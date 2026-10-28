Jio Platforms Vs Paras Healthcare: What Does GMP Indicate Ahead Of Listing?

Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare are set to make their stock market debut on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The grey market premiums of the two initial public offerings point to a sharp difference in listing expectations, with Jio Platforms commanding a significantly higher premium than Paras Healthcare ahead of the market debut.

Jio Platforms' latest GMP stood at Rs 248, while Paras Healthcare's premium was Rs 13 as of Oct. 27. The unofficial market indicator suggests stronger listing expectations for Jio Platforms, although actual listing prices may differ.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today

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Jio Platforms' IPO was priced in the range of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share, and it was subscribed to 12.45 times.

With the latest GMP of Rs 248, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 1,367 per share, indicating a potential premium of 22.16% over the upper end of the price band.

The grey market premium has fluctuated in recent sessions. It stood at Rs 273 on Oct. 20 before easing to Rs 240 on Oct. 22. It subsequently recovered to Rs 250 on Oct. 23, slipped to Rs 245 on Oct. 26, and rose to Rs 248 on Oct. 27.

Also Read: Jio Platforms IPO SWOT: Can Rs 10.3 Lakh Crore Valuation Hold? What Investors Must Know About Strengths & Risks

Paras Healthcare IPO GMP Today

Paras Healthcare's IPO was priced between Rs 660 and Rs 693 per share, and the IPO was subscribed to 1.92 times.

At the latest GMP of Rs 13, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 706 per share, suggesting a potential premium of 1.88% over the upper price band.

The company's GMP has fallen sharply from its earlier levels. It stood at Rs 120 on Oct. 15 before declining to Rs 50 on Oct. 20 and Rs 25 on Oct. 21. After fluctuating in the following sessions, the premium reached Rs 13 on Oct. 27.

What Does GMP Indicate?

The latest grey market data indicates stronger unofficial demand expectations for Jio Platforms compared with Paras Healthcare. Jio Platforms' estimated listing premium is substantially higher, while Paras Healthcare's GMP suggests a more modest premium over its issue price.

However, GMP is an unofficial and unregulated market indicator. It can change rapidly and does not guarantee the listing price or returns investors may receive. The actual listing prices of both companies will be determined by trading on the stock exchanges.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 28

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