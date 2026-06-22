'We Don't See Eye To Eye': Netanyahu Pushes Back On Trump Claim That Israel 'Does As I Say'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected suggestions that either he or US President Donald Trump act on each other's instructions, days after Trump claimed Israel "does as I say" in the region.

Addressing the Jerusalem News Syndicate's International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu said, "President Donald Trump does not do everything I want, nor do I do everything he wants, we are leaders of independent and proud countries; sometimes we don't see eye to eye."

He added that both leaders pursued their own nations' interests despite occasional disagreements, saying, "We stand for our interests. I stand for the interests of Israel and for its security. And often we see eye to eye. Sometimes we don't. But we respect each other's sovereignty and leadership and commitment to our people."

Netanyahu's remarks came after Trump, in an interview with Axios on Friday, was asked whether he had the ability to control Israeli military action and stop further strikes on Lebanon. "Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say," Trump had said.

He also described his relationship with Netanyahu as "good," though he said he had to "keep him a little bit sane," and claimed Israel would "not exist" without US backing.

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The exchange comes amid mounting friction between Washington and Jerusalem over Israel's continued strikes on Lebanon, which Trump has warned could undermine the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran last week after months of negotiation.

US Vice President JD Vance had also issued a pointed warning to members of Netanyahu's cabinet who criticised the deal, saying that attacking "the only powerful ally" Israel has left in the world was unwise, given the war launched jointly by Israel and the US against Iran on February 28.

The tensions come as a poll conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Agam Institute found that a majority of Israelis believe Iran emerged stronger from the conflict and the subsequent US-brokered agreement, adding further pressure on Netanyahu's government as it navigates its relationship with Washington.

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