Air Pollution Alert: Delhi's AQI In Unhealthy Range As Mumbai Sees Temporary Relief

New Delhi recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among five major metropolitan cities ahead of Diwali, with the national capital's reading standing at 175 at the time of the latest available figures.

Bengaluru followed with an AQI of 156, narrowly ahead of Chennai, which recorded 155. Kolkata's AQI stood at 144, while Mumbai reported the lowest reading among the five cities at 124.

The readings highlight differences in air quality across India's major urban centres as the country approaches the festival of Diwali. Air quality levels can fluctuate throughout the day depending on weather conditions, emissions and the timing of monitoring.

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AQI Today: Air Quality In India's Metro Cities

The AQI readings across the five metropolitan cities were as follows:

City AQI New Delhi 175 Bengaluru 156 Chennai 155 Kolkata 144 Mumbai 124

New Delhi topped the list with an AQI of 175, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai. The difference between the readings in Bengaluru and Chennai was just one point.

Mumbai recorded the lowest AQI among the five cities, at 124, while Kolkata's reading stood at 144.

Delhi's Air Quality Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi's AQI of 175 placed it at the top of the five-city comparison ahead of Diwali. The festival period can bring additional air pollution from firecrackers, alongside existing emissions from vehicles, industries and other sources.

However, the readings represent a snapshot of air quality and do not, by themselves, establish a worsening trend or indicate how pollution levels will change during the festival.

The impact of pollution also depends on weather conditions, including wind speed and temperature, which influence how pollutants disperse or accumulate.

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index communicates air pollution levels through a numerical scale. Under India's Central Pollution Control Board classification, an AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the moderate category, while readings between 201 and 300 are classified as poor.

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Although all five readings fall within the moderate category under this classification, air pollution can still affect people with asthma, lung conditions and other sensitivities.

Children and older people may also be more vulnerable to exposure.

Residents can monitor local air quality updates and limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels rise.

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