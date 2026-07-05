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Dividend Stocks This Week: Nestle India, Hindalco, Titan, Axis Bank, Among Others — Check Record Dates

Several companies including Cera Sanitaryware, Mphasis, and Sundaram Finance will trade ex-dividend this week, with record dates from July 6 to July 10.

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Dividend Stocks This Week: Nestle India, Hindalco, Titan, Axis Bank, Among Others — Check Record Dates
Dividend Stocks This Week: Several blue-chip majors will trade ex-dividend this week
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  • Several companies will trade ex-dividend this week, with record dates from July 6 to July 10
  • Cera Sanitaryware declared a Rs 75 per share dividend, Mphasis Rs 62 final dividend
  • Sundaram Finance, RPG Life Sciences, JK Cement, and Nilkamal also announced dividends
Which company is offering the highest dividend amount per share?

Several companies, including Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Sundaram Finance Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., J K Cement Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and more are set to trade ex-dividend this week, with record dates falling between July 6 to July 10.

Among the major announcements, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd has declared a dividend of Rs 75 per share, while Mphasis will pay a final dividend of Rs 62 per share. Sundaram Finance has announced a final dividend of Rs 24 per share, followed by RPG Life Sciences at Rs 24, JK Cement and Nilkamal at Rs 20 each, and D-Link (India) with a combined final and special dividend payout of Rs 27.50 per share.

Companies across financial services, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, metals, technology, cement, auto components and real estate are set to reward shareholders through final, regular and special dividends.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
DCM Shriram International LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.400006 Jul 2026
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.150006 Jul 2026
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation LtdDividend - Rs. - 9.000006 Jul 2026
Sundaram Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 24.000006 Jul 2026
Cera Sanitaryware LtdDividend - Rs. - 75.000007 Jul 2026
Dodla Dairy LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000007 Jul 2026
JSW Steel LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 7.100007 Jul 2026
LKP Securities LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.200007 Jul 2026
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000007 Jul 2026
Bliss GVS Pharma LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000008 Jul 2026
Hannah Joseph Hospital LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000008 Jul 2026
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.250008 Jul 2026
Morarka Finance LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500008 Jul 2026
Mphasis LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 62.000008 Jul 2026
United Spirits LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 11.000008 Jul 2026
Harsha Engineers International LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500009 Jul 2026
RPG Life Sciences LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 24.000009 Jul 2026
Sheela Foam LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000009 Jul 2026
Titan Company LtdDividend - Rs. - 15.000009 Jul 2026
Apollo Tyres LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.500010 Jul 2026
Artemis Medicare Services LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.450010 Jul 2026
AXIS Bank LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000010 Jul 2026
Birlasoft LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000010 Jul 2026
Computer Age Management Services LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000010 Jul 2026
Control Print Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.000010 Jul 2026
D-Link (India) LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 20.000010 Jul 2026
D-Link (India) LtdSpecial Dividend - Rs. - 7.500010 Jul 2026
Dr Reddys Laboratories LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 8.000010 Jul 2026
Dynamic Cables LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500010 Jul 2026
Geojit Financial Services LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500010 Jul 2026
Grindwell Norton Ltd-$Dividend - Rs. - 19.000010 Jul 2026
Hindalco Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000010 Jul 2026
JK Cement LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 20.000010 Jul 2026
JSW Cement LtdDividend - Rs. - 0.500010 Jul 2026
Mahindra Logistics LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.500010 Jul 2026
Nestle India LtdSpecial Dividend - Rs. - 2.000010 Jul 2026
Nestle India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000010 Jul 2026
The New India Assurance Company LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500010 Jul 2026
Nilkamal LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 20.000010 Jul 2026
Orient Electric LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.750010 Jul 2026
PTL Enterprises Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000010 Jul 2026
Rossari Biotech LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500010 Jul 2026
Smartlink Holdings LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000010 Jul 2026
Sobha LtdDividend - Rs. - 6.000010 Jul 2026
VST Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 12.000010 Jul 2026
Welspun Living LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.100010 Jul 2026
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000010 Jul 2026

Eligibility

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

ALSO READ: Dividend Stocks Or SWPs? The Better Retirement Income Options May Surprise You

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