YouTube Down? Downdetector Shows Outage As Users Flag Video Streaming Problems

Users reported an outage for the video streaming platform YouTube, its music streaming arm YouTube music and Google Search services on Wednesday. Downdetector listed up to 28 reports of YouTube being down at 8:22 p.m. There was a similar spike at 8:52 p.m. with 23 reports.

YouTube's official 'X' account confirmed the outage and stated that they are currently working to solve the issue.

ALSO READ: YouTube Gets A New Look: Homepage Redesign Brings Custom Feeds, Easier Access To Subscriptions

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Up to 42% of users identified issues with the YouTube application, whereas 34% flagged problems with video streaming, and 15% reported difficulties wiith server connection.

Reports of issues with YouTube began surfacing early in the day, with more than 5,100 complaints recorded by 7:30 a.m. PT, according to Gvwire. The number of reports subsequently surged as users flagged problems with video streaming and accessing content.

When users had attempted to stream videos on the application or website, they encountered an error message that read, "An error occured, please try again later." Users also attempted to refresh and restart the application to no avail, according to Windowsreport, with the platform shutting down again or failing to restore itself.

YouTube initially queried users who claimed facing these issues, asking them for details regarding the type of device and format thorugh which they were accessing the platform, along with suggesting conventional means of restoring their access to it such as clearing cookies and cache, installing the latest version or refreshing the page.

YouTube's 'X' account replied to users flagging the outage with links to its official 'Help' page where it will provide updates on the situation as and when they have a better understanding of the issues.

"Hi everyone, We've seen reports of loading issues with YouTube, rest assured we're working on a fix now! Here's what you might be seeing:

A "Video unavailable" or similar error message

Videos getting stuck in a loading or buffering loop

A black screen where the video player should be)

ALSO READ: AI Content Can Be Monetised If Driven By 'Creative Vision': YouTube India Head To NDTV | Exclusive

Let us know if you're experiencing any other types of issues. We'll be sure to update this thread as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this!" the page said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.