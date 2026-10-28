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WPL Auction 2027: Sophie Molineux Fetches Rs 1.1 Crore, Kiran Navgire Goes To DC For Rs 75 Lakh

WPL 2027 auction live updates: UP Warriorz sign Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.10 crore, while Delhi Capitals buy Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh. Check top buys, teams and player prices.

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WPL Auction 2027: Sophie Molineux Fetches Rs 1.1 Crore, Kiran Navgire Goes To DC For Rs 75 Lakh
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The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is underway in Kochi, with franchises looking to fill the remaining slots in their squads ahead of the new season.

Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux has emerged as the biggest buy in the opening phase, with UP Warriorz signing her for Rs 1.10 crore after a bidding battle with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, secured India batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh, beating Mumbai Indians in the bidding contest. Gujarat Giants also added young wicketkeeper-batter G. Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh.

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The mini-auction features 27 available slots across the five franchises, with teams looking to strengthen their combinations while managing their remaining purses.

WPL 2027 Auction: Top Buys And Player Prices

Here are the major signings confirmed in the latest available auction updates:

PlayerTeamAuction Price
Sophie MolineuxUP WarriorzRs 1.10 crore
Kiran NavgireDelhi CapitalsRs 75 lakh
G KamaliniGujarat GiantsRs 40 lakh
Sneh RanaUP WarriorzRs 30 lakh
Grace HarrisUP WarriorzRs 30 lakh
Orla PrendergastGujarat GiantsRs 30 lakh

Sophie Molineux Becomes Biggest Buy So Far

UP Warriorz secured Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.10 crore after competing with RCB for her services. Molineux entered the auction with a base price of Rs 50 lakh, and the bidding intensified as both franchises pursued the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder.

RCB eventually bowed out after bidding Rs 1.05 crore, allowing UP Warriorz to complete the signing at Rs 1.10 crore. Molineux was part of RCB's title-winning squad in 2024 but missed the 2026 season due to a hip injury.

Delhi Capitals Win Bidding Battle For Kiran Navgire

Delhi Capitals signed Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh after a contest with the Mumbai Indians. The bidding began at Rs 40 lakh, Navgire's base price, before the two franchises pushed the amount higher.

Mumbai Indians, who entered the auction with Rs 90 lakh remaining, eventually withdrew from the contest. Delhi Capitals completed the deal at Rs 75 lakh.

Gujarat Giants Sign G Kamalini

Gujarat Giants acquired wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh, her base price. The young Indian player had been released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction.

Gujarat Giants also signed Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for Rs 30 lakh.

UP Warriorz Add Sneh Rana And Grace Harris

UP Warriorz added two more experienced all-rounders to their squad, signing India's Sneh Rana and Australia's Grace Harris for Rs 30 lakh each.

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Harris returns to UP Warriorz after being released by RCB ahead of the auction. Rana, meanwhile, had previously represented Gujarat Giants and was also part of RCB as a replacement player.

The auction is continuing, with franchises looking to use their remaining budgets to complete their squads for the upcoming WPL season.

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