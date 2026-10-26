Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay Deverakonda Film Maintains Steady Run

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali continued its steady run at the box office on Sunday, collecting Rs 2.90 crore net in India on Day 10. The film registered a 3.6% increase in collections compared with the previous day's earnings of Rs 2.80 crore.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

Ranabaali collected Rs 2.90 crore net in India on Day 10 across 1,578 shows, according to a Sacnilk report. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 53 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 61.60 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Day 10 collection of Rs 2.90 crore represents a 3.6% rise from Day 9's net collection of Rs 2.80 crore. An estimated 246,584 tickets were sold for Ranabaali on Day 10, 4,248,108 across the run.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 20 lakh on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 12.05 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 73.65 crore.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Does The Unthinkable After 40 Years, Watches Jailer 2 With Fans

Occupancy

Ranabaali Telugu 2D had an overall occupancy of 34.88% on Day 10. The morning shows had an occupancy of 24.77% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 39.62%. Meanwhile, evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 43%, according to Sacnilk. The night show recorded occupancy of 28.08%.

Advance Booking Shows Growth

Ranabaali Day 11 on October 26, Monday advance sales stood at Rs 1.43 crore in bookings from 1.09 lakh tickets across 1,649 shows. The advance bookings recorded Rs 1.13 crore without block seats, though the final tally will depend on walk-ins and further bookings.

Hyderabad remains the top city at Rs 41.62 lakh in advance booking.

Day-Wise Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.30 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 5.40 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.10 crore on Day 5, Rs 5.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.15 crore on Day 7.

On Day 8 the film collected Rs 2.10 crore and on Day 9 the film collected Rs 2.80 crore.

About The Film

Ranabaali is set in South India in the 1870s and follows a warrior who fights against colonial rule during a time of famine. The film also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, while blending history, folklore, action and drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features music by Ajay-Atul. Ranabaali was released on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Slows Down

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.