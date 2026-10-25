Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Motors PV, Cyient, Swiggy, Inox Wind And L&T Finance — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.? Should you hold shares of at the current market price Swiggy Ltd.? Have you lost the chance to buy Cyient Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Inox Wind ​​​​​​Ltd.?

Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd. and Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (CMP: Rs 264.60)

Jain: Hold

Near-term trend seems to be negative for the stock.

Would advise to hold the existing positions.

Do not average at current levels.

Cyient (CMP: Rs 1,233)

Jain: Buy

Can buy at current levels.

Stoploss below Rs 1,100.

Inox Wind (CMP: Rs 58.93)

Jain: Sell

No sign of trend reversal here.

Just a continuation of downtrend.

Better to come out the name as soon as possible, instead of averaging

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Swiggy (CMP: Rs 176)

Gorakshakar: Wait And Watch

Looking at the Q2 numbers and the net loss, it's better to wait.

Wait for the stock to correct further.

Food delivery capitalised better by Eternal.

L&T Finance (CMP: Rs)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Better to wait for some time.

Hold for next 12-15 months.

SBI Funds Management (CMP: Rs 463.40)

Gorakshakar: Buy/Sell/Hold

Rather than booking a loss, this should be long-term hold portfolio.

Will underperform with capital markets down.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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