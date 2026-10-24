'Told Them You Will Not Trade With US': Trump Repeats Claim Tariff Threats Ended India-Pakistan Conflict

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he ended the military conflict between India and Pakistan by threatening both countries with 250% tariffs.

Trump also said he warned them they would lose access to American markets if the fighting continued.

In remarks, Trump described the two neighbours as "two nuclear nations" and said he had put the choice to them bluntly. "Fellas, if you guys are going to do that, you're not going to trade with the United States," he said he told them.

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Trump said he warned of "massive tariffs on both of you, 250%, so you won't be able to do any business." According to him, the leaders of both countries reacted badly to the threat, but the message worked.

"They got very upset, very angry; they stopped shooting, and the war was over," he said.

He also repeated his claim about aircraft losses during the fighting. "Eleven planes were shot," he said, without saying which side lost them. Trump added that stopping such conflicts was "an honor."

New Delhi has consistently rejected the suggestion that any third party played a role.

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India maintains that the ceasefire was reached through direct communication between the military leadership of the two countries, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said no world leader asked India to halt Operation Sindoor.

India has also disputed Trump's account of aircraft losses.

The latest remarks add to a long list of similar claims. The fighting took place between May 7 and 10, 2025, after India launched Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Trump announced the ceasefire on social media on May 10 that year. Since then, he has claimed credit for ending the hostilities more than 80 times, according to reports.

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Trump has often placed the India-Pakistan episode within a broader boast that he has stopped "eight wars" during his presidency, and has said the tariff threat was the decisive factor in several of them.

Pakistan has publicly credited Washington for its role in the ceasefire, while India has maintained its position that the understanding was bilateral.

The difference in the two accounts has remained a recurring point of friction in India-US ties, even as the two countries continue trade negotiations.

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