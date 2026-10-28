Kochi Airport iPhone Row: Passenger Booked After Refusing To Pay Rs 30,000 Customs Duty

An NRI passenger from Kozhikode was booked by police at Cochin International Airport following a dispute over customs duty on a Dubai-bought iPhone. The passenger, Ajas, allegedly refused to pay the assessed tax, leading Customs officers to file a complaint against him for interfering with official work.

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred early on Saturday morning when Ajas arrived in Kochi at around 3.30 am. Customs officials reportedly assessed a duty of between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 on the unboxed iPhone.

However, Ajas challenged the demand, arguing that the device was intended for personal use and that the assessment violated baggage rules.

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Ajas alleged that several passengers travelling on the same flight were also asked to pay customs duty for carrying units of newly launched iPhones with them.

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He argued that personal electronics should not automatically attract import duty and questioned the officials' decision on whether spare mobile phones could be relevant to the assessment.

According to the passenger, working professionals often carry two devices, one for personal use and another for work. He described the demand as unjustified and alleged that passengers were being harassed through arbitrary tax assessments.

Rather than paying the disputed amount, Ajas reportedly left the iPhone in Customs custody and challenged the decision through legal procedures.

The disagreement intensified inside the airport terminal, prompting Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to intervene. Ajas was removed from the area and subsequently handed over to the local police.

The Nedumbassery Police registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Kerala Police Act following a formal complaint from Customs authorities. Officials alleged that his conduct obstructed them from carrying out their official duties.

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Meanwhile, Customs sources reportedly said intelligence inputs had pointed to the organised movement of mobile phones from the UAE into India through multiple travellers, with the devices subsequently being sold by retailers in Kerala.

According to Indian customs law reported by Khaleej Times, duty-free status applies to ordinary belongings needed for personal use and daily life while traveling. Expert opinion clarifies that items do not need to be used or old to qualify; new items like mobile phones can legally be considered personal effects under the rules.

Customs authorities have not issued a detailed public statement explaining the specific assessment criteria applied in Ajas's case.

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