Brazil's Lula Returns To Power With Record Fourth Term, Beats Bolsonaro Heir

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva won an unprecedented fourth presidential term defeating right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in Sunday's runoff election. The result marks a dramatic comeback for Lula, who had finished behind Bolsonaro in the first round of voting earlier this month. The country's electoral authority confirmed Lula's victory, ensuring that Latin America's largest economy will remain under left-wing leadership for another term.

With all votes counted, Brazil's electoral court said Lula, who turns 81 soon, led Bolsonaro by nearly 4.4 million votes. The result followed a chaotic evening at polling stations after a Supreme Court justice extended voting by two hours. Bolsonaro may challenge that decision in court.

Lula, a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, bucked a regional trend of electoral victories by right-of-centre candidates allied with the US leader. His victory keeps Brazil and Mexico, Latin America's two most populous countries, under left-of-centre leadership. It also puts Brazil, the region's largest economy with annual GDP of $2.6 trillion, on course to maintain its independent stance towards Washington despite pressure from higher US tariffs.

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Supporters celebrated inside and outside the São Paulo hotel where Lula watched the count with first lady Rosângela da Silva. Subject to formal confirmation by electoral authorities, Lula will serve a fourth presidential term, beginning on Jan. 5, 2027.

Lula's presidential campaign highlighted his government's record on poverty, inequality, unemployment, illiteracy and deforestation. His administration argued that its policies had delivered improvements in the living conditions of lower income Brazilians, Reuters reported. The president also promised expanded welfare benefits, free public transport on weekends and labour reforms as part of his campaign agenda.

It marks the first time since Brazil's military dictatorship ended in 1985 that a candidate who finished second in the first round has won the presidency. Bolsonaro secured 47% in the first round against Lula's 45%, a lead of 2.2 million votes. Neither Lula nor Senator Bolsonaro had addressed supporters at the time of the announcement.

Who Is Lula?

Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva (80), is one of Brazil's most prominent political figures. He is a former metalworker and trade leader union who rose to national prominence through the labour movement before becoming president.

Lula has been described as a left-wing leader whose political reputation is closely associated with social protection and policies aimed at lower income Brazilians. His latest victory extends his record as one of Brazil's longest serving presidents in the democratic era.

Lula also defended Brazil's sovereignty and insisted that a Bolsonaro presidency would allow the US to exert control over Brazil. He joins Trump and Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega — all aged 80 — as the oldest presidents in the Americas.

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