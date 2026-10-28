Venezia vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

Inter Milan will travel to face Venezia in a Serie A Matchday 9 fixture on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Venice, with Inter looking to continue their impressive start to the 2026-27 season.

Inter, who are coached by Cristian Chivu, head into the contest after a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

The Nerazzurri have won seven of their opening eight league matches and drawn one, making them one of the strongest sides in the competition so far.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Apologises To China Over Mbappe's Mao Zedong Remarks

Venezia, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat to Genoa in their previous league outing. The hosts have won just one of their opening eight matches and sit at the bottom of the league table, making the contest a difficult test against the Italian giants.

Inter have also enjoyed a strong recent record against Venezia, winning their last four Serie A meetings with the club. Venezia will hope to make home advantage count as they look to improve their position in the standings.

The match will kick off at 6:30 p.m. local time in Italy, which translates to 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, October 28.

Venezia vs Inter Milan: Kick-Off Time

The Serie A match between Venezia and Inter Milan will be played on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The match will begin at 11 p.m. IST in India.

Venezia vs Inter Milan: Venue

The match will be played at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in Venice, Italy.

Venezia vs Inter Milan: Match Referee

The referee for the fixture should be confirmed through the official match-day appointment before publication.

Venezia vs Inter Milan: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 28

Inter Milan Wins: 16

Venezia Wins: 6

Draws: 6

Venezia vs Inter Milan: Predicted Lineups

Venezia: F. Stankovic; J. Jesus, M. Moreno, R. Halhal; R. Haps, T. Basic, S. Sohm, K. Pérez, A. Hainaut; J. Yeboah, A. Adams

Inter Milan: I. Provedel; C. Augusto, A. Bastoni, Y. Bisseck; F. Dimarco, P. Sucic, P. Zielinski, N. Barella, D. Spence; A. Bonny, F. P. Esposito

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Venezia vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be available to watch live on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in India.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Fined Over Julian Alvarez Approach After Atletico Madrid Complaint

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Venezia vs Inter Milan match will be streamed live on ZEE5 in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.