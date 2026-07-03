Trump's Big Claim Amid Peace Talks: Iran Has Agreed To Almost Everything We Need

US President Donald Trump claimed Iran has "agreed to just about everything we need" in ongoing negotiations to finalise a lasting accord between the two countries, in an interview with CNBC's Joe Kernen at the Oval Office.

"We're negotiating, and we'll see whether or not. I think they've agreed to just about everything we need," Trump said, asserting that Iran had been "totally defeated" militarily, though it retained "some missiles left" that the US "could wipe out too."

He added that Washington had struck Iran "three nights in a row" after Tehran targeted a ship with a drone, following an earlier round of strikes "two nights in a row."

On the US naval posture in the Gulf, Trump described the measure as "essentially not a blockade," calling it "a wall of steel" that stopped Iranian oil shipments and pushed the country's inflation to 300%.

He said Washington intended to allow American farmers to exclusively supply Iran with corn, wheat and soybeans "assuming we get to the position where we should get to."

ALSO READ: US Warns Iran Any Change In Hormuz Status Quo Will Violate Agreement, Says Report

Touting market performance, Trump said oil was trading at $68 a barrel while the stock market had climbed "to almost 53,000," adding that sceptics had said the S&P 500 "would never hit 7000," a level he said was reached "in 10 months."

The remarks come as talks between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, have paused for the funeral of Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes in February.

Trump had earlier said Wednesday that "the denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well" following resumed discussions in Doha, according to Qatari and Pakistani mediators, though key sticking points, including Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, remain unresolved.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Indirect Talks In Doha Focus On Frozen Funds, Hormuz, Crisis Communication And De-Escalation

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