rs 1,028 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 14.7% at Rs 124 crore vs Rs 108 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 9.7% vs 10.5% YoY
Raymond Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 96.5% at Rs 22.4 crore vs Rs 11.4 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 24.1% at Rs 655 crore vs Rs 528 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 72.2% at Rs 75.6 crore vs Rs 43.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 11.5% vs 8.3% YoY
- Tax Credit: Rs 10.6 crore vs expense of Rs 162 crore YoY
Tanla Platforms Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 3% at Rs 146 crore vs Rs 142 crore QoQ
- Revenue: Up 10.3% at Rs 1,352 crore vs Rs 1,226 crore QoQ
- EBIT: Down 40.1% at Rs 177 crore vs Rs 295 crore QoQ
- EBIT Margin: 13.1% vs 24.1% QoQ
- Interim Dividend: Rs 6 per share
Siyaram Silk Mills Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Down 14.1% at Rs 74.5 crore vs Rs 86.7 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 15.3% at Rs 814 crore vs Rs 706 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 8.2% at Rs 116 crore vs Rs 107 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 14.3% vs 15.2% YoY
Maruti Suzuki Q2
- Net Profit: Rs 2,415 crore vs estimate of Rs 2,933 crore; down 26.9% vs Rs 3,303 crore YoY
- Revenue: Rs 53,340 crore vs estimate of Rs 53,744 crore; up 26% vs Rs 42,332 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Rs 4,764 crore vs estimate of Rs 4,683 crore; down 6.3% vs Rs 5,085 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 8.9% vs estimate of 8.7%; 8.9% vs 12% YoY
- Other Income: Rs 430 crore vs Rs 966 crore YoY
- Tax Expense: Rs 751 crore vs Rs 988 crore YoY
- Commodity Prices: Adverse impact due to the Middle East war
- Foreign Exchange: Adverse movement was a negative
- Cost Reduction Efforts: Positive in Q2
- Realisations: Improved in Q2
Raymond Realty Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Down 11.8% at Rs 53.1 crore vs Rs 60.2 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 7.5% at Rs 749 crore vs Rs 697 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 15.7% at Rs 107 crore vs Rs 92.2 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 14.2% vs 13.2% YoY
FDC Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 73.1% at Rs 49 crore vs Rs 28.3 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 21% at Rs 572.1 crore vs Rs 473 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 90.2% at Rs 64.3 crore vs Rs 33.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 11.2% vs 7.1% YoY
- Share Buyback: 24 lakh shares (1.47% of equity)
- Buyback Size: Rs 120 crore at Rs 500 per share
MedPlus Health Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 1% at Rs 56.1 crore vs Rs 55.5 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 21.3% at Rs 2,037 crore vs Rs 1,679 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 14.2% at Rs 169.4 crore vs Rs 148.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 8.3% vs 8.8% YoY
Gandhar Oil Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Rs 175 crore vs Rs 36.1 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 72.9% at Rs 1,847 crore vs Rs 1,068 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Rs 288 crore vs Rs 65.8 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 15.6% vs 6.2% YoY
Indus Towers Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Down 2.5% at Rs 1,793 crore vs Rs 1,839 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 4% at Rs 8,516 crore vs Rs 8,188 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 0.5% at Rs 4,633 crore vs Rs 4,612 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 54.4% vs 56.3% YoY
JSW Cement Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Down 1.2% at Rs 85.4 crore vs Rs 86.4 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 33.1% at Rs 1,912 crore vs Rs 1,436 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 3.7% at Rs 277 crore vs Rs 267 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 14.5% vs 18.6% YoY
- Tax Expense: Rs 23.1 crore vs Rs 45.9 crore YoY
- Capacity Expansion: 2 MTPA GGBS grinding capacity at Vijayanagar
- Capacity Expansion: 2 MTPA cement grinding capacity at Dolvi
SBI Life Q2
- Net Profit: Up 10.9% at Rs 549 crore vs Rs 495 crore YoY
- Net Premium Income: Up 8.2% at Rs 26,877 crore vs Rs 24,848 crore YoY
- Solvency Ratio: 1.97 vs 1.96 QoQ
- 13th-Month Persistency Ratio: 85.82% vs 84.35% QoQ
- 61st-Month Persistency Ratio: 58.01% vs 59.1% QoQ
Max Financial Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Rs 79.9 crore vs Rs 4.1 crore YoY
- Total Income: Up 18.4% at Rs 11,605 crore vs Rs 9,799 crore YoY
IFB Industries Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Down 24.5% at Rs 38.3 crore vs Rs 50.8 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 15% at Rs 1,576 crore vs Rs 1,370 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Down 9% at Rs 91 crore vs Rs 99.9 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 5.8% vs 7.3% YoY
Concord Biotech Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 10.3% at Rs 69.6 crore vs Rs 63.1 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 25.1% at Rs 309.1 crore vs Rs 247 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 18.1% at Rs 104.4 crore vs Rs 88.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 33.8% vs 35.8% YoY
PG Electroplast Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Rs 13.7 crore vs Rs 2.8 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 42.5% at Rs 934 crore vs Rs 655 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 98.7% at Rs 59.8 crore vs Rs 30.1 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 6.4% vs 4.6% YoY
Knack Packaging Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 21.4% at Rs 25 crore vs Rs 20.6 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 12.3% at Rs 294.8 crore vs Rs 262.5 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Down 27.4% at Rs 36.6 crore vs Rs 50.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 12.4% vs 19.2% YoY
Allied Blenders Q2
- Revenue: Up 6.8% at Rs 1,147.9 crore vs Rs 990.1 crore YoY
- Net Profit: Up 11.2% at Rs 71.5 crore vs Rs 64.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 11% at Rs 139.2 crore vs Rs 125.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 12.1% vs 12.7% YoY
Schaeffler India Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 20.8% at Rs 349 crore vs Rs 289 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 26.8% at Rs 3,089 crore vs Rs 2,437 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 17.3% at Rs 537 crore vs Rs 458 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 17.4% vs 18.8% YoY
Waaree Energies Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Down 14.7% at Rs 719 crore vs Rs 843 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 23.9% at Rs 7,518 crore vs Rs 6,066 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Down 5.1% at Rs 1,335 crore vs Rs 1,406 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 17.8% vs 23.2% YoY
SAIL Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 6.4% at Rs 1,750 crore vs Rs 1,644 crore QoQ
- Revenue: Up 21.9% at Rs 31,997 crore vs Rs 26,246 crore QoQ
- EBITDA: Up 1.5% at Rs 4,215 crore vs Rs 4,153 crore QoQ
- EBITDA Margin: 13.2% vs 15.8% QoQ
UBL Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Rs 135 crore vs Rs 46.5 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 23.6% at Rs 2,537 crore vs Rs 2,052 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Up 99.2% at Rs 259 crore vs Rs 130 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 10.2% vs 6.3% YoY
- Other Income: Rs 41.3 crore vs Rs 14.9 crore YoY
- Tax Expense: Rs 47.9 crore vs Rs 19.5 crore YoY
Capri Global Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Up 77.2% at Rs 418 crore vs Rs 236 crore YoY
- Total Income: Up 59% at Rs 1,788 crore vs Rs 1,124 crore YoY
Piramal Pharma Q2 (Cons)
- Net Profit: Rs 5.6 crore vs loss of Rs 99.2 crore YoY
- Revenue: Up 28.1% at Rs 2,617 crore vs Rs 2,044 crore YoY
- EBITDA: Rs 349 crore vs Rs 159 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin: 13.3% vs 7.8% YoY
Star Health Q2
- Net Profit: Rs 265 crore vs Rs 79.6 crore YoY
- Total Insurance Revenue: Up 15.4% at Rs 5,074 crore vs Rs 4,396 crore YoY
Stocks In News
Choice International
- Arm CEBPL allots 42 lakh CCPS to investor NH Investment & Securities Co.
- CCPS Allotment Price: Rs 2,130 per share, worth nearly Rs 900 crore
Mishra Dhatu
- Signs pact with HWB and BARC for nickel and cobalt production
- To produce cobalt and nickel from plant reverts
Karamtara Engineering
- Gets new orders worth Rs 1,199 crore
- Orders in transmission and renewable energy sectors
Infosys
- Completes SAP S/4HANA rollout for Syngenta
Subros
- Gets Rs 1,225 crore order from Maruti Suzuki India
- To supply HVAC assemblies
Alembic Pharma
- Gets US FDA nod for valganciclovir oral solution
- Used to treat CMV retinitis
Indian Overseas Bank
- Appoints Akshit Choudhary as CFO from Nov. 1, 2026
Exide Industries
- Invests Rs 150 crore in arm Exide Energy Solutions
- Total investment in arm rises to Rs 5,352 crore
Avalon Technologies
- Approves preferential issue of 19 lakh warrants at Rs 2,193.20 each
- Issue size: Rs 425 crore
Steamhouse India
- Signs pact with Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre
- Exploring industrial infrastructure opportunities involving Rs 500 crore investment
Radico Khaitan
- Revenue Department visits company's Delhi and Uttar Pradesh offices
- Expects no impact on operations
- Extending full cooperation to authorities
ACME Solar
- Arm ACME Greentech Seventh commissions additional 35.77 MW BESS capacity
- Total commissioned BESS capacity rises to 195.35 MW/781.40 MWh
- PPA signed with SJVN
Gulf Oil
- Fire breaks out at Gujarat warehouse
- No injuries or casualties reported
- Damage assessment underway
- Inventory is insured
Syngene International
- CFO Deepak Jain to leave for personal reasons
Waaree Energies
- To acquire 100% stake in Waaree Green Data Centers
- Also acquiring Aurovault Data Centers and Sunstar Data Centers
- Evaluating entry into data centre business
- Transaction expected to be completed in FY27
Lemon Tree
- Signs pact for a 76-room hotel in Punjab
Tata Motors
- Arm TML CV Holdings B.V. receives final open offer results
- Shares tendered: 238.16 million
- Stake rises to 89.42%
Ashiana Housing
- CARE upgrades issuer rating to CARE A+; Stable from CARE A; Stable
- NCD rating also upgraded to CARE A+; Stable
JSW Cement
- Approves 2 MTPA GGBS grinding capacity at Vijayanagar, Karnataka
- Approves 2 MTPA cement grinding mill at Dolvi, Maharashtra
- Expansion aimed at strengthening manufacturing footprint
Lloyds Metals & Energy
- Executes agreements with Amplus Green One Power, Amplus Energy One and Amplus Ceres Solar
- Related to acquisition of at least 26% stake in the three companies
- Aims to secure power via captive renewable energy arrangements
Home First Finance
- Appoints Rinkoo Somani as CFO
Optiemus Infracom
- Approves unsecured loan of up to Rs 50 crore to wholly owned subsidiary GDN Enterprises
Board Meetings
MosChip Technologies
- To consider preferential issue of equity shares
- To consider acquisition of Vayavya Labs
JSW Energy
- To consider fund-raising
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
- To consider fund-raising
Shares To Exit Lock-In
Swastika Infra
- 10 lakh shares (5% of outstanding shares)
Elevate Campuses
- 1.3 crore shares (8% of outstanding shares)
Adroit Industries
- 20 lakh shares (4% of outstanding shares)
IPO Listing
Paras Healthcare
- Tertiary and quaternary healthcare platform operating eight hospitals with 2,211 beds across North India.
|Category
|Subscription (x)
|QIB (Ex Anchor)
|3.25
|NII
|0.69
|bNII
|0.62
|sNII
|0.84
|Retail
|2.10
|Total
|2.34
Jio Platforms
- Technology company focused on digital connectivity and digital services.
|Category
|Subscription (x)
|QIB (Ex Anchor)
|67.15
|NII
|13.99
|bNII
|15.88
|sNII
|10.20
|Retail
|2.76
|Employee
|2.91
|Shareholders
|7.59
|Total
|21.36
IPO Opening
M.K. Sons Fine Jewels
- Jewellery retailer with showrooms in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
Companies Reporting Earnings
ACME Solar Holdings, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Aeroflex Industries, Agi Greenpac, Anant Raj, Apcotex Industries, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, CarTrade Tech, Cholamandalam Investment, City Union Bank, Dodla Dairy, eClerx Services, Elantas Beck India, Force Motors, Gateway Distriparks, Gokul Agro Resources, Goodluck India, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Hero MotoCorp, Hexaware Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Hyundai Motor India, Infobeans Technologies, JSW Energy, KPIT Technologies, KPR Mill, Kaveri Seed, Kalyani Steels, Karnataka Bank, MAS Financial Services, Meesho, Info Edge, Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, PNC Infratech, PVR Inox, Raymond Lifestyle, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Sasken Technologies, Satin Creditcare, Stylam Industries, Sundram Fasteners, TVS Holdings, TVS Motor, United Spirits, Vaibhav Global, Vedanta, VST Industries and Zensar Technologies.
Bulk/Block Deals
- Agi Infra: Arihant Capital bought 43,163 shares at Rs 221.09
- Apollo Micro Systems: QE Securities bought 18,844 shares at Rs 436.38
- Bio Medica Laboratories: Oswal Energies bought 80,000 shares at Rs 146
- India Glycols: Junomoneta Finsol sold 12,634 shares at Rs 321.16
- Jain Irrigation: Nitin Kapoor and HUF sold 42,756 shares at Rs 25.28
- MSTC: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund sold 4.14 lakh shares at Rs 561.32
- Ola Electric: Jump Trading sold 1.52 lakh shares at Rs 33.16
- PC Jeweller: Jump Trading bought 1.40 lakh shares at Rs 16.69
- Advit Jewels: Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi bought 3.25 lakh shares at Rs 332.72
- Ratnaveer Precision: Arihant Capital bought 1.03 lakh shares at Rs 346.34
- Technocraft Ventures: Acme Capital and Govind J Gupta sold shares
- APL Apollo Tubes: Prashant P Sawant bought 61,000 shares at Rs 140.44
- TVS Holdings: TSF Investments sold 7.56 lakh shares; Srinivasan Trust and VS Trust bought shares at Rs 10,905
Insider Trading
Seshasayee Paper & Boards
- Time Square Investments (Promoter Group) bought 5.7 lakh shares
- High Energy Batteries India (Promoter Group) bought 1.4 lakh shares
Shakti Pumps India
- Vintex Tools & Machineries (Promoter) bought 13,000 shares
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Change From 20% To No Band
- Coromandel International
- City Union Bank
- Data Patterns
- Karur Vysya Bank
- Navin Fluorine
- Syrma SGS Technology
Short-Term ASM
- Paushak
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 28: Nifty's Move Above 22,850 Could Trigger Bullish Momentum On Easing Crude Prices
F&O Cues
- Nifty Nov Futures down 0.36% at 22,807.90, premium of 57 points
- Maximum Call OI: 23,500
- Maximum Put OI: 21,500
- Securities In Ban Period: SAIL
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.