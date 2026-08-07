'Iran War Going To End Soon': Trump Rejects Munitions, Long-Range Missiles Shortage Claims

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his belief that the war between the United States and Iran will conclude soon, while pushing back against reports that American munitions stockpiles were running low.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "I started the very important excursion into the Islamic Republic of Iran, it was a very important excursion because they can't have a nuclear weapon. I think the war is going to end soon, I don't think they can go much longer."

The remarks came days after multiple media outlets reported that the US Army had used up much of its global stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during the five-month conflict with Iran, a claim that prompted the White House to lash out at unnamed "leakers" it accused of undermining Washington's negotiating position with Tehran.

In a subsequent post on Truth Social, Trump doubled down on his position, writing that the US is "chock-full" of munitions, adding, "The U.S. has massive amounts of 'munitions,' especially of certain types."

He went further, warning that those responsible for the leak would face consequences, writing that the "leakers" of what he called "treasonous statements" were being hunted down and that long-term jail sentences would be sought.

Later, while addressing questions on munitions supplies, Trump said, "We have certain types of munitions that are very powerful that we have an unlimited, virtually unlimited, supply. We have others where it's a little bit tighter, and we're getting them in on a daily basis. As you know, our defense companies are building more plants right now than at any point in history. They're building plants for the Patriots, for the Tomahawks, for everything."

His comments come as US officials signal that a deal is close on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical Gulf shipping corridor that has seen repeated disruptions since the war began.

ALSO READ: US Faces Missile Shortage as Iran War Depletes Arsenal: Report

A US official told Reuters Thursday that a temporary arrangement between Iran and Oman would allow vessels to transit the strait without tolls or additional approvals.

The five-month war, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure, has repeatedly seen Trump predict an imminent end even as fighting and diplomatic wrangling have continued.

Iran has previously said any resolution would require compensation and international guarantees against future attacks, conditions Washington has not formally accepted.

Trump's remarks on Thursday marked the latest instance of the president expressing confidence that the conflict is nearing its conclusion, even as questions persist over US military readiness and the durability of ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

ALSO READ: 'Treasonous': Trump Slams Washington Post, Denies Hegseth Rift Over Munitions Shortfall

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