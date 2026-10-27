Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vedanta, United Breweries, Bharti Airtel, Mazagon Dock And Godrej Consumer — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Vedanta Ltd.? Should you hold shares of United Breweries Ltd. at the current market price ? Have you lost the chance to buy Radico Khaitan Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharti Airtel ​​​​​​Ltd.?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and Nishit Bipin Doshi, research analyst of Vidyasagar Investments provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Vedanta (CMP: Rs 225.60)

Doshi: Hold

Seeing a sharp correction in all the other counters after the demerger.

Company is growing steadily.

Continue holding the stock.

Seeing a good consolidation phase in most of the counters.

United Breweries (CMP: Rs 1,143.60)

Shah: Avoid

Better players in this field.

Overall, the trend is negative.

Till the time the stock doesn't surpass Rs 1,300, the trend is negative.

Radico Khaitan (CMP: Rs 4,290)

Shah: Buy

Go long on the stock.

Could be a good buy.

Have seen a correction in the stock, fresh buying interest coming.

Keep a target of Rs 4,600 on the upside.

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Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 1,987.80)

Shah: Buy On Dips

Looks attractive.

Could continue to outperform the markets.

Buy on dips.

On the lower end Rs 1,750 has become a very strong base for the stock.

Till the time that is not taken out, the view remains positive.

Expecting stock to surpass all-time high of Rs 2,137.

Can extend towards Rs 2,250 on the higher end.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (CMP: Rs 1,754)

Shah: Buy On Rise

Already witnessed a correction from the higher levels.

Till the time it doesn't surpass Rs 2,175 on the upside, view will remain negative.

If that is taken out, one can add.

Godrej Consumer Products (CMP: Rs 828.80)

Doshi: Buy

Can average.

Good zone for current level.

ALSO READ: United Breweries Q2 Results: Net Profit Triples To Rs 135 Crore, EBITDA Doubles

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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