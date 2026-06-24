Mumbai Local Shocker: Man Killed As Dispute Over Keeping Doors Open Takes Ugly Turn

A heated argument over shutting Mumbai local train doors during heavy rain on Tuesday night took ugly turn after a 22-year-old commuter was stabbed to death by a fellow passenger in a first-class coach.

Police launched a search for the attacker on Wednesday, who fled the scene and remains untraced.

The deceased, Mayank Lohar, had boarded the Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local at Andheri along with the accused, both travelling in the same first-class compartment.

As the local train halted briefly at Andheri around 10.42 pm, a disagreement broke out between the two men — one insisted the doors stay open, the other wanted them shut to keep the rain out.

The exchange escalated quickly, and the accused allegedly produced a sharp weapon and stabbed Lohar in the stomach before the train moved on toward Borivali.

By the time the train reached Borivali, the accused had already slipped out, jumping off just before it came to a halt on platform 6, and disappeared into the crowd.

Railway personnel reacted within minutes of the train's arrival. Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force staff boarded the coach soon after it stopped, alongside a medical team equipped with a stretcher.

Lohar was rushed to the station's emergency medical room, where a doctor examined him and pronounced him dead. His body was later moved to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali under police escort.

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Senior railway officials, including the Additional Divisional Railway Manager for Mumbai Central and the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, arrived at Borivali station shortly after midnight to assess the situation firsthand. Investigators have collected CCTV recordings from the train and station for use in the probe.

The Government Railway Police has taken up the case and is working to establish the exact sequence of events and trace the suspect.

Western Railway said it is fully assisting the investigation and reiterated its commitment to commuter safety, pointing to the rapid emergency response as evidence of its preparedness.

The killing has also revived long-standing concerns about door-related disputes on Mumbai's suburban trains, a recurring flashpoint during the monsoon months when commuters frequently clash over ventilation versus protection from the rain.

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