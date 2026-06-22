Keir Starmer Steps Down As UK PM, Says New Leader Will Be In Place By September

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday, ending nearly two years in Downing Street after sustained pressure from within his own Labour Party over the government's handling of the economy, immigration and a series of political controversies.

Starmer said that the new leader will be in place by September.

Announcing his decision to step down, Starmer defended his government's record, saying the economy was stronger and wages were rising faster than before, and that "we proved people wrong by changing Labour Party."

He also pointed to falling small boat crossings and the closure of asylum hotels, and said half a million children had been lifted out of poverty during his tenure.

Starmer said he had spoken to King Charles over the phone on Monday morning to inform him of his decision. The two spoke while the King was at Highgrove, his estate in Gloucestershire.

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"I will give my successor my full and unequivocal support knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago, better prepared for the challenges ahead and better able to ensure the Labour Party secures a second term in office."

He said that he has asked the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable for the leadership contest, with nominations opening on July 9 and the process to be completed by the summer recess, meaning a new leader would be in place before Parliament returns in September.

Starme stated that he would remain in post as prime minister until then.

"I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," Starmer said.

He went on to thank his friends and colleagues who had stood by him over six years, as well as the staff at No 10 and what he called the "extraordinary civil service."

Starmer further added, "And when I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spent more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy.”

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Steve Reed, the Communties Secretary, said Keir Starmer brought Labour back from the brink, won a landslide majority against all the odds, and is changing Britain for the better.

Starmer's departure follows weeks of mounting speculation that culminated in Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, winning the Makerfield by-election on June 18, a result that cleared the path for a leadership challenge.

US President Donald Trump had pre-empted Starmer's announcement a day earlier, posting on Truth Social that the prime minister "will resign" and had "failed badly" on immigration and energy policy, prompting Downing Street to note that Starmer had not spoken to Trump over the weekend.

Attention now turns to who will succeed Starmer as Labour leader and prime minister, with Burnham widely seen as the frontrunner, while Streeting has also signalled he would contest a leadership race if one is triggered.

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