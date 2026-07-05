Dividend Stocks This Week: Nestle India, Hindalco, Titan, Axis Bank, Among Others — Check Record Dates

Several companies, including Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Sundaram Finance Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., J K Cement Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and more are set to trade ex-dividend this week, with record dates falling between July 6 to July 10.

Among the major announcements, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd has declared a dividend of Rs 75 per share, while Mphasis will pay a final dividend of Rs 62 per share. Sundaram Finance has announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share, followed by RPG Life Sciences at Rs 24, JK Cement and Nilkamal at Rs 20 each, and D-Link (India) with a combined final and special dividend payout of Rs 27.50 per share.

Companies across financial services, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, metals, technology, cement, auto components and real estate are set to reward shareholders through final, regular and special dividends.

Security Name Purpose Record Date DCM Shriram International Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 06 Jul 2026 DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 06 Jul 2026 Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000 06 Jul 2026 Sundaram Finance Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 24.0000 06 Jul 2026 Cera Sanitaryware Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 75.0000 07 Jul 2026 Dodla Dairy Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 07 Jul 2026 JSW Steel Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.1000 07 Jul 2026 LKP Securities Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 07 Jul 2026 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 07 Jul 2026 Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 08 Jul 2026 Hannah Joseph Hospital Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 08 Jul 2026 Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 08 Jul 2026 Morarka Finance Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 08 Jul 2026 Mphasis Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 62.0000 08 Jul 2026 United Spirits Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.0000 08 Jul 2026 Harsha Engineers International Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 09 Jul 2026 RPG Life Sciences Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 24.0000 09 Jul 2026 Sheela Foam Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 09 Jul 2026 Titan Company Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000 09 Jul 2026 Apollo Tyres Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 10 Jul 2026 Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4500 10 Jul 2026 AXIS Bank Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 10 Jul 2026 Birlasoft Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 10 Jul 2026 Computer Age Management Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 10 Jul 2026 Control Print Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 10 Jul 2026 D-Link (India) Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 10 Jul 2026 D-Link (India) Ltd Special Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 10 Jul 2026 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 10 Jul 2026 Dynamic Cables Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 10 Jul 2026 Geojit Financial Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 10 Jul 2026 Grindwell Norton Ltd-$ Dividend - Rs. - 19.0000 10 Jul 2026 Hindalco Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 10 Jul 2026 JK Cement Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 10 Jul 2026 JSW Cement Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 10 Jul 2026 Mahindra Logistics Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 10 Jul 2026 Nestle India Ltd Special Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 10 Jul 2026 Nestle India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 10 Jul 2026 The New India Assurance Company Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 10 Jul 2026 Nilkamal Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 10 Jul 2026 Orient Electric Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 10 Jul 2026 PTL Enterprises Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 10 Jul 2026 Rossari Biotech Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 10 Jul 2026 Smartlink Holdings Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 10 Jul 2026 Sobha Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 10 Jul 2026 VST Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 10 Jul 2026 Welspun Living Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 10 Jul 2026 ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 10 Jul 2026

Eligibility

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

ALSO READ: Dividend Stocks Or SWPs? The Better Retirement Income Options May Surprise You

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