Udta Teer Promotion Takes Unexpected Turn As Pakistani Coke Studio Music Plays During Ayushmann-Sara's Wagah Visit

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's promotional visit to the Attari-Wagah border took an unexpected turn when Pakistani music played during the event for their upcoming film Udta Teer.

The actors visited the border in Amritsar on Tuesday to attend the Beating Retreat ceremony, where they interacted with the crowd and joined patriotic chants.

Udta Teer is set to release in theatres on October 23. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the spy comedy follows a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

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Pakistani Music Plays At Border

A video from the visit has gained attention for an unexpected reason. As the actors were at the border, music from Pakistani Coke Studio was reportedly played from the Pakistani side through loudspeakers.

According to reports, the music included Atif Aslam's rendition of Taj-e-Dar-e-Haram. The song reportedly became loud enough to drown out the actors' voices during the promotional interaction, creating an unusual moment at the border.

The video has since circulated online, with several users discussing the timing of the Pakistani music during the promotional event.

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Udta Teer has been generating discussion ahead of its release because of its storyline involving a Pakistani spy and India-Pakistan tensions. The film has also faced criticism over what some viewers have described as an anti-Pakistan narrative.

According to India Today, Nepal's Central Film Censor Board denied Udta Teer permission for public screening under Section 8(3) of the National Cinema Act. Reports have linked the decision to the film's India-Pakistan theme, although Nepal's authorities did not specify any particular scenes or content as the reason for the restriction.

Ayushmann And Sara's Amritsar Visit

Before heading to the Attari-Wagah border, Sara Ali Khan and her Udta Teer co-star Ayushmann Khurrana visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar as part of the film's promotional activities. A video from the visit has surfaced online, showing Sara getting emotional after offering prayers at the revered shrine.

Udta Teer marks Sara and Ayushmann's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The action-spy comedy has been written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

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