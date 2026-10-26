Symbiotec Pharmalab Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' Initiation; Check Target Price

According to the brokerage, Symbiotec Pharmalab has evolved from a steroidal API manufacturer into an integrated platform spanning active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), fermentation-led CDMO, and complex injectables, backed by manufacturing investments and backward integration.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating implying a potential upside of 23% from the reports market price. The brokerage valued Symbiotic at 35 times 12 months forward earnings, in-line to the sector price/earning of ~36 times to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,430, factoring in the company's established API base and earnings potential from the newer businesses.

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According to the brokerage, Symbiotec Pharmalab has evolved from a steroidal API manufacturer into an integrated platform spanning active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), fermentation-led CDMO, and complex injectables, backed by manufacturing investments and backward integration.

A leading corticosteroid/hormone API supplier (total addressable market: $800 million), Symbiotec is expanding into fermentation-based and high-value complex APIs (TAM: $92 billion; 10.4% CAGR over CY24–29).

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Symbiotec is already on a path to provide chemistry- and fermentation-based capabilities and capacity as a contract development manufacturing organicsation platform in precision fermentation, industrial biotechnology, and biologics, targeting a TAM of $50 billion.

Key risks

High dependence on APIs and a concentrated product portfolio;

delays in scaling CDMO, biologics, and complex injectables;

geographical concentration of manufacturing facilities; and

intensifying competition

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