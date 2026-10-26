Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 26

Good Morning!

The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,609.50 level, a premium of nearly 35.90 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating positive open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.39% and 0.17% respectively. US and European index futures were trading higher during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.52% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.31% down.



US Market Wrap

US stocks ended mostly lower as selling pressure on technology shares eased. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.2%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed. A gauge of chipmakers edged higher but recorded its longest weekly losing streak since November. Treasuries gave back some of the previous session's gains.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Asian Market Wrap

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday after a volatile week, as investors awaited policy decisions from major central banks and a slew of corporate earnings. MSCI's Asia Pacific equities index swung between small gains and losses after recording its fourth consecutive weekly decline, its longest losing streak since April. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.45%, while the Topix rose 0.32%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1% and the Kosdaq shed 1.82%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures pointed to a flat opening.

Commodity Check

Gold steadied after its biggest weekly decline since June, as traders weighed persistently high energy prices ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Bullion hovered around $4,000 an ounce after losing more than 4% last week and touching its lowest level since July. Gold has fallen about 25% since the US-Iran war began in late February, weighed down by tighter monetary policy as major economies seek to contain inflation. Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $3,993.20 an ounce at 8:18 a.m. in Singapore. Silver rose 0.5% to $54.12 an ounce after falling 5.4% last week.

Oil edged lower as the US and Iran maintained their rhetoric over the conflict and a technical indicator signalled overbought conditions. Brent fell below $116 a barrel after surging to a six-month high last week, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $102.

Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday after giving up their morning gains, although both indices recovered some ground from their provisional closing levels in the final settlement. The Nifty 50 settled 87.65 points, or around 0.39%, lower at 22,600, while the Sensex fell 125.56 points, or 0.17%, to 73,123.83.

The Nifty 50 recovered 83.60 points from its provisional close of 22,516.40, while the Sensex gained back 228.88 points from its provisional closing level of 72,894.95.

ALSO READ: FPIs Pull Out Rs 48,056 Crore From Indian Equities in October: Three Triggers Behind the Selloff

Earnings

IDFC First Bank Q2 (YoY)

Net Profit: Rs 1,045 crore vs Rs 352 crore

Net Interest Income: Up 21% YoY at Rs 6,184 crore vs Rs 5,113 crore

Operating Profit: Up 35% YoY at Rs 2,539 crore vs Rs 1,880 crore

Gross NPA: 1.32% vs 1.51% QoQ

Net NPA: 0.40% vs 0.44% QoQ

Provisions: Rs 1,137 crore vs Rs 1,144 crore QoQ

Lumax Auto Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue: Up 34.5% YoY at Rs 1,556 crore vs Rs 1,156 crore

Ebitda: Up 35.6% YoY at Rs 209 crore vs Rs 155 crore

Ebitda Margin: 13.5% vs 13.4%

Net Profit: Up 57.8% YoY at Rs 106 crore vs Rs 66.9 crore

Capital Outlay: Rs 150 crore for a new manufacturing unit

Netweb Technologies Q2 (QoQ)

Revenue: Up 61.4% QoQ at Rs 1,323 crore vs Rs 820 crore

Ebit: Up 65.2% QoQ at Rs 194 crore vs Rs 117 crore

Ebit Margin: 14.6% vs 14.3%

Net Profit: Up 60.2% QoQ at Rs 137 crore vs Rs 85.3 crore

To incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary in Taiwan

Kajaria Ceramics Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue: Up 23.8% YoY at Rs 1,468 crore vs Rs 1,186 crore

Ebitda: Up 34.3% YoY at Rs 287 crore vs Rs 213 crore

Ebitda Margin: 19.5% vs 18%

Net Profit: Up 42.5% YoY at Rs 190 crore vs Rs 133 crore

To set up a new tile adhesive unit in West Bengal

To invest Rs 180 crore to expand production capacity at its Gailpur unit

To invest Rs 340 crore to expand production capacity at its Andhra unit

Bharat Coking Coal Q2 (YoY)

Revenue: Up 39.1% YoY at Rs 4,413 crore vs Rs 3,173 crore

Net Profit: Rs 124 crore vs a loss of Rs 52.99 crore

RailTel Corporation Q2 (YoY)

Revenue: Up 20.5% YoY at Rs 1,146 crore vs Rs 951 crore

Ebitda: Up 13.9% YoY at Rs 176 crore vs Rs 154 crore

Ebitda Margin: 15.4% vs 16.2%

Net Profit: Down 9.9% YoY at Rs 68.6 crore vs Rs 76.1 crore

Saw a one-time loss of Rs 32.2 crore in Q2

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY27 (Standalone)

Net Interest Income: Rs 8,458.97 crore vs Rs 7,311 crore, up 15.7% YoY and 6.7% QoQ

Pre-Provision Operating Profit: Rs 6,382 crore vs Rs 5,268 crore, up 21.15% YoY and 4.09% QoQ

Net Profit: Rs 4,211.97 crore vs Rs 3,253 crore, up 29.48% YoY and 2.16% QoQ

Gross NPA: 1.04% vs 1.18%, down 14 bps QoQ and 35 bps YoY

Net NPA: 0.24% vs 0.27%, down 3 bps QoQ and 8 bps YoY

Net Interest Margin: 4.31% vs 4.53%, down 22 bps QoQ and 23 bps YoY

Cost of Funds: 4.52% vs 4.46% QoQ

Slippages: Rs 1,230 crore, down 24% YoY from Rs 1,629 crore

Strong deposit growth led by FCNR(B) borrowings

CASA Ratio: 38.2% vs 42.3% YoY, reduced due to FCNR(B) deposit inflows

Excluding FCNR(B) deposits, the CASA ratio stood at 41.8%

SBFC Finance Q2 (YoY)

Revenue: Up 33% YoY at Rs 546 crore vs Rs 411 crore

Net Profit: Up 27.2% YoY at Rs 139 crore vs Rs 109 crore

Seshasayee Paper Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue: Up 45.3% YoY at Rs 503 crore vs Rs 346 crore

Ebitda: Up 78.3% YoY at Rs 46.9 crore vs Rs 26.3 crore

Ebitda Margin: 9.3% vs 7.6%

Net Profit: Up 88.8% YoY at Rs 42.3 crore vs Rs 22.4 crore

JK Cement Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue: Up 23.7% YoY at Rs 3,733 crore vs Rs 3,019 crore

Ebitda: Up 13.6% YoY at Rs 507 crore vs Rs 447 crore

Ebitda Margin: 13.6% vs 14.8%

Net Profit: Up 7.8% YoY at Rs 173 crore vs Rs 161 crore

Arm to set up a new water-based paint manufacturing plant in Telangana

Estimated capital cost of the new plant: Rs 130 crore

The arm is JK Maxx Paints

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue: Down 2.4% YoY at Rs 1,451 crore vs Rs 1,487 crore

Ebitda: Rs 197 crore vs Rs 75.9 crore

Ebitda Margin: 13.6% vs 5.1%

Net Profit: Rs 132 crore vs Rs 38 crore

AU Small Finance Bank Q2 (YoY)

Net Interest Income: Up 31.5% YoY at Rs 2,820 crore vs Rs 2,144 crore

Operating Profit: Up 25% YoY at Rs 1,514 crore vs Rs 1,210 crore

Net Profit: Up 52.9% YoY at Rs 858 crore vs Rs 561 crore

Gross NPA: 1.99% vs 2.10% QoQ

Net NPA: 0.81% vs 0.76% QoQ

Provisions: Rs 359 crore vs Rs 371 crore QoQ

Castrol India Q3 CY26 (QoQ)

Revenue: Down 7.3% QoQ at Rs 1,735 crore vs Rs 1,871 crore

Ebitda: Down 47% QoQ at Rs 262 crore vs Rs 494 crore

Ebitda Margin: 15.1% vs 26.4%

Net Profit: Down 49.3% QoQ at Rs 176 crore vs Rs 348 crore

Apollo Micro Systems Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue: Up 72.3% YoY at Rs 388 crore vs Rs 225 crore

Ebitda: Up 87.8% YoY at Rs 111 crore vs Rs 59.2 crore

Ebitda Margin: 28.6% vs 26.3%

Net Profit: Up 55.7% YoY at Rs 48.4 crore vs Rs 31.1 crore

DCB Bank Q2

Net Interest Income: Grew 17.2% YoY to Rs 699 crore from Rs 596 crore

Net Profit: Grew 28.5% YoY to Rs 236 crore from Rs 184 crore

Gross NPA: Improved to 2.29% from 2.43% QoQ

Net NPA: Improved to 0.73% from 0.84% QoQ

Provisions: Rs 64.5 crore vs Rs 60.5 crore YoY and Rs 57.1 crore QoQ

Re-appointed Praveen Kutty as MD and CEO for three years

Mastek Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Grew 3.4% QoQ to Rs 1,019 crore from Rs 985 crore

Ebit: Declined 5.3% QoQ to Rs 127 crore from Rs 134 crore

Ebit Margin: Contracted to 12.4% from 13.6% QoQ

Net Profit: Declined 0.2% QoQ to Rs 106 crore from Rs 106 crore

Tata Motors Q2

Revenue: Grew 41.9% YoY to Rs 23,930 crore from Rs 16,861 crore

Ebitda: Grew 31.1% YoY to Rs 2,723 crore from Rs 2,077 crore

Ebitda Margin: Declined to 11.4% from 12.3% YoY

Net Profit: Rs 2,138 crore vs a loss of Rs 1,021 crore YoY

Revenue vs Cons: Rs 23,930 crore vs Rs 24,689 crore

Ebitda vs Cons: Rs 2,723 crore vs Rs 2,830 crore

Ebitda Margin vs Cons: 11.4% vs 11.5%

Net Profit vs Cons: Rs 2,138 crore vs Rs 1,933 crore

IndusInd Bank Q2

Net Interest Income: Grew 3.6% YoY to Rs 4,569 crore from Rs 4,409 crore

Operating Profit: Grew 37% YoY to Rs 2,778 crore from Rs 2,028 crore

Net Profit: Rs 1,176 crore vs a loss of Rs 445 crore YoY

Gross NPA: Improved to 2.73% from 3.25% QoQ

Net NPA: Improved to 0.83% from 0.95% QoQ

Provisions: Rs 1,216 crore vs Rs 1,340 crore QoQ and Rs 2,622 crore YoY

Infosys Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Grew 2.1% QoQ to Rs 49,244 crore from Rs 48,211 crore

Ebit: Grew 1.6% QoQ to Rs 10,330 crore from Rs 10,163 crore

Ebit Margin: Declined to 21% from 21.1% QoQ

Net Profit: Grew 0.7% QoQ to Rs 7,823 crore from Rs 7,769 crore

Revenue vs Cons: Rs 49,244 crore vs Rs 49,135 crore

Ebit vs Cons: Rs 10,330 crore vs Rs 10,408 crore

Ebit Margin vs Cons: 21% vs 21.2%

Net Profit vs Cons: Rs 7,823 crore vs Rs 7,905 crore

FY27 revenue growth guidance revised to 1–2%

Attrition: 12.7% vs 13% QoQ

AI revenue accounted for 10.5% of total revenue, growing 29% QoQ

Large deal total contract value: $5.2 billion

Coforge Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue: Up 11.61% QoQ at Rs 6,170 crore vs Rs 5,527.7 crore

Ebit: Up 11.59% QoQ at Rs 984.5 crore vs Rs 882.2 crore

Ebit Margin: Unchanged at 15.95%

Net Profit: Up 13.4% QoQ at Rs 588.1 crore vs Rs 518.6 crore

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Grew 16% YoY to Rs 456 crore from Rs 394 crore

Ebitda: Grew 15.8% YoY to Rs 107 crore from Rs 92.3 crore

Ebitda Margin: Flat at 23.4% YoY

Net Profit: Declined 2.1% YoY to Rs 56.2 crore from Rs 57.4 crore

Torrent Pharma Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Grew 50.8% YoY to Rs 4,979 crore from Rs 3,302 crore

Ebitda: Grew 53.8% YoY to Rs 1,666 crore from Rs 1,083 crore

Ebitda Margin: Expanded to 33.5% from 32.8% YoY

Net Profit: Declined 9.6% YoY to Rs 534 crore from Rs 591 crore

Bank Of India Q2

Net Interest Income: Grew 18.5% YoY to Rs 7,007 crore from Rs 5,914 crore

Operating Profit: Grew 33.2% YoY to Rs 5,089 crore from Rs 3,821 crore

Net Profit: Grew 25.4% YoY to Rs 3,202 crore from Rs 2,555 crore

Gross NPA: Improved to 1.6% from 1.81% QoQ

Net NPA: Improved to 0.42% from 0.51% QoQ

Provisions: Rs 797 crore vs Rs 441 crore YoY and Rs 964 crore QoQ

JK Tyre Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Grew 20.7% YoY to Rs 4,841 crore from Rs 4,011 crore

Ebitda: Declined 36% YoY to Rs 334 crore from Rs 521 crore

Ebitda Margin: Contracted to 6.9% from 13% YoY

Net Profit: Declined 71.3% YoY to Rs 65.1 crore from Rs 227 crore

CRISIL Q2 (Cons)

Total Income: Grew 18.2% YoY to Rs 1,121 crore from Rs 948 crore

Net Profit: Grew 5.9% YoY to Rs 205 crore from Rs 193 crore

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Declined 1.5% YoY to Rs 8,698 crore from Rs 8,828 crore

Ebitda: Declined 13.9% YoY to Rs 1,731 crore from Rs 2,010 crore

Ebitda Margin: Contracted to 19.9% from 22.8% YoY

Net Profit: Declined 31.3% YoY to Rs 925 crore from Rs 1,347 crore

Revenue vs Cons: Rs 8,698 crore vs Rs 8,615 crore

Ebitda vs Cons: Rs 1,731 crore vs Rs 1,287 crore

Ebitda Margin vs Cons: 19.9% vs 14.9%

Net Profit vs Cons: Rs 925 crore vs Rs 727 crore

SBI Funds Management Q2 (Cons)

Total Income: Declined 11% QoQ to Rs 1,237 crore from Rs 1,390 crore

Net Profit: Declined 20.3% QoQ to Rs 701 crore from Rs 880 crore

Shakti Pumps Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Grew 12% YoY to Rs 746 crore from Rs 666 crore

Ebitda: Declined 52.9% YoY to Rs 64 crore from Rs 135 crore

Ebitda Margin: Contracted to 8.58% from 20.4% YoY

Net Profit: Declined 57.5% YoY to Rs 39 crore from Rs 91 crore

Geojit Financial Services Q2 (Cons)

Total Income: Grew 1.4% QoQ to Rs 171 crore from Rs 169 crore

Net Profit: Declined 16.7% QoQ to Rs 16.5 crore from Rs 19.8 crore

BPCL Q2

Revenue: Declined 1.5% QoQ to Rs 1.49 lakh crore from Rs 1.51 lakh crore

Ebitda: Rs 8,971 crore vs an Ebitda loss of Rs 4,078 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin: 6%

Net Profit: Rs 4,993 crore vs a loss of Rs 3,962 crore QoQ

Revenue vs Cons: Rs 1.49 lakh crore vs Rs 1.56 lakh crore

Net Profit vs Cons: Rs 4,993 crore vs Rs 4,721 crore

Ramco Systems Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Grew 3.4% YoY to Rs 182 crore from Rs 176 crore

Net Profit: Declined 98% YoY to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 12.6 crore

NESCO Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Declined 4.5% YoY to Rs 228 crore from Rs 239 crore

Ebitda: Declined 6.1% YoY to Rs 128 crore from Rs 136 crore

Ebitda Margin: Declined to 56% from 56.9% YoY

Net Profit: Declined 11.5% YoY to Rs 105 crore from Rs 119 crore

Triveni Power Transmission Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Grew 5.7% YoY to Rs 116 crore from Rs 110 crore

Ebitda: Declined 18.3% YoY to Rs 38.8 crore from Rs 47.5 crore

Ebitda Margin: Contracted to 33.4% from 43.2% YoY

Net Profit: Declined 20.8% YoY to Rs 26.1 crore from Rs 32.9 crore

Runwal Enterprises Q1 (Cons)

Revenue: Declined 24.2% YoY to Rs 338 crore from Rs 446 crore

Ebitda: Declined 57.8% YoY to Rs 66.5 crore from Rs 158 crore

Ebitda Margin: Contracted to 19.6% from 35.3% YoY

Net Profit: Declined 48.3% YoY to Rs 75.6 crore from Rs 146 crore

UTI Asset Management Company Q2 (Cons)

Total Income: Declined 29.1% QoQ to Rs 415 crore from Rs 585 crore

Net Profit: Declined 55% QoQ to Rs 132 crore from Rs 294 crore

Supreme Petrochem Q2 (Cons)

Revenue: Grew 77.5% YoY to Rs 1,984 crore from Rs 1,118 crore

Ebitda: Grew 93.3% YoY to Rs 152 crore from Rs 78.6 crore

Ebitda Margin: Expanded to 7.7% from 7% YoY

Net Profit: Grew 99.2% YoY to Rs 96.2 crore from Rs 48.3 crore

Oracle Financial Services Software Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue: Down 39% QoQ to Rs 1,907 crore vs Rs 3,125 crore

Ebit: Down 51% QoQ to Rs 912 crore vs Rs 1,862 crore

Ebit Margin: 47.8% vs 59.6%

Net Profit: Down 50.4% QoQ to Rs 702 crore vs Rs 1,416 crore

TruAlt Bioenergy Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue: Rs 811 crore vs Rs 115 crore

Ebitda: Rs 101 crore vs an Ebitda loss of Rs 4.5 crore

Ebitda Margin: 12.5%

Net Profit: Rs 34.68 crore vs a loss of Rs 37.9 crore

Stocks In News

Adani Enterprises: IndiGo and Adani Airports announce phased expansion of international flight operations at Navi Mumbai Airport.

IndiGo and Adani Airports announce phased expansion of international flight operations at Navi Mumbai Airport. Bharat Parenterals: Shareholders approve a Rs 139 crore preferential issue.

Shareholders approve a Rs 139 crore preferential issue. Arvind: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a garment manufacturing unit in Varanasi. The plant has revenue potential of Rs 250 crore.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a garment manufacturing unit in Varanasi. The plant has revenue potential of Rs 250 crore. Grasim Industries (Clarification): The company says the Rs 329 crore amount referred to in a news article represents income allegedly proposed by the department and is factually incorrect. The Bombay High Court has quashed the Rs 329 crore tax claim against Grasim over the Vodafone Idea rights issue and struck down the tax reopening.

The company says the Rs 329 crore amount referred to in a news article represents income allegedly proposed by the department and is factually incorrect. The Bombay High Court has quashed the Rs 329 crore tax claim against Grasim over the Vodafone Idea rights issue and struck down the tax reopening. Oil Marketing Companies: Main LPG distributors' unions oppose a strike and seek dialogue on a commission hike.

Main LPG distributors' unions oppose a strike and seek dialogue on a commission hike. Raymond: Board approves changing the company's name to Raymond Aerospace, Defence and Engineering.

Board approves changing the company's name to Raymond Aerospace, Defence and Engineering. Ramky Infrastructure: Gets a contract worth Rs 589 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam.

Gets a contract worth Rs 589 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam. PB Fintech: IRDAI extends the feedback period for its distribution reform consultation paper to October 31.

IRDAI extends the feedback period for its distribution reform consultation paper to October 31. Tata Steel: Revises the board meeting to consider results to November 7 from October 27.

Revises the board meeting to consider results to November 7 from October 27. AU Small Finance Bank (Concall): Sees credit costs at 90–100 bps going forward.

Sees credit costs at 90–100 bps going forward. Kotak Mahindra Bank (Concall): Tells NDTV Profit that tractor and commercial vehicle portfolio quality is good, credit card spending is seeing strong traction, and the bank is still assessing RBI guidelines on leverage ratios.

Tells NDTV Profit that tractor and commercial vehicle portfolio quality is good, credit card spending is seeing strong traction, and the bank is still assessing RBI guidelines on leverage ratios. Yes Bank: Management says the bank retains the right to exercise coupon discretion on its AT1 bonds and is still evaluating whether to exercise that discretion. It will communicate its decision after completing the assessment. The bank assures that day-to-day operations and customer services will continue without interruption.

Management says the bank retains the right to exercise coupon discretion on its AT1 bonds and is still evaluating whether to exercise that discretion. It will communicate its decision after completing the assessment. The bank assures that day-to-day operations and customer services will continue without interruption. SEPC: Contract losses in Jharkhand.

Contract losses in Jharkhand. IndoTech Transformers: Wins an order worth Rs 48 crore.

Wins an order worth Rs 48 crore. Orchid Pharma: Enters into a licensing and supply agreement with Laboratorio Libra S.A.

Enters into a licensing and supply agreement with Laboratorio Libra S.A. Indian Bank: Appoints Manasa Gangotri Kata as a Government of India nominee director.

Appoints Manasa Gangotri Kata as a Government of India nominee director. BL Kashyap and Sons: Gets an order worth Rs 496 crore from Signature Global.

Gets an order worth Rs 496 crore from Signature Global. SEAMEC: Vessel SEAMEC Swordfish is off-hired due to technical reasons.

Vessel SEAMEC Swordfish is off-hired due to technical reasons. Ashoka Buildcon: SPV receives provisional certificate for an NHAI project in Karnataka.

SPV receives provisional certificate for an NHAI project in Karnataka. Maruti Suzuki: Launches the Victoris Aurum Edition.

Launches the Victoris Aurum Edition. RailTel: Wins an order worth Rs 20 crore.

Wins an order worth Rs 20 crore. KEC International: Gets new orders worth Rs 2,872 crore from Power Grid.

Gets new orders worth Rs 2,872 crore from Power Grid. ideaForge: Arm terminates JV pact with First Breach.

Arm terminates JV pact with First Breach. Power Finance Corporation: Incorporates step-down arm Khushkhera Transmission.

Incorporates step-down arm Khushkhera Transmission. Patanjali Foods: Receives an order from the Madhya Pradesh FDA to recall the sale of cow ghee.

Receives an order from the Madhya Pradesh FDA to recall the sale of cow ghee. Sahajanand Medical Technologies: Receives a summons from the DGGI's Mumbai Zonal Unit.

Receives a summons from the DGGI's Mumbai Zonal Unit. Lupin: Receives one Form 483 observation from the US FDA for its Goa facility.

Receives one Form 483 observation from the US FDA for its Goa facility. Sobha: Receives an order from the Commissioner (Appeals) of Central Tax, Central Excise and Revenue.

Receives an order from the Commissioner (Appeals) of Central Tax, Central Excise and Revenue. VRL Logistics: Buyback opens on October 27.

Buyback opens on October 27. Kotak Mahindra Bank: Board appoints Anup Kumar Saha as MD and CEO for three years, effective January 1, 2027. The RBI approved the appointment on September 30.

Board appoints Anup Kumar Saha as MD and CEO for three years, effective January 1, 2027. The RBI approved the appointment on September 30. Dynamatic Technologies: Announces reorganisation for its UAV arm.

Announces reorganisation for its UAV arm. Punjab National Bank: Aims to bring its cost-to-income ratio below 50% this fiscal and to 45% by FY29, MD Chandra says.

Aims to bring its cost-to-income ratio below 50% this fiscal and to 45% by FY29, MD Chandra says. NMDC: Scouts for mining assets across four continents as part of its diversification plan.

Scouts for mining assets across four continents as part of its diversification plan. Paradeep Phosphates: To invest Rs 4,750 crore in new chemical and fertiliser facilities; signs an agreement with the Odisha government for the new facilities.

To invest Rs 4,750 crore in new chemical and fertiliser facilities; signs an agreement with the Odisha government for the new facilities. Aditya Birla Real Estate: Announces a retail and residential project in Pune with revenue potential of Rs 1,650 crore. Residential and retail components will span 5.62 acres.

Announces a retail and residential project in Pune with revenue potential of Rs 1,650 crore. Residential and retail components will span 5.62 acres. RACL Geartech: Receives an order from a customer in Brazil to supply engine timing gears.

Receives an order from a customer in Brazil to supply engine timing gears. Gland Pharma: US FDA issues Form 483 with four observations following an inspection at the company's formulation facility in Telangana from October 12 to 23.

US FDA issues Form 483 with four observations following an inspection at the company's formulation facility in Telangana from October 12 to 23. Jupiter Wagons: Signs an MoU with Poland's Pojazdy Szynowe PESA to explore cooperation in passenger rolling stock for India.

Signs an MoU with Poland's Pojazdy Szynowe PESA to explore cooperation in passenger rolling stock for India. Godrej Consumer Products: Arm commences commercial production at its Indonesia unit.

Arm commences commercial production at its Indonesia unit. Bajaj Housing Finance: Gaurav Kalani resigns as CFO, effective January 22, 2027.

Gaurav Kalani resigns as CFO, effective January 22, 2027. Power Grid Corporation Of India: Commissions a renewable transmission plan in Karnataka. The transmission scheme covers a renewable energy zone.

Commissions a renewable transmission plan in Karnataka. The transmission scheme covers a renewable energy zone. Tilaknagar Industries: Government agency conducts a search at the company's office and manufacturing unit.

Government agency conducts a search at the company's office and manufacturing unit. Sun Pharma: To present long-term follow-up data on UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl) at ESMO 2026. The data comes from one of the largest prospective studies in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

To present long-term follow-up data on UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl) at ESMO 2026. The data comes from one of the largest prospective studies in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Schaeffler India: CEO and MD Harsha Kadam files a criminal application before the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the authority's investigation against him. The High Court stays further investigation against Kadam.

CEO and MD Harsha Kadam files a criminal application before the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the authority's investigation against him. The High Court stays further investigation against Kadam. Patanjali Foods: FDA orders a recall of a cow ghee batch. The company says the order will have no material financial impact.

FDA orders a recall of a cow ghee batch. The company says the order will have no material financial impact. Waaree Renewable Technologies: Aggregate capacity under letters of award stands at 800 MWac / 1,109 MWp. Capacity and scope revised from 400 MWac / 530 MWp to 400 MWac / 557 MWp.

Aggregate capacity under letters of award stands at 800 MWac / 1,109 MWp. Capacity and scope revised from 400 MWac / 530 MWp to 400 MWac / 557 MWp. BPCL: To incorporate an arm for the Andhra Pradesh project. The arm will have initial authorised capital of Rs 4,900 crore.

To incorporate an arm for the Andhra Pradesh project. The arm will have initial authorised capital of Rs 4,900 crore. IRFC: Delhi GST body drops a tax demand of Rs 549 crore.

Delhi GST body drops a tax demand of Rs 549 crore. Granules India: Incorporates arm TRITON FARMACEUTICA S.A. de C.V.

Incorporates arm TRITON FARMACEUTICA S.A. de C.V. Crompton: Launches Ameo Chop'N'Peel, combining peeling, chopping and whisking in one appliance.

Launches Ameo Chop'N'Peel, combining peeling, chopping and whisking in one appliance. Newgen Software: Chairman and MD Diwakar Nigam continues to remain indisposed and is unable to discharge the duties and responsibilities of his office regularly.

Chairman and MD Diwakar Nigam continues to remain indisposed and is unable to discharge the duties and responsibilities of his office regularly. Graphite India: Acquires 7.78 lakh shares of Godi India for Rs 58.7 crore.

Acquires 7.78 lakh shares of Godi India for Rs 58.7 crore. Trent: Arm enters into a binding term sheet with TreBits Investment Trust to divest its stake in Netria Property Holdings. The arm is Nahar Retail Trading Services.

Arm enters into a binding term sheet with TreBits Investment Trust to divest its stake in Netria Property Holdings. The arm is Nahar Retail Trading Services. Onemi Technology: Board approves allotment of 2.6 crore shares on a preferential basis.

Board approves allotment of 2.6 crore shares on a preferential basis. Power Finance Corporation: Incorporates two SPVs under its wholly owned arm PFC Consulting.

Incorporates two SPVs under its wholly owned arm PFC Consulting. ACME Solar: Arm commissions the BESS component of 17.91 MW / 74.323 MWh for a Rajasthan project; cumulative BESS capacity reaches 71.64 MW.

Arm commissions the BESS component of 17.91 MW / 74.323 MWh for a Rajasthan project; cumulative BESS capacity reaches 71.64 MW. Gufic Biosciences: US FDA issues three observations to its Indore unit following a pre-approval inspection conducted from October 15 to 23.

US FDA issues three observations to its Indore unit following a pre-approval inspection conducted from October 15 to 23. Natco Pharma: Approves allotment of 1.7 crore shares at Rs 750 per share.

Approves allotment of 1.7 crore shares at Rs 750 per share. GE Shipping: Contracts to acquire a second-hand large gas carrier. The vessel will be financed through internal accruals.

Contracts to acquire a second-hand large gas carrier. The vessel will be financed through internal accruals. Network18 Media: NCLT approves the amalgamation of News18 Marathi with the company.

NCLT approves the amalgamation of News18 Marathi with the company. Lemon Tree Hotels: Signs a licence agreement for a 63-room hotel in Bhilwara.

IPO Update

Jio Platforms IPO — Update As Of 7 PM

Overall Subscription: 22.19x on Day 3

QIB Subscription: 70.55x on Day 3

NII Subscription: 14x on Day 3

Retail Subscription: 2.72x on Day 3

Paras Healthcare IPO

Overall Subscription: 2.34x

Retail Subscription: 2.10x

QIB Subscription (Ex-Anchor): 3.25x

NII Subscription: 0.69x

IPO To Open

October 26 — EAAA India Alternatives

The company is an alternative investment management platform focused on India's real assets and private credit markets. It manages investment funds and provides alternative investment solutions to domestic and global institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and family offices.

Total Issue Size: Rs 1,200 crore, entirely an offer for sale (OFS).

Particulars (Rs crore) Q1 FY27 FY26 FY25 FY24 Total Income 336.13 963.76 786.54 584.25 Profit After Tax 80.71 265.20 229.78 175.16

Bulk And Block Deals

Voltas: Vidyaniti LLP bought 16.75 lakh shares and PI Opportunities AIF V LLP sold 16.75 lakh shares at Rs 948.50 per share.

Hindalco Industries: Vidyaniti LLP bought 3.19 lakh shares and Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II sold 3.19 lakh shares at Rs 872 per share.

Bonfiglioli Transmissions: Equism Capital bought 9.55 lakh shares at Rs 585.07 per share.

Ola Electric Mobility: SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC sold 38.08 lakh shares at Rs 2.28 per share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: Deltax Broking bought 7.5 lakh shares at Rs 332 per share.

Tonbo Imaging: Bajaj Life Insurance bought 9 lakh shares at Rs 1,134.96 per share; HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,154.64 per share and another 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,200 per share; Buoyant Capital bought 5.54 lakh shares at Rs 1,124.43 per share; Yali Deeptech Fund I sold 24 lakh shares at Rs 1,069.22 per share.

Board Meetings

October 26

Genus Power Infrastructure: Buyback

Lock-In

Xtranet Technologies: Three-month lock-in; 2 million shares, 38% of total outstanding shares.

Lohia Corp: Three-month lock-in; 6 million shares, 5% of total outstanding shares.

Varmora Granito: One-month lock-in; 7 million shares, 3% of total outstanding shares.

Indo-MIM: Three-month lock-in; 11.8 million shares, 2% of total outstanding shares.

Midwest: One-year lock-in; 17 million shares, 47% of total outstanding shares.

ASM And Price Band

Short-Term ASM Framework Stage: eMudhra shortlisted.

ASM Framework Exclusion: Shringar House of Mangalsutra.

Price Band Change: Elpro International — reduced from 20% to 10%.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Motors PV, Cyient, Swiggy, Inox Wind And L&T Finance — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty October futures down 0.54% at 22,589, at a discount of 11 points.

Nifty options for the October 27 expiry: Maximum call open interest at 24,000; maximum put open interest at 21,500.

Securities in the ban period: Ambuja Cements, Kaynes Technology and SAIL.

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