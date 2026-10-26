Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Sees Sunday Jump, Crosses Rs 19 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer picked up pace at the box office on its first Sunday, recording an improvement over its opening-day performance. The film collected Rs 8.10 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a growth of over 11% from the previous day's collection of Rs 7.25 crore. The uptick gave the Hindi action-comedy a boost during its opening weekend.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

Udta Teer collected Rs 8.10 crore net in India on Day 3 across 6,020 shows, according to a Sacnilk report. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 19.45 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 23.08 crore.

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Day 3 collection of Rs 8.10 crore represents a 11.7% rise from Day 2's net collection of Rs 7.25 crore. An estimated 361,245 tickets were sold for Udta Teer on Day 3, 866,929 across the run.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 4.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.58 crore.

Occupancy

Udta Teer Hindi 2D had an overall occupancy of 35.91% on Day 3. The morning shows had an occupancy of 12.08% and afternoon shows had an occupancy of 39.54%. Meanwhile, evening shows recorded occupancy at 47.08%, according to Sacnilk. The night show recorded occupancy of 37.46%.

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Advance Booking Shows Growth

Udta Teer Day 4 on October 26, Monday advance sales stood at Rs 2.10 crore in bookings from 92,147 tickets across 6,170 shows. The advance bookings recorded Rs 1.09 crore without block seats, though the final tally will depend on walk-ins and further bookings.

Delhi NCR remains the top city at Rs 53.47 lakh in advance booking.

Day-Wise Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.10 crore on Day 3.

About The Film

Written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy that follows a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The action-spy comedy marks Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Udta Teer released in theatres on October 23.

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