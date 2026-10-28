BMC Issues 7-Day Water Advisory For Mumbai, Thane And Bhiwandi: Check Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a seven day drinking water advisory for several parts of Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi, urging residents to boil and filter water before consumption.

The advisory comes ahead of the recommissioning of a repaired compartment of the Yewai Master Balancing Reservoir at the Pise-Panjrapur complex on Wednesday. The BMC has warned of possible changes in water quality during the recommissioning process.

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Why has the BMC issued the advisory?

The advisory follows the completion of repair work on Compartment No. 2 of the Yewai Master Balancing Reservoir, located at the Pise-Panjrapur complex. The BMC plans to recommission the compartment on Wednesday.

The BMC has recommended precautions in order to minimise potential risks associated with changes in water quality as the compartment is brought back into operation, The Times of India reported.

The seven day advisory is precautionary in nature and reports have not established that the entire water supply will be contaminated.

Which areas will be affected?

According to ward-wise details reported by Mid-day, the advisory covers specified areas in Mumbai's island city and eastern suburbs.

In the island city, the affected areas include the Naval Dockyard and BPT area in A ward, while B, E, F-South and F-North wards are also covered.

In the eastern suburbs, the advisory applies to M-East and M-West wards. It also covers Mulund East and Mulund West in T ward; Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East in S ward; Vikhroli and Ghatkopar East in N ward and Kurla East in L ward.

The BMC has extended the precautionary advice to areas of Thane and Bhiwandi that receive water by the civic body. However, available reports do not provide a comprehensive locality wise list of affected neighbourhoods in either city, making it crucial for residents to keep a track of announcements from the relevant municipal authorities.

What precautions should residents take?

The BMC has asked residents in the affected areas to boil and filter drinking water for seven days.

Residents are advised to store drinking water in clean, covered containers and follow any additional instructions issued by the civic body. Boiling water can kill many disease causing microorganisms, however, it does not remove every chemical contaminant.

Residents are directed to monitor official BMC announcements for further instructions regarding water quality and the duration of the advisory.

The BMC's precautionary notice is particularly relevant to households in the listed wards and areas of Thane and Bhiwandi that depend on the civic body's water distribution network.

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