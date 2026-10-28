Titans Box Office Collection Day 6: Jayasurya-Vinayakan Film Slows Down Further; Check Earnings

Titans saw another dip on its first Tuesday, as the Malayalam comedy thriller continued to slow down at the box office after a modest opening week.

The film, starring Jayasurya as Antony Yakuza, Vinayakan as Rejimon and Nihal Nizam as Anwar, earned Rs 0.15 crore net in India on Day 6 from 590 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This is a 28.6 percent drop from Monday's Rs 0.21 crore. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 2.31 crore, while the India gross is Rs 2.67 crore.

Titans Box Office Collection Day-Wise

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Titans opened with Rs 0.65 crore net on Thursday, October 22, from 844 shows, which remains its best day so far. Collections fell to Rs 0.35 crore on Friday before picking up over the weekend, with Rs 0.43 crore on Saturday and Rs 0.52 crore on Sunday. The film then dropped to Rs 0.21 crore on Monday and Rs 0.15 crore on Tuesday.

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The show count has steadily come down, from 844 on opening day to 590 on Day 6. The film averaged Rs 2,542 per show on Tuesday. Around 12,458 people watched the film on Day 6, taking its total footfalls to 1.77 lakh.

Titans Day 6 Occupancy

The Malayalam 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 11.41 percent on Tuesday. Morning shows were the weakest at 3.64 percent, followed by afternoon shows at 7.27 percent. Occupancy improved to 10.82 percent for evening shows and 10.45 percent for night shows.

Kochi had the most shows at 64 and recorded 12.3 percent occupancy, rising to 17 percent for night shows. Thrissur followed with 9.8 percent from 38 shows, while Kozhikode recorded 8.3 percent from 43 shows and Trivandrum 6.8 percent from 48 shows.

Outside Kerala, Chennai registered the highest occupancy at 39 percent, though from just six shows, with evening shows reaching 63 percent. Bengaluru recorded 10.3 percent from 14 shows, with night shows at 21 percent. The National Capital Region was also among the stronger markets at 13 percent.

Advance booking for Day 7 (Wednesday, October 28) stood at Rs 8.44 lakh gross as of 6:00 AM IST. Overseas figures for the film are not available yet.

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About Titans

The comedy-fantasy thriller follows Antony Yakuza and his roommate Anwar as they attempt one final heist in Fort Kochi to win respect. Their plan goes off track when getaway driver Rejimon's secret agenda turns a simple job into a chaotic ride of crime, mystery and fantasy.

The cast also includes Sunny Wayne as Lucifer, Indrans as Anand G, Suresh Krishna as CI Vyasan, Manikandan R. Achari as Xavier/Sebastian, Adam Sabiq as Robert and Baby Jean as Peter, along with Manohari Joy. Vishnu Sharma handles the cinematography, Shameer Muhammed the editing and Dawn Vincent the music. The film is produced by Babu Ettan Films and Neramboku, and runs for 2 hours 6 minutes with a UA16+ certificate.

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