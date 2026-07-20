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Andy Burnham Takes Charge, Becomes UK's 7th PM Within A Decade

The former MP of Makerfield succeeds his predecessor Keir Starmer, who resigned from the role on July 20, 2026.

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Andy Burnham Takes Charge, Becomes UK's 7th PM Within A Decade
Burnham also met with King Charles, before he was officially sworn in as Prime Minister of the UK.
Photo Source: Andy Burnham 'X' Account

Andy Burnham, the Leader of the UK's Labour Party, officially took charge as the country's seventh prime minister in a decade, according to Bloomberg. Burnham also met with King Charles, before he was officially sworn in. 

The former Member of Parliament of Makerfield succeeds his predecessor Keir Starmer, who resigned from the role on July 20, 2026. 

As per YouGov, Starmer's approval rating among the general public in the UK was at 23%, compared to the 69% who were unfavourable regarding his tenure, as per June data leading up to his resignation.

Before winning the MP election for Makerfield in June 2026, Burnham served as the Mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017-2020.

(This is a developing story.)

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Andy Burnham Takes Charge, Becomes UK's 7th PM Within A Decade

Andy Burnham Takes Charge, Becomes UK's 7th PM Within A Decade

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