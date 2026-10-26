Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr. Reddy's, SBI Cards, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across IT, banks, pharma, oil and gas, NBFC, consumer electricals, metals, cement, steel, automobiles and agro chemicals sector issuing fresh calls on Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Coforge, IndusInd Bank, CG Power, Dr, Reddy's, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Torrent Power, Rallis India, Tata Motors PV, Tata Motors CV, SBI Cards, SBI Funds, Adani Energy, IDFC First Bank, Shriram Finance, Westlife FoodWorld, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Jindal Stainless, Newgen Software, Nuvoco Vistas, and Shree Cement.

JPMorgan on AU SFB

Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 1165 from Rs 1230

Q2 review: Growth momentum strong, credit cost delivery much better than guidance

Balance sheet growth continues to accelerate

Asset quality trends were a key concern, but largely seasonal

Monsoon risk key to watch.

Jefferies AU SFB

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1250 from Rs 1270

Healthy loan growth with tad lower margins

Deposit momentum sustains

Tad higher slippages; lower coverage reflects higher write-off and change in NPL mix

Transition to Universal Bank will strengthen deposit franchise and grading

JPMorgan on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 492 from Rs 468

Q2: Strong 2Q with a beat on key operating metrics

Rate hikes provide a strong margin and earnings tailwind

FCNR(B) drags near-term NIM, improving CASA mix and liquidity deployment to support recovery

Benign asset quality trends; ECL transition impact manageable.

Bernstein on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Market-Perform with TP of Rs 500

Strong balance-sheet growth drives EPS despite margin pressure

Strong loan growth, led by corporate and SME

Margin compression remains sharper than peers

Asset quality remains benign; higher provisions largely reflect standard asset buffers

Operating performance holds up, though higher provisions weigh on RoA.

JP Morgan on Infosys

Maintain Neutral, TP at Rs 1050/share

Softer print than peers; 2H faces challenges

Organic growth slowing to laggard levels in FY27

Growth likely to be soft from a contract loss in FY28

Multiples are likely to remain at a discount to TCS/HCL Tech

Cut margins by 30bps for FY27E, driving 3% EPS cut while FY28-29E EPS cuts of 1% are mainly driven by forex.

Jefferies On Infosys

Maintain Hold, TP at Rs 1140/share (Rs 1160/share)

Results missed estimates, with softer margins and a 75bps cut to organic growth guidance

Strong deal wins were a key positive

Cut estimates by 1.5% and co to deliver 4.5% recurring EPS CAGR

See limited downside, but growth concerns should limit scope for PE re-rating.

CITI On Infosys

Maintain Neutral, TP at Rs 1105/share (From Rs 1030/share)

Inline 2Q- Good TCV

FY27E/FY28E EPS revised marginally by 0-1%

New mega deal should address some concerns around Infy starting FY28 at a disadvantage relative to peers

Sector view stays cautious.

Kotak On Infosys

Maintain Add, FV at Rs 1200/share

Weak growth profile; in-line margins

Sharp revenue declines in retail and hi-tech signal possible execution misses

A weak macro and discretionary spending drove guidance cut

Strong growth in AI business, mega deal win and strong bookings are positives

EPS estimates are broadly unchanged.

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Kotak Securities on IndusInd Bank

Upgrade to Reduce from Sell; TP at Rs 850

Improvement led by revenue growth and lower provisions

Healthy non-interest income growth and lower provisions drive earnings

Gradual improvement is underway; return ratios to improve steadily

Normalization cycle is far from complete.

HSBC on IndusInd Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1180

Turnaround picking up momentum

Q2 earnings performance was underscored by sharp improvements in asset quality, strong fees

Lower credit costs will likely be the near-term catalyst, while higher growth, margin recovery would play out in the long term

Upgrade EPS by 5-10% for FY27-29

Bernstein on IndusInd Bank

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1000

Q2 - Signs of stabilization

Loan growth strengthens across segments

Asset quality improves; further provision relief should be more measured

Profitability improves; income growth becomes the next driver.

Macquarie On IndusInd Bank

Maintain Underperform, TP at Rs 760/share

PAT beats estimates, aided by higher non-interest income

Core margins fell 12bps QoQ mainly due to FCNR deposit mobilisation

ROA improves despite margin compression but there are headwinds

Increasing ROA beyond 1% to the medium-term target of ~170bps could be challenging.

Jefferies On IndusInd Bank

Maintain Buy-Rs 1130/share (From Rs 1250/share)

Q2-Core trends improving

Slight drag from Banca, but valuations attractive

See levers to improve profitability even as credit costs are near the bottom.

Lower earnings estimates to factor in tighter banca fee rules and a tad higher credit cost

Jefferies on BPCL

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 380 from Rs 410

Refining-led Beat; Favourable Valuation

Performance was better for the second successive quarter

With the Indian crude basket at US$120, marketing margins are currently deep in the red

Stock is down 28% since the start of the conflict and trades at a discount to HPCL despite higher ROE.

Citi on BPCL

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 360

Q2: Resilient Performance

Refining moderates, but still healthy

Marketing improves, but Q3 once again looks challenged

Jefferies on IDFC First

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 96

Q2: Healthy Core Trends Aid EPS Upgrade

Healthy core loan & deposit growth, operating efficiencies and stable asset quality were key positives

Larger FCNR-B mobilisation led to near-term drag in NIMs

This will be recouped in 2-3 Qtrs with deployment and rate hikes

See 23% Cagr in loans, opex efficiencies and manageable credit cost

Raise FY28-29 EPS by 2-3%; bank may raise capital in 12 months.

Kotak Securities on SBI Cards

Maintain Buy with Rs 900

A solid performance on credit costs

Healthy earnings growth led by lower provisions; revenue growth still weak

Lower risk intensity could make through-the-cycle returns cyclically stronger

A stronger RoE trajectory is not yet reflected in the stock.

JPMorgan on SBI Cards

Maintain Underweight; Cut TP to Rs 505 from Rs 588

Q2: Credit cost decline continues but likely bottoming

Muted loan growth and NIM risks cap upside

NIMs to decline on higher funding costs

Credit cost delivery better than expected; likely bottoming

Opex increase likely to be front-loaded to support new card additions.

JP Morgan On SBI Cards Payment

Maintain Underweight, TP at Rs 505/share (From Rs 588/share)

Operating performance came in slightly below estimates

Credit cost decline continues but likely bottoming

Muted loan growth and NIM risks cap upside

Despite de-rating in last 2 years-trades inline/premium to NBFCs

Revise FY27/28/29E earnings by +4.9%/-0.1%/0.8%

Jefferies On Torrent Pharma

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 5900/share

In-line Sep-Q

JB integration is ahead of schedule, with half of the total cost synergies already achieved

Revenue synergies should drive strong growth in India next year

Brazil market rebounded with 21% cc growth.

US growth was steady, driven by new launches

Goldman Sachs On Torrent Pharma (Not Rated)

2Q27 inline: Another solid quarter despite JB/ Germany headwinds

Co expects to continue to outperform in the India/Brazil markets

Lower FY27-FY29E EPS estimates by -16.3%/-2.8%/+0.3% to factor in the near-term headwinds

On JB pharma synergies-co aims to achieve most of them by year 2 now (vs. earlier expectation of year 3).

Kotak Securities on Torrent Pharma

Upgrade to Buy from Add; Hike TP to Rs 5665 from Rs 5520

Ahead of the curve; Seamless execution

Strong base business growth, offset by planned integration exercise with JB

Tracking well ahead of guidance; bulk of cost synergies to accrue by FY28

Expect the merged entity to deliver a robust 19% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29.

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Kotak Securities on CG Power

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 720

Power Systems business drives strength across metrics

Industrial Systems margin returns to yoy levels with limited scope for improvement

Axiro at break-even levels; OSAT business may start from FY28/29

Working capital uptick yields lower YoY CFO and negative FCF for H1

Jefferies on Dr. Reddy's

Upgrade to Hold from Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 1320 from Rs 1040

Improving margin outlook; Valuations limit downside

Ebitda beat est by 15% despite in-line revenue

Core business of India and RoW remained strong while the US recovered QoQ

Expect to resume supplies for Semaglutide in Nov'26 and US approval for bAbatacept in Dec'26

Increase FY28/29 EPS est by 5-7% to factor in the above and higher margins for the base business.

HSBC on Dr. Reddy's

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1375

On track to resume semaglutide supplies

Better mix and new launches in the US aided gross margin in Q2

Plan to resume commercial supplies for semaglutide in Nov 2026 remains on track

Execution key to gaining market share

Relaunch of semaglutide and FDA approval of abatacept are key catalysts

BofA on Dr. Reddy's

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1480

Large beat aided by gross margins

Near 20% margin in Q2 without semaglutide

All eyes on abatacept approval.

Kotak Securities on Dr. Reddy's

Maintain Reduce; Hike TP to Rs 1220 from Rs 1125

Margins reclaim lost ground

Upside from Semaglutide and Abatacept launches in H2 already factored in

Limited sustainable earnings drivers.

Goldman Sachs On Dr. Reddy's Labs

Maintain Sell, TP at Rs 1150/share (From Rs 1100/share)

Q2-Above-Margins surprise positively

Canada Semaglutide opportunity size remains uncertain

Raise FY27-29E EPS estimates by up to +4%

Adj. EBITDA margin beat was driven by better gross margins as well as achievement of cost savings.

Citi on Dr. Reddy's

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1510 from Rs 1450

Strong Beat, Broad-Based Margin Strength

Mix improvement, operating leverage and cost efficiencies drove a sharp margin recovery

Q2 margin strength encouraging; we retain conservative 2H assumptions

Management expects margin strength to sustain in H2

Jefferies on Adani Energy

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1980 from Rs 2060

Trading business drives EBITDA beat

Raise FY27 EBITDA by 6% but lower FY28E-30E by 4-5% to factor the lower capitalization guidance in transmission and smart meters

Remain confident on 25%+ EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30

See upside from the trading business

Retain Adani Energy as one of sector top picks

Buy for strong medium-term growth.

HSBC on SBI Funds

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 590 from Rs 640

Business traction improving

Q2 EPS miss driven by elevated costs and weak treasury income

Growth in equity mutual fund improved

Yield management, AIF / PMS scale up, and leverage gains should drive mid-teens EPS growth in the medium term

Cut FY27-29e EPS estimates 4-6%.

HSBC on Shriram Finance

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1000 from Rs 1140

Emerging risks likely to weigh on stock performance

Q2 PAT impacted by higher credit costs amidst rising stage 2 and stage 3 assets across several segments

Improving NIM and operational efficiencies should be partly offset by high credit costs

Increase FY27-29e EPS estimates 2.8-6.5%

Asset quality stress building up, growth targets curtailed.

CITI On Shriram Finance

Maintain Buy, TP at Rs 1100/share (From Rs 1200/share)

NIM and growth tailwinds meet near-term credit cost headwinds

AUM growth robust

Relatively conservative on monsoon/geopolitical headwinds

Management flagged elevated credit costs for next 2–3 quarters

Equity buffer should keep NIMs elevated near-term, before normalizing.

Raise FY27E earnings by 3%, trim FY28E/FY29E by 1–3%.

Nomura on Tata Motors CV

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 51 from Rs 554

Positive growth outlook for CV cycle

Q2 broadly in-line; high commodity prices to delay margin recovery

Raise FY27 MHCV industry demand growth to 15% YoY from 8% due to the strong demand momentum in MHCVs.

Jefferies On JSW Steel

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 1650/share

Remains top Buy in India metals.

Raise FY27-29E EPS by 2-4%

Expect EPS to treble over FY26-29.

Expect margins to expand as the 15% rise in India steel prices since Aug-26 more than offsets higher costs.

Announced 10mt expansions further strengthen visibility on JSTL's target to double capacity by FY32.

At 8x 1Y forward EV/EBITDA, valuation is justified.

CITI On Jindal Steel

Maintain Sell, TP at Rs 850/share (From Rs 900/share)

2Q Ahead on Realizations & Volumes

Domestic HRC Prices at a Premium to Import Parity

Lower target multiple from 8x Sep27 EV/EBITDA earlier on rising concerns around the global macro-economic outlook.

China analysts see lower GP/t upside, tepid demand environment.

Jefferies On Jindal Stainless

Maintain Buy, TP at Rs 735/share (From Rs 970/share)

Import pressures but spreads improving

Cut FY27-29E EPS by 6-9% on lower volumes and weaker earnings contribution from associates due to lower nickel prices

Expect volumes to recover from 2% fall in 1HFY27 to 10-11% growth over 2HFY27-29E

Margins remain resilient as higher Asian spreads help offset pressure from rising imports

Any import protection measures would provide further upside

Valuation at 10x 1Y forward EV/EBITDA is reasonable.

Kotak On Tata Motors CV

Retain Buy, FV at Rs 500/share

Marginal miss; demand trends remain steady

Domestic CV business profitability was 30 bps below expectations

CV momentum remains strong through sustained GST-led momentum and improving fleet operator profitability

Margin recovery will be gradual owing to commodity headwinds and a weaker product mix.

Jefferies On Coforge

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 2230/share (From Rs 2040/share)

Maintain as top pick in the sector

Steady growth-Improving margin outlook

To deliver 14%/26% CAGRs in organic cc revenues/EPS.

Strong earnings delivery can sustain stock outperformance even after its 56% rally over the past six months.

Raise EPS estimates by 3-5%.

CITI On Coforge

Maintain Sell, TP at Rs 1750/share (From 1670/share)

2Q revenues below expectations

Mgmt. confident on margin expansion

Organic executable orderbook growth yoy & cash conversion trends need to be monitored.

Growth trends across sector continued to be muted at low-single-digit yoy organic.

Kotak On Coforge

Maintain Buy, FV at Rs 2300/share (From Rs 2,000/share)

Record bookings lend comfort on growth sustenance

Record deal wins, higher margin outlook and a healthy cash conversion outlook more than offset the miss

Has strengthened its AI capabilities rapidly, is a well-run challenger and is strongly placed to gain wallet share.

Raise FY2027-29E EPS by 2-7%, roll over to September 2028E.

JP Morgan On Coforge

Maintain Overweight, TP at Rs 2150/share (From Rs 1850/share)

Top pick in the IT sector

Growth momentum to continue with expanding margins

Revenue growth below consensus due to softness in Encora

Increase Ebit margins by 40-100bps over FY27-29E

3% EPS upgrades over FY28-29E while FY27 gets cut due to FX losses.

CITI On Nuvoco Vistas

Maintain Buy, TP at Rs 440/share (From Rs 450/share)

2Q ahead on better-than-expected realisations and volumes

Slowing pace of capacity additions in East/Central should help with profitability

Co's acquisition of Vadraj Cement's assets provides medium-term growth visibility.

At EV/t of ~$50, a substantial discount to the range of $70–150/t for other regional producers

Risk reward remains favorable.

CITI On Shree Cement

Maintain Buy, TP at Rs 28000/share (From Rs 30000/share)

2Q ahead on revenues; volume focus visible

3Q Prices should more than offset costs

Shree expects to outperform the industry – likely achieve 10-13% volume growth in FY27

Likely EBITDA/t expansion and inexpensive valuations.

Jefferies On Newgen Software

Maintain Buy, TP at Rs 550/share (From Rs 630/share)

Q2- Revenues were in line, but profits beat estimates

Pickup in growth in the EMEA region and a 30bps YoY expansion in margins were positive surprises

Decline in license revenues and India region were disappointments.

To deliver 10%/11% CAGRs in revenue and profit over FY27-29

Kotak On Rallis India

Maintain Add, FV at Rs 220/share (From Rs 260/share)

Resilient 1HFY27 results, but challenges do not end yet

Q2- results held up better than feared-despite the challenging Kharif season

Outlook for Rabi season appearing difficult

Cut EPS by 6-9%.

JP Morgan On Westlife Foodworld

Maintain Overweight, TP at Rs 570/share

SSSG beat and higher margins backed by operating leverage

Constructive narrative amidst improving SSSG momentum and margin outlook

Everyday Value platform continues to drive higher penetration and frequency

Management remains confident of ~100-150 bps margin improvement in FY27.

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