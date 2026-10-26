Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, FPI Outflows To Oil Prices; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On October 26

The Indian stock market is expected to open see a muted opening on Monday, following mixed cues from global markets amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elevated crude oil prices.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,583 level, a premium of nearly 7 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

Last week, the Indian stock market resumed its downward trajectory as investor sentiment turned sharply cautious. The BSE Sensex plunged 2.15%, while the Nifty 50 slipped nearly 2.36% for the week.

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This week, investors will focus on interest rate decisions by a slew of global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors focus on key central bank decisions and the Fifth Plenum meeting out of China. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2%, while the Topix gained 0.60%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.3%, while the Kosdaq Index dropped 1.95%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended lower on Friday, with investors focusing on the earnings season

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 652.82 points, or 1.23%, to 52,215.16, while the S&P 500 fell 39.75 points, or 0.52%, to 7,623.68. The Nasdaq Composite closed 53.52 points, or 0.21%, lower at 25,955.34.

For the week, the S&P 500 dropped 0.5%, the Nasdaq fell 0.7%, while the Dow rose 0.4%, its third straight weekly gain.

FPI Outflows

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have sold Indian stocks worth Rs 48,056 crore in October so far, with their total outflows this year surpassing Rs 3 lakh crore. The outflows follow net selling of Rs 35,861 crore in September. In 2026 so far, FPI outflows stand at Rs 3,08,358 crore.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices fell after hitting near six-month highs late last week. Brent crude futures declined 1.18% to $115.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $101.74 a barrel, down 1.48%.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices steadied after its biggest weekly drop since June, ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting. Spot gold price fell 0.1% to $3,993.20 an ounce after falling more than 4% last week to the lowest since July. Silver prices rose 0.5% to $54.12 an ounce, after declining 5.4% last week.

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