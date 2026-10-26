Bolsonaro Rejects Brazil Elections Defeat, Says Result 'Impossible To Accept'

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro will seek to annul his presidential runoff defeat to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, alleging voting irregularities without offering supporting evidence, according to Brazilian media reports.

Speaking after Sunday's vote, Flávio said his legal team would challenge the result, arguing that electoral rules had been changed during the process. “We will use our legal team; we will request the annulment of these elections,” he said, according to Brazilian online newspaper Brasil de Fato.

Flávio also criticised a decision by Supreme Federal Court Justice Cristiano Zanin to extend voting hours by two hours, until 7 pm, describing the move as unacceptable. He questioned why the decision had been taken and accused authorities of bypassing electoral procedures.

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According to Brasil de Fato, the extension followed concerns that municipalities allied with Flávio had reduced public transport services, potentially preventing voters from reaching polling stations. Both presidential campaigns had reportedly sought extensions amid election-day difficulties.

The senator further alleged that inspectors from his party, the Liberal Party (PL), had been removed from a secure room during the electoral process. However, he did not provide evidence to substantiate his allegations.

“There's a lot to be clarified before Brazil simply acknowledges this dirty trick that happened in these elections,” Flávio said, vowing to continue challenging the outcome.

Meanwhile, Lula declared victory after a closely contested runoff, securing 51.76 per cent of valid votes against Flávio's 48.24 per cent, with 99.77 per cent of ballots counted, according to figures cited by Brazilian media.

In a statement shared on X, Lula said the election had demonstrated the importance of voting in protecting democracy. He also emphasised Brazil's sovereignty, declaring that “Brazil is no one's backyard”, and pledged to expand public participation in government decision-making.

Lula's victory marks another term for the Workers' Party leader, who previously governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010. His campaign focused on economic conditions, public security and democratic institutions, while Flávio emphasised a tough approach to crime and reducing food costs.

The result also drew congratulations from regional leaders, including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who praised Brazilian voters for their democratic participation.

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Flávio's pledge to challenge the result now raises the prospect of a legal dispute following an election that has exposed deep political divisions in Latin America's largest country.

(With the ANI inputs)

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