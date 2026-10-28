This Man Sold His BMW To Build A Watch Brand Inspired By Indian History

The story behind Jaipur Watch Company, the popular watch brand, is as unique as the timepieces it creates. At a time when hundreds of watch brands are flooding the market, Jaipur-based entrepreneur Gaurav Mehta's collection is inspired by Indian history and heritage.

From British India coins embedded in watch dials to designs featuring vintage stamps, Jaipur Watch Company stands out for its unique style. As many are based on rare pieces of Indian history, most collections are limited edition, which has made the brand a favourite among collectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among those seen wearing one of its watches.

However, the popular watch brand was not built without challenges. More than a decade ago, Mehta was experimenting with ways to bring something unique to watch dials. In 2012, he placed an old British India coin inside a watch dial, turning a piece of history into a wearable accessory. His idea received an encouraging response, prompting him to take a major risk. In 2013, he sold his BMW and invested Rs 30 lakh to launch Jaipur Watch Company. The same year, he launched the first watch with a real coin from the British era.

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His watches featured pre-Independence coins and later expanded to include vintage stamps, miniature paintings, and traditional Indian artwork. Started in 2013, the company focuses on creating only handcrafted, limited edition pieces. The brand gained widespread attention when PM was spotted wearing one of the watches and it also later appeared on Shark Tank India, the popular business reality TV show.

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According to the company's website, Mehta has been a history enthusiast since childhood. His fascination with Rajasthan's heritage and interest in coins and stamps eventually inspired him to establish Jaipur Watch Company. According to reports, the company recorded annual revenue of around Rs 25 crore in FY25, emerging as a key player in India's homegrown luxury watch market.

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