Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Slows Down

Ranabaali is facing a slowdown at the box office as it enters its second week in theatres. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer is struggling to maintain its opening-week momentum, with attention now shifting to its second-weekend performance.

Here's a look at Ranabaali's Day 8 box office performance.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

Ranabaali collected Rs 2.10 crore net in India across 1,471 shows on Day 8. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 47.30 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 55 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.35 crore on Friday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 11.45 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 66.45 crore.

Total Audience Turnout

The period film recorded an estimated 1.85 lakh footfalls on Day 8, taking its total audience count to approximately 37.69 lakh.

Advance Booking

Ranabaali recorded Rs 1.43 crore in Day 8 advance bookings, including blocked seats, with 1.07 lakh tickets sold across 1,614 shows. Telangana led state-wise bookings with Rs 74.04 lakh, while Hyderabad topped the city-wise chart at Rs 36.59 lakh.

For the weekend, advance bookings stood at Rs 1.28 crore for Saturday (Day 9) and Rs 1.33 crore for Sunday (Day 10), including blocked seats. The film's total advance bookings across all days on sale reached Rs 27.51 crore, according to Sacnilk.

State-Wise Gross Report

The film collected Rs 2.25 crore in gross earnings from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Day 8, followed by Rs 16 lakh from Karnataka, Rs 2 lakh each from Tamil Nadu and the rest of India, taking the total to Rs 2.45 crore.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer opened with Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Day 1. It collected Rs 7.30 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 24.05 crore.

The film earned Rs 5.40 crore on Day 4 before collections rose to Rs 7.10 crore on Day 5. It followed this with Rs 5.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.15 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 45.20 crore.

However, the film's collections declined further on its second Friday. It earned Rs 2.10 crore net on Day 8, marking a 33.3% drop from the previous day's Rs 3.15 crore collection.

With its daily earnings continuing to fall, the film's performance over the second weekend will be crucial to its box office run.

About The Film

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The story follows a horseman who leads a local resistance against British colonial rule.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Arnold Vosloo. Ranabaali was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

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