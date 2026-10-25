FPIs Pull Out Rs 48,056 Crore From Indian Equities in October: Three Triggers Behind the Selloff

Foreign investors are pulling billions out of Indian equities, and the latest exodus reflects a combination of global uncertainty and mounting concerns about India's earnings outlook.

With net withdrawals reaching Rs 48,056 crore in October so far, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have taken Rs 3.08 lakh crore out of the market in 2026, according to Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) data.

That annual figure has already nearly doubled the Rs 1.66 lakh crore withdrawn throughout 2025. The reversal is striking after investing Rs 20,200 crore in July and Rs 29,631 crore in August; overseas investors withdrew Rs 35,861 crore in September before accelerating their selling this month.

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Oil Prices Are Raising the Stakes for India

Crude oil has become a key variable for investors assessing India's economic outlook. Prices surged to around $114 per barrel amid escalating Middle East tensions, increasing concerns about import costs, inflation and corporate profitability.

Dheeraj Gaur, Chief Investment Strategy Officer at Choice Wealth, identified elevated oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty among the principal drivers of foreign selling. The Rs 30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO also temporarily absorbed liquidity, adding another factor to market pressures.

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Earnings Growth Faces a Cost Challenge

Investors are looking beyond the latest quarterly results to assess whether companies can sustain earnings momentum. Higher fuel and logistics expenses could squeeze margins in coming quarters, even as second-quarter results have been relatively strong.

Anand K Rathi, Co-Founder of MIRA Money, highlighted these earnings concerns alongside persistently high oil prices. Elevated US interest rates are adding to the challenge by making American assets attractive alternatives for global capital.

Global Capital Is Finding Other Opportunities

Foreign investors are reassessing where their money can earn better returns. Yet the withdrawals do not necessarily signal a complete loss of confidence in India.

Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of Trackk, noted that foreign ownership of Indian equities was already at multi-year lows. Continued foreign participation in IPOs also suggests some investors may be shifting portfolios rather than exiting the Indian market altogether.

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Is Selling Pressure Finally Easing?

There are early signs of moderation. FPIs reduced their selling significantly in the week ended October 23 and bought Indian equities on two trading days.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, linked the improvement to easing US bond yields, the rupee's appreciation to Rs 94.94 against the dollar and attractive large-cap valuations.

The US Federal Reserve's policy decision, Bank of Japan's rate announcement, US GDP data and further movements in crude oil will now be important market triggers.

Domestic institutional investors and systematic investment plan inflows continue to cushion the impact of foreign withdrawals.

However, a sustained recovery in FPI flows may require more than a temporary pause in selling. Oil prices, global interest rates and the durability of corporate earnings will remain central to investors' decisions.

(With PTI Inputs)

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