Innodata Layoffs: Nearly 550 Jobs Cut In India As Employees Lose Access To Laptops, IDs

US-based artificial intelligence services company Innodata has reportedly laid off nearly 550 employees in India in a sudden workforce reduction on October 26, with its operations in the Philippines also affected.

Employees have alleged that the cuts were implemented without prior notice, with access to company systems revoked before formal termination emails arrived.

According to NDTV sources, affected employees initially logged in and marked their attendance as usual. However, several subsequently lost access to their company-issued laptops, official identification and internal systems during the workday.

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Some employees reportedly discovered that October 26 had been recorded as both their resignation date and last working day on the company's human resources portal. Termination emails were later sent to their personal email accounts.

Screenshots of the communications circulating online cite a reduction in business assignments as the reason for the job cuts. The letters reportedly describe the decision as driven by operational requirements rather than individual performance. They also state that final settlements would be processed after employees returned company assets.

The reported layoffs have extended beyond India to the Philippines, where employees across several roles, including raters, quality experts, team leaders and managers, have reported job losses.

Social media posts have suggested that declining service volumes from a major client project may have contributed to the workforce reduction. However, this explanation remains unverified.

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Innodata Yet To Confirm Layoff Figures

Innodata has not publicly confirmed the reported number of employees affected in India and the Philippines or issued an official explanation for the layoffs.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Innodata provides data engineering and AI services to technology companies. Founded in 1988, its offerings include data labelling, AI model training, model evaluation and safety testing.

The company's customer list includes major technology and enterprise names such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Sony, Hewlett-Packard, Snowflake, Boeing and Deloitte.

According to its 2025 annual report, Innodata employed 10,107 people worldwide as of December 31, 2025.

The reported job cuts highlight the employment uncertainty facing workers in AI services, where staffing requirements can shift with client demand. However, the specific reasons behind Innodata's reported layoffs remain unclear pending an official company statement.

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