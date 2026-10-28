Anthropic Said To Pick JPMorgan To Lead IPO's US Retail Offering

The company behind Claude has weighed a retail offering of about 15% to 20% of the shares available in the IPO overall, some of the people said. JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon is expected to take part in the Wall Street bank's campaign, one of them added.

JPMorgan is reprising its role leading the effort to gather retail orders for SpaceX's $86.2 billion IPO, which saw more than $100 billion of demand from individual investors, Bloomberg News has reported.

Citigroup Inc. is set to coordinate the international retail offering, some of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn't public. Anthropic's IPO includes offerings in Australia, Canada, Japan, certain European Economic Area countries, Switzerland and the UK, according to the IPO filing.

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JPMorgan is coordinating outreach on Anthropic's IPO to high-net-worth investors and private banking clients as well as broker platforms, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details including the share of the offering earmarked for retail could change, the people said. Representatives for Anthropic, JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment.

Anthropic filed publicly on Monday for an IPO that would see it and some of its investors sell shares, marking the first listing by a company focused primarily on developing the most advanced AI models. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.

Investors are telling bankers on the deal that their estimate of a fair valuation has shifted to around $1.4 trillion to $1.5 trillion, though a valuation of closer to $1.75 trillion is potentially achievable, Bloomberg News has reported.

The amount of money needed to fund the development of AI and its associated infrastructure has spurred companies to raise tens of billions of dollars at a time.

Meta Platforms Inc. on Monday kicked off a plan to raise as much as $98 billion in equity, which would be one of the largest financing exercises of its kind in history. It follows Google parent Alphabet Inc.'s $85 billion equity fundraising plan earlier this year.

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Anthropic and rival OpenAI are seeking to raise record amounts while facing mounting public scrutiny over AI safety after a string of high-profile hacking incidents by rogue agents.