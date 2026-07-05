The United States celebrated the 250th anniversary of the adopyion of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026, a milestone referred to as Semiquincentennial. US President Donald Trump said on ​Saturday he would deliver a speech to mark the country's 250th anniversary on the National Mall "no matter what," as summer ‌thunderstorms threatened to delay or disrupt the event, Reuters reported.

In a social media post , Trump wrote that rain would not stop the country's 250th birthday celebrations, saying that he would be present regardless of the weather. "I will be there no ​matter what," he said, "It's Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight." The event was organised under the White House backed Freedom 250 initiative, which has overseen many of the administration's anniversary events.

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A wave of thunderstorms moved toward Washington, prompting officials to issue weather alerts. The National Mall was evacuated for about two hours because of the threat of lightning, heavy rain, adn strong winds. Visitors were instructed to move into nearby federal buildings, museums, and other shelters, while authorities monitored the weather.

Although authorities ordered an evacuation, hundreds of attendees initially refused to leave, with some chanting 'patriotic' slogans and waiting near the stage. Among the visitors were the white nationalist organization Patriot Front. The group posted on social media that it had arrived in the capital, and hundreds of people wearing the group's outfits traveled to the city on Metro trains serving the District of Columbia region.

Local police said they had not received any reports of violence. Several Deemocratic led states refused to send thier delegations, and many performers who were scheduled to appear, dropped out, citing concerns over partisanship.

After weather conditions improved, officials, including the Secret Service and law enforcement officers, reopened the area and resumed security screening, allowing the celebrations to proceed later in the evening. The storm also forced the organisers to adjust parts of the event.

Some planned military flyovers were cancelled, while the President's address was delayed before eventually moving forward. Firework displays were expected to continue once the weather conditions were deemed to be safe.

Apart from the storms, a major part of the Eastern states was experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures in Washington nearing 100 degrees farenheit (arounf 38 degree celcius).

On the eve of Independence Day, Trump addressed a gathering at Mount Rushmore, where he praised American history, while sharply criticising what he described as the threat of communism and progressive politics. He framed the anniversary as the celebration of American freedom and patriotism.

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