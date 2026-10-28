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US Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Jump As Wall Street Bets Rate Pause Ahead Of Fed Verdict

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.03%. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.3%.

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US Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Jump As Wall Street Bets Rate Pause Ahead Of Fed Verdict
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.03%.
Photo Source: Unsplash
  • The US stock market opened higher with all three major indices in the green
  • Investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy measures
  • The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady at 3.75%-4%
What could prompt the Fed to cut rates next?

The US Stock market opened higher with all three indices trading in the green ahead of investors anticipating the US Federal Reserve's verdict regarding the country's monetary measures as it concludes its two-day meeting. As per analysts' expectationg the Fed is likely to maintian the US's interest rates at 3.75%-4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.03%. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.3%.

(This is a developing story.)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

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