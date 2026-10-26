Home Loan Planning: Why Does The Down Payment Matter More Than The Loan?

For an individual, buying a new home is one of the biggest financial decisions. People spend most of their time comparing home loan interest rates, EMIs, and bank offers. But one thing gets less attention: the down payment. The upfront payment can affect your financial comfort more than the loan you take.

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How Can A Higher Down Payment Make a Difference?

Imagine Rahul, an IT professional, plans to buy a new home worth Rs 50 lakh. If he pays a down payment of Rs 10 lakhs, then his total loan requirement becomes Rs 40 lakhs, but by paying Rs 15 lakhs, he reduces his loan to Rs 35 lakhs. Assume an interest rate of 8.5% per annum and a loan tenure of 20 years.

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Particulars Rs 10 Lakh Down Payment Rs 15 Lakh Down Payment Property Price Rs 50 lakh Rs 50 lakh Loan Amount Rs 40 lakh Rs 35 lakh Monthly EMI Rs 34,713 Rs 30,374 Total Interest Rs 43.31 lakh Rs 37.90 lakh

Figures are approximate and exclude fees and other charges.

So by paying merely Rs 5 lakh extra, one can save around Rs 5.4 lakhs in total interest over 20 years. One can save around Rs 4,340 per month. That is money you could use for your child's education, investments, or unexpected expenses.

Don't Drain Your Savings for the Down Payment

More down payment is great, but only if you can afford it easily. Think about spending your entire savings on a house and suddenly having some kind of health problem or losing your job. You might find yourself in a difficult financial situation.

In an ideal scenario, keep the emergency funds ready and budget for registration fees, moving costs, and furnishing costs, among others, before deciding on the amount for the down payment.

A home loan helps you buy your dream home, but a smart down payment helps you own it with less financial stress. Before focusing only on getting the lowest interest rate, calculate how much you can pay upfront without compromising your savings.

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