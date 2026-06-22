'We Will Have Peace When...': Netanyahu Vows Lasting Israeli Presence In South Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary, while expressing hope for eventual peace with Lebanon once the threat posed by Hezbollah is eliminated.

Speaking at the Jerusalem News Syndicate's (JNS) International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu defended Israel's continued military presence near its northern border, arguing that no government would tolerate persistent attacks on its citizens.

“As long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon,” Netanyahu said. “No country would be asked to do otherwise.”

Drawing a comparison with how the United States might respond to a sustained security threat, Netanyahu said any nation facing daily rocket, missile and drone attacks would take action to neutralise the danger. “It would cross the border, create a security zone, kill the terrorists and protect its people until the threat is removed. That's exactly what we are doing,” he said.

The Israeli leader also linked the future of Israel-Lebanon relations to the fate of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that has been engaged in hostilities with Israel for years.

“We don't have a war with Lebanon. We have a war with Hezbollah, who terrorizes Lebanon and seeks our destruction,” Netanyahu said. “And when that proxy of Iran is no longer a threat, when it's dismantled, when it's disarmed, yes, we'll have peace with Lebanon. And I look forward to signing it.”

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Netanyahu's remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following months of conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah and Iran. The comments were delivered shortly after the first round of technical discussions between the United States and Iran in Switzerland under a newly signed memorandum aimed at addressing regional security concerns and Iran's nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, Iran has warned that any continued Israeli presence in Lebanon would effectively void the agreement with the United States, according to Iran's ISNA news agency, which cited an official from the presidential office.

The Israeli prime minister also reaffirmed his long-standing position that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, regardless of the outcome of ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

“No matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement, without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I'm Prime Minister, will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Israel has maintained that its military operations in Lebanon are aimed at preventing cross-border attacks and ensuring the security of communities in northern Israel.

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