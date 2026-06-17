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NSE Files IPO Draft Papers, OFS Comprises 14.89 Crore Shares; SBI Largest Seller

Canada Pension Plan, Bank of Baroda, and GIC are among the key sellers as NSE files its much-awaited IPO DRHP with the SEBI.

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NSE Files IPO Draft Papers, OFS Comprises 14.89 Crore Shares; SBI Largest Seller
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The National Stock Exchange has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO with securities and exchange board of India on Wednesday. 

This marks stride for India's largest bourse in its path to go public. The entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) issue consists of 14.89 crore shares and State Bank of India will be offloading 2.475 crore shares, making it the largest seller.

(This story will be updated shortly)

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