Five Stocks To Buy Today: Apollo Hospitals, Marico Ltd., Engineers India | Sept 22

Market analysts have recommended five stocks across financial services, healthcare, FMCG, industrial manufacturing and engineering sectors, citing favourable technical setups and potential upside from current market prices.

Top picks include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Marico Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., Aavas Financiers Ltd., Tega Industries Ltd. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (CMP: Rs 8,912.00)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, recommends buying Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at the current market price. He advises maintaining a stop loss at Rs 8,800 while targeting Rs 9,250.

Marico Ltd. (CMP: Rs 825)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, has also suggested a buy on Marico. The recommendation comes with a stop loss of Rs 805 and a target price of Rs 865.

Engineers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 285.75)

Pradip Halder, Founder & CEO of PHD Capital Pvt Ltd., recommends buying Engineers India. The stock has target prices of Rs 297 and Rs 315 with a stop loss placed at Rs 268.

Aavas Financiers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,323.80)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended a buy on Aavas Financiers. The stock is recommended for purchase at around Rs 1,310 with a stop loss at Rs 1,280. The analyst has set a target price of Rs 1,365, implying an upside from current levels.

Tega Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,135.60)

Pradip Halder, Founder & CEO of PHD Capital Pvt Ltd., has recommended buying Tega Industries with the arget prices of Rs 2,185 and Rs 2,245. Halder has suggested a stop loss at Rs 2,012.

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