Flavio Bolsonaro Leaves Brazil After Election Loss Despite Court Order to Surrender Passports: Reports

Brazilian senator Flávio Bolsonaro has left for the United States after losing Sunday's presidential runoff.

He left after refusing to comply with a Supreme Court order to hand over his passports,Folha de S Paulo reported, citing allies of the conservative senator.

The 45-year-old arrived in the United States, CNN and the Washington Post reported, each citing an anonymous source. Where he landed remains unknown.

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The Court Order

On Monday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes gave Bolsonaro 24 hours to surrender his passports. They were cancelled after the deadline lapsed. The court cited the risk of flight and his "significant financial resources".

The order is part of a money-laundering inquiry. Investigators are examining his alleged links to lawyer Willer Tomaz, who is accused of laundering more than $1 billion.

Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing, and authorities have not announced charges against him in the probe. He has called the seizure an attempt at intimidation.

The Election

Lula won 51.79% of valid votes to Bolsonaro's 48.21%, the first runoff win from second place in the first round since democracy returned in 1985. The margin was about 4.4 million votes.

Bolsonaro first refused to concede and said he would seek annulment. His Liberal Party later recognised Lula's victory while asking for its concerns to be clarified.

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How He Left

It is unclear how he left while the deadline was running. Argentine authorities checked a private plane at Iguazu airport on the Argentina-Brazil border. Argentina's government said it had no record of him entering the country.

A Trump adviser told CNN that Trump approved his entry. A source close to Bolsonaro said he feared arrest in Brazil. His campaign manager, Senator Rogério Marinho, said the departure surprised him.

Reactions And Next Steps

Lula called Bolsonaro's departure "shameful". Three lawmakers from Lula's Workers' Party have asked the Supreme Court to order Bolsonaro's arrest and seek an Interpol Red Notice.

There was no arrest warrant when he left, but legal analysts say defying the passport order could be enough for one to be issued. It is also unclear whether he can enter the US on cancelled passports.

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A Family Pattern

Bolsonaro is the son of jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro. Moraes led the trial in which Jair was tried over his refusal to accept his 2022 election loss.

The Trump administration has alleged Jair was a victim of judicial persecution. Flávio's brother Eduardo lives in Texas while facing criminal punishment in Brazil. Jair himself flew to Florida as his term ended in December 2022.

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