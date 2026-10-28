AQI Mumbai Vs Delhi Today: Which City Has Cleaner Air On October 28?

Delhi and Mumbai recorded different levels of air pollution on Wednesday, with live air quality readings indicating that Delhi's pollution levels are substantially higher than Mumbai's, with the national capital recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 313 against Mumbai's 105.

NDTV's live air quality tracker classified Delhi's air quality as "hazardous" and Mumbai's as "poor" under its displayed classification system.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Delhi Air Quality Early Warning System also reported elevated readings across several monitoring stations in the capital at 2 am on Wednesday, including 292 at Jahangirpuri, 285 at Siri fort and 284 at Dwarka Sector 8.

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Delhi's reported PM2.5 concentration was 193.41 micrograms per cubic metre, compared with Mumbai's 152.11 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 levels stood at 168.79 micrograms per cubic metre in Delhi and 126.93 micrograms per cubic metre in Mumbai.

PM 2.5 refers to the fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs, while PM10 comprises inhalable particles that can affect the respiratory system. Exposure to particulate air pollution can aggravate existing respiratory conditions and is associated with cardiovascular and other health risks.

NDTV's tracker also reported nitrogen dioxide levels of 21.72 ppb in Delhi and 14.43 ppb in Mumbai, indicating higher levels of the pollutant in the national capital.

Although Mumbai's AQI was recorded lower than Delhi's on Wednesday, the city has experienced a notable deterioration in air quality during October.

High levels of air pollution can pose risks to people with asthma, lung disease or cardiovascular conditions, as well as children and elderly people.

Residents are advised to monitor local AQI readings and reduce strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels are elevated. People experiencing severe breathing difficulty, chest pain or worsening respiratory symptoms should seek immediate and appropriate medical assistance.

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