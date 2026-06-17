NSE Files IPO Draft Papers, OFS Comprises 14.89 Crore Shares; SBI Largest Seller

The National Stock Exchange has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO with securities and exchange board of India on Wednesday.

This marks stride for India's largest bourse in its path to go public. The entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) issue consists of 14.89 crore shares and State Bank of India will be offloading 2.475 crore shares, making it the largest seller.

(This story will be updated shortly)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.