Donald Trump Sparks Buzz With AI Video Prescribing 'Treatment' For Celebrity Critics With 'TDS'

US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated parody video on his social media platform Truth Social, depicting himself as a fictional medical professional dubbed “Dr. Trump” who claims to cure a condition he refers to as “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS), a term frequently used by him and his supporters to criticise opponents.

Styled like a television medical advertisement, the AI-generated clip opens with Trump wearing a white doctor's coat, asking viewers, “Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?” before introducing himself as “Dr. Trump”. The video then presents fabricated celebrity patients, shown as deepfake versions of well-known public figures who have previously criticised Trump.

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The AI-generated figures include Julia Roberts, Robert De Niro, Rosie O'Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Edward Norton and John Leguizamo. The celebrities are depicted as reformed patients, delivering fictional testimonials about their "recovery" from TDS.

In the video, these characters describe fictional symptoms such as anger, anxiety and insomnia, before claiming they recovered after following “Dr. Trump's” treatment plan.

"Julia Roberts" could be seen telling the ordeal that their opposition to Trump aged them "20 years in the last two years" and "made everyone" around them "miserable." "I really wasn't sure I could help some of these people — they were so far gone, I wasn't really sure," the President's AI said.

The parody prescription promoted in the video advises viewers to “turn off fake news”, “say your prayers”, and “drink Diet Coke whenever you feel anxious”, presented in a humorous, satirical tone. “You're going to see a remarkable difference in your life,” he asserted.

Instead of a stethoscope and lab coat, the image depicted Trump wearing a long white robe with a red shawl draped over his shoulders, with light radiating from his palms.

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The AI video is the latest in a series of synthetic media posts shared by Trump, who has previously used AI-generated imagery depicting himself in various symbolic and alternative roles, further intensifying scrutiny over the use of deepfake technology in political discourse.

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