US Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Jump As Wall Street Bets Rate Pause Ahead Of Fed Verdict

The US Stock market opened higher with all three indices trading in the green ahead of investors anticipating the US Federal Reserve's verdict regarding the country's monetary measures as it concludes its two-day meeting. As per analysts' expectationg the Fed is likely to maintian the US's interest rates at 3.75%-4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.03%. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.3%.

(This is a developing story.)

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