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Home Loan Planning: Why Does The Down Payment Matter More Than The Loan?

A smart down payment can reduce your home loan EMI, save lakhs in interest, and ease financial stress. Learn how to balance your upfront payment with your savings.

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Home Loan Planning: Why Does The Down Payment Matter More Than The Loan?
A bigger down payment today can mean lower EMIs and lakhs saved tomorrow.
Image: Pexels

For an individual, buying a new home is one of the biggest financial decisions. People spend most of their time comparing home loan interest rates, EMIs, and bank offers. But one thing gets less attention: the down payment. The upfront payment can affect your financial comfort more than the loan you take.

ALSO READ: Rs 50 Lakh Home Loan: How Much Interest Could You Save With One Extra EMI A Year?

How Can A Higher Down Payment Make a Difference?

Imagine Rahul, an IT professional, plans to buy a new home worth Rs 50 lakh. If he pays a down payment of Rs 10 lakhs, then his total loan requirement becomes Rs 40 lakhs, but by paying Rs 15 lakhs, he reduces his loan to Rs 35 lakhs. Assume an interest rate of 8.5% per annum and a loan tenure of 20 years.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Particulars

Rs 10 Lakh Down Payment

Rs 15 Lakh Down Payment

Property Price

Rs 50 lakh

Rs 50 lakh

Loan Amount

Rs 40 lakh

Rs 35 lakh

Monthly EMI

Rs 34,713

Rs 30,374

Total Interest

Rs 43.31 lakh

Rs 37.90 lakh

Figures are approximate and exclude fees and other charges.

So by paying merely Rs 5 lakh extra, one can save around Rs 5.4 lakhs in total interest over 20 years. One can save around Rs 4,340 per month. That is money you could use for your child's education, investments, or unexpected expenses.

Don't Drain Your Savings for the Down Payment

More down payment is great, but only if you can afford it easily. Think about spending your entire savings on a house and suddenly having some kind of health problem or losing your job. You might find yourself in a difficult financial situation.

In an ideal scenario, keep the emergency funds ready and budget for registration fees, moving costs, and furnishing costs, among others, before deciding on the amount for the down payment.

A home loan helps you buy your dream home, but a smart down payment helps you own it with less financial stress. Before focusing only on getting the lowest interest rate, calculate how much you can pay upfront without compromising your savings.

ALSO READ: Higher EMI Or Longer Loan Tenure: What Serves Your Financial Interests After RBI Rate Hike

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