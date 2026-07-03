Here's How To Split A Home Loan With Your Spouse For Maximum Tax Saving

Owning a home remains a cherished goal for millions of Indians, although servicing a home loan month after month can stretch personal finances. If both spouses have a steady income, taking the loan jointly offers a practical and tax-efficient way to share the repayment burden.

A well-planned joint home loan can substantially increase a family's tax savings. If both spouses are eligible to claim deductions, the household could reduce its taxable income by up to Rs 7 lakh annually.

Simply taking a home loan jointly with your spouse is not enough to unlock the full tax advantage. Tax deductions are available only if specific conditions laid down by the Income Tax Department are met, including rules on ownership and repayment.

Here's a closer look at how couples can optimise their tax benefits.

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Why Splitting A Home Loan Makes Tax Sense

Under the Income Tax Act, you can claim:

Section 24(b): Deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh per year on interest paid for a self-occupied property.

Section 80C: Deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year on principal repayment (within the overall Rs 1.5 lakh limit for 80C).

Here is how the limits stack up under the old tax regime:

Key Conditions To Claim Maximum Benefits

To avail these benefits legally and fully, the following conditions must be fulfilled:

1. Both Spouses Must Be Co-Owners

This is where most couples stumble. Being a "co-borrower" on the bank loan is not enough. Your name must be on the property's sale deed or title documents. If you pay the EMIs but do not legally own a share of the property, your tax deduction claim will be rejected.

2. Both Spouses Must Actively Pay EMIs

Tax benefits are tied directly to actual monetary contributions. You can only claim a deduction on the specific portion of the EMI that you pay from your own independent income source (such as your salary or business income).

3. Old Tax Regime

The new tax regime is now the default option in India. If you or your spouse switch to the new regime, you cannot claim deductions for a self-occupied property under Section 24(b) or Section 80C. This joint strategy delivers its massive financial advantage primarily if both of you stick to the old tax regime.

A joint home loan can offer significant tax advantages for dual-income households. When both spouses are listed as co-owners and repay the loan in line with their respective incomes, the arrangement can not only lower tax outgo but also strengthen long-term financial planning.

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