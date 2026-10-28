'I Got Laid Off Today’: Woman Shares 10 Things To Do And Avoid After Losing Your Job

Job security has become a growing concern as companies restructure operations, cut costs and reassess workforce requirements, often resulting in layoffs.

In a recent social media post, a woman shared how a friend she described as exceptionally talented lost her job due to corporate restructuring and was left urgently searching for new opportunities. The incident prompted her to stress the importance of financial planning and keeping professional skills up to date, even when a career appears to be on track.

“ In today's job market, nobody's job is secure,” she wrote, pointing out that being good at what you do, having years of experience and doing everything right may not always protect you from a layoff.

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She also shared a few tips to help professionals manage their finances and prepare for periods of unemployment.

1. Do Not Rely Solely On Your Degree

"Don't assume a degree guarantees a job," the woman advised professionals not to assume that an academic qualification alone would guarantee employment. Instead, "No matter which degree you have, keep building skills that the market needs," she added.

2. Avoid Quitting Without A Backup Plan

Employees considering a career change should ideally secure another job offer or "Never quit without an offer or backup plan". Leaving a job without a clear plan can create unnecessary financial pressure, particularly during a difficult hiring cycle.

3. Maintain An Emergency Fund

Keeping sufficient funds readily accessible can help professionals manage household expenses, loan repayments and other financial commitments while searching for another job. "Always maintain a 6-7 months liquid emergency fund," she suggested.

4. Keep Interviewing And Tracking Market Trends

She also encouraged professionals to "Keep giving interviews every few months to stay relevant", even when they are not actively seeking a new position. This can help them understand current hiring expectations, assess their skills and remain familiar with opportunities in their industry.

5. Evaluate Company Stability Before Joining

Job seekers were advised to research prospective employers before accepting an offer, paying attention to employee attrition and organisational stability. "Try avoid joining startups or companies with high attrition," she warned.

6. Build Additional Sources Of Income

"Build multiple income streams. Create content, sell digital products, mentorship," she posted. Depending on their skills and interests, professionals could explore content creation, digital products, mentorship or suitable investments alongside their primary employment.

The underlying message is that financial resilience and career preparedness should not begin only after a layoff. Continuously upgrading skills, maintaining savings and exploring additional income opportunities can help employees navigate unexpected employment disruptions.

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While no strategy can eliminate the risk of job loss, preparing in advance can provide professionals with greater financial flexibility and more options when circumstances change.

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