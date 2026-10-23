YouTube Gets A New Look: Homepage Redesign Brings Custom Feeds, Easier Access To Subscriptions

YouTube has unveiled a refreshed homepage, aimed at making it quicker for users to get to the content they care about. The company shared the update through its official Updates From YouTube account on X, highlighting a cleaner top bar and a new way for users to personalise what they see.

The redesigned homepage features a streamlined top bar that puts several sections within easy reach. Users can jump straight to their subscriptions, as well as to Movies & TV, Live and Music. The bar also gives access to custom feeds, a new feature that lets users shape their own recommendations. Bringing these sections together in one place could save users from digging through menus to find specific types of content.

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What Are Custom Feeds?

Custom feeds work like personalised saved searches, but YouTube says they go further than simple keyword matching. Instead of typing specific search terms, users can describe the kind of content they want, a topic they're interested in, or even just a general mood or “vibe.” This means users don't need to know exact keywords to find relevant videos.

YouTube then shows recommendations based on that description. These recommendations keep refreshing as new videos that match become available, so the feed stays up to date. For example, someone could set up a feed for a particular hobby or style of video and return to it regularly to find new uploads.

Users stay in control of their custom feeds. YouTube says they can be added, edited or removed from the top bar whenever users like.

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A Week Earlier Update

The homepage refresh is the latest in a series of updates YouTube has announced in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the company expanded Ask YouTube, its conversational search tool, to mobile devices in the US, making it available across the web, phones and TVs. The feature lets users ask detailed questions and refine results with follow-ups.

YouTube Music began rolling out labels that identify songs made primarily using generative AI, after listeners said they wanted to know when a track was AI-generated. The company has said these labels will also come to the main YouTube app.

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