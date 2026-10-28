'I Nearly Fell Off A Mumbai Local. I Now Pay Six Times The Rent To Live Closer To Work,' Says X User

A Mumbai commuter's post on X describing his account of nearly falling off a local train has sparked a conversation online about the cost of daily travel in the city, with the user claiming that he now pays six times his previous rent in order to live closer to his workplace so he could commute by bike or cab instead.

The user shared his experience highlighting the trade off between affordable housing and the challenges of commuting in public transportation in Mumbai.

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Mumbai's suburban railway network is a lifeline for millions of commuters travelling daily between their homes and their places of work. However, overcrowding during peak hours has remained a longstanding safety concern.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Indian Railways' suburban services highlighted the extent of overcrowding on Mumbai Central Railway network. According to the report, a 12 car suburban train designed to carry not more than 2,400 passengers was recorded carrying more than 6,000 passengers during peak hours.

The CAG also recorded an average of 275 deaths annually due to falls from trains between 2014 and 2023, underlining the risks associated with suburban railway travel.

A PTI report published by The Week in June 2025, citing Government Railway Police (GRP) data, stated that 29,970 people died and 30,214 were injured on Mumbai's suburban railway network between January 2014 and May 2025. Of the deaths recorded during this period, 6,760 were associated with passengers falling from the trains.

The user's reported decision to pay six times more rent raises a broader question about the financial trade offs working people have to make to reduce the burden of travelling to work in Mumbai.

"Of course, my expenses shot up. But I gained something I had begun to take for granted: peace of mind. I could finally sleep without nightmares of falling off a packed local train," the person stated.

The post highlights a dilemma faced by countless urban workers of whether to spend more on housing to make daily travel more manageable or continue living farther away to keep accommodation costs lower.

The X user acknowledges his privilege which allowed him to make this decision stating that, "I know this comes from a place of privilege. Millions of Mumbaikars living in the distant suburbs have little choice but to depend on local trains. Not everyone can afford to move closer to work or pay for an alternative commute. But if you can afford to make that choice and are still putting it off, please reconsider."

The post comes amid continuing discussions about overcrowding, passenger safety and the affordability of housing in the financial capital.

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