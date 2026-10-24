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NEET PG 2026: How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Important Dates And More

MCC is set to release the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 final seat allotment results today at mcc.nic.in. Candidates must complete college reporting and document verification between Oct 26 and Nov 2, 2026.

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NEET PG 2026: How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Important Dates And More
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Be Declared Today
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The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is preparing to declare the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment results today, October 24, 2026. Participants in the first round of postgraduate medical counselling can access their allotment status directly through the official MCC portal at mcc.nic.in. Ahead of the final list of seat allotment, the committee published a provisional list on October 23, allowing candidates to review their provisional status and report discrepancies before the final publication.

Key Dates and Reporting Schedule

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must complete their reporting and document verification process at their assigned medical colleges between October 26 and November 2, 2026. Following the reporting window, participating institutes will conduct data verification for admitted candidates and share the finalised records with the MCC on November 3, 2026.

The Round 1 counselling process commenced with online registrations opening on October 12, 2026, and closing on October 21. Candidates completed choice filling from October 13 to October 22, with choice locking finalised by October 22.

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Round 1 Counselling at a Glance

EventDate
Registration PeriodOctober 12 – 21, 2026
Choice Filling & LockingOctober 13 – 22, 2026
Provisional Result NoticeOctober 23, 2026
Final Seat Allotment ResultOctober 24, 2026
College Reporting & AdmissionOctober 26 – November 2, 2026
Institute Data VerificationNovember 3, 2026

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Results

  1. Go to the official Medical Counselling Committee website at mcc.nic.in.

  2. Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' tab and select the 'NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result' link on the homepage.

  3. Enter your NEET PG credentials such as roll number, application number, and password/date of birth to log in.

  4. Check your seat allotment status and download the provisional allotment letter.

  5. Click the 'Print' command to print the allotment letter, and gather all original academic documents required for reporting to the assigned institute.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC portal for further notices and updates regarding subsequent counselling rounds.

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