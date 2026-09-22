Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 22

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Stock Market Recap

The Nifty 50 settled 67.90 points higher at 23,414.30, compared with its provisional close of 23,429. The Sensex settled 564.03 points, or 0.76%, higher at 74,858.99, compared with its provisional close of 74,894.86. That came amid higher US equity futures, as investors assessed the outlook for US-China trade ahead of a planned summit later this week.

US Markets Recap

US stocks rallied on Monday as a decline in oil prices and Treasury yields offered some relief to investors, with Wall Street looking to recover from a mostly weaker trading week.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 318 points, or 0.62%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.58% and 0.77%, respectively.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 22: Nifty Bulls Eye 23,550 Breakout As Sub-$100 Oil Flips Sentiment | Check Key Levels

Earnings

Symbiotec Pharmalab Q1 (Cons)

Net profit down 53% to Rs 14.1 Cr versus Rs 30 Cr YoY

Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 218 Cr versus Rs 203 Cr YoY

Ebitda down 21.9% to Rs 45.2 Cr versus Rs 57.9 Cr YoY

Ebitda margin at 20.7% versus 28.5% YoY

Lumino Industries Q1 (Cons)

Net profit up 32.7% to Rs 40.2 Cr versus Rs 30.3 Cr YoY

Revenue up 19.3% to Rs 521 Cr versus Rs 437 Cr YoY

Ebitda up 34.6% to Rs 70.8 Cr versus Rs 52.6 Cr YoY

Ebitda margin at 13.6% versus 12% YoY

Augmont Enterprises Q1 (Cons)

Net profit down 15.1% to Rs 57.7 Cr versus Rs 68 Cr YoY

Revenue up 30.2% to Rs 18,946 Cr versus Rs 14,552 Cr YoY

Ebitda down 47.2% to Rs 53 Cr versus Rs 100.4 Cr YoY

Ebitda margin at 0.3% versus 0.7% YoY

Stocks in News

Lloyds Metals: To raise Rs 1,550 Cr via issuance of NCDs; to invest Rs 140 Cr for capacity addition; approved capacity upgrade for DRI plant at Ghugus to 8,15,000 MTPA and Konsari to 92,400 MTPA; total DRI plant capacity to exceed 9,00,000 MTPA

To raise Rs 1,550 Cr via issuance of NCDs; to invest Rs 140 Cr for capacity addition; approved capacity upgrade for DRI plant at Ghugus to 8,15,000 MTPA and Konsari to 92,400 MTPA; total DRI plant capacity to exceed 9,00,000 MTPA Aarti Industries: Renewable energy mix expected to reach 70% by end of FY27; Augene JV and Re Aarti JV under execution and expected to be commissioned in FY27

Renewable energy mix expected to reach 70% by end of FY27; Augene JV and Re Aarti JV under execution and expected to be commissioned in FY27 Hindustan Copper: Plans capital investment of over Rs 7,000 crore over the next 5-6 years; actively pursuing acquisition of new copper deposits in India and overseas; focused on reopening closed mines in India to enhance domestic copper production capacity; Malanjkhand Copper Project mine capacity to expand to 5.0 MTPA by FY30; Khetri Copper Complex capacity targeted to double to 3.0 MTPA by FY30; Indian Copper Complex capacity expansion planned to 4.2 MTPA by FY30; Taloja Copper Project targeting 60,000 TPA cathode production; Gujarat Copper Project production expected to commence by Q4 FY27

Plans capital investment of over Rs 7,000 crore over the next 5-6 years; actively pursuing acquisition of new copper deposits in India and overseas; focused on reopening closed mines in India to enhance domestic copper production capacity; Malanjkhand Copper Project mine capacity to expand to 5.0 MTPA by FY30; Khetri Copper Complex capacity targeted to double to 3.0 MTPA by FY30; Indian Copper Complex capacity expansion planned to 4.2 MTPA by FY30; Taloja Copper Project targeting 60,000 TPA cathode production; Gujarat Copper Project production expected to commence by Q4 FY27 Pace Digitek: Arm gets LoA worth Rs 488 crore from NTPC GE Power Services; gets LoA for commissioning of 5.015 MWh BESS containers

Arm gets LoA worth Rs 488 crore from NTPC GE Power Services; gets LoA for commissioning of 5.015 MWh BESS containers Neogen Chemicals: Raises Rs 600 crore via first-ever QIP; QIP issue oversubscribed by 6.5x; allots 26.6 lakh shares at issue price of Rs 2,255

Raises Rs 600 crore via first-ever QIP; QIP issue oversubscribed by 6.5x; allots 26.6 lakh shares at issue price of Rs 2,255 Purple Style Labs: To invest $7 Mn in US arm via acquisition of 7 Mn Class B common stocks

To invest $7 Mn in US arm via acquisition of 7 Mn Class B common stocks Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Appoints Ajay Patil as joint managing director

Appoints Ajay Patil as joint managing director ONGC: Strikes gas in Mahanadi Offshore Basin under Samudra Manthan initiative

Strikes gas in Mahanadi Offshore Basin under Samudra Manthan initiative OFSS: Clarifies it has no knowledge of developments related to Oracle's reported data centre debt issues; says it is a separate listed subsidiary of Oracle and is not aware of matters referred to in media report; no undisclosed price-sensitive information warranting further disclosure; confirms no regulatory or legal proceedings are pending against the company as of date

Clarifies it has no knowledge of developments related to Oracle's reported data centre debt issues; says it is a separate listed subsidiary of Oracle and is not aware of matters referred to in media report; no undisclosed price-sensitive information warranting further disclosure; confirms no regulatory or legal proceedings are pending against the company as of date Electronics Mart: Commenced operations of a 4,500 sq ft Bajaj Electronics store in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, on September 21, 2026

Commenced operations of a 4,500 sq ft Bajaj Electronics store in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, on September 21, 2026 Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Board approves up to Rs 400 crore NCD issue; Rs 200 crore tranche; appoints interim company secretary from September 24, 2026

Board approves up to Rs 400 crore NCD issue; Rs 200 crore tranche; appoints interim company secretary from September 24, 2026 Uflex: Granted patent by Patent Office, Government of India, for invention 'High-Speed Twin Aseptic Pack Packaging Machine for Liquid Products' for 20 years

Granted patent by Patent Office, Government of India, for invention 'High-Speed Twin Aseptic Pack Packaging Machine for Liquid Products' for 20 years Page Industries: Dubai court case against Yellow Flower Trading LLC dismissed; claimant failed to pay court-ordered expert deposit; Dubai Court directed Yellow Flower Trading LLC to bear court fees, costs and AED 1,000 towards advocates' fees; company says it will make further disclosures if any material developments arise

Dubai court case against Yellow Flower Trading LLC dismissed; claimant failed to pay court-ordered expert deposit; Dubai Court directed Yellow Flower Trading LLC to bear court fees, costs and AED 1,000 towards advocates' fees; company says it will make further disclosures if any material developments arise Share India Securities: Board approves up to Rs 200 crore warrant issue and up to Rs 120 crore investment in new subsidiary on September 21, 2026

Board approves up to Rs 200 crore warrant issue and up to Rs 120 crore investment in new subsidiary on September 21, 2026 Patanjali Foods: Food safety authority prohibits sale of one Sunrich sunflower oil batch in Thiruvananthapuram for excess TBHQ

Food safety authority prohibits sale of one Sunrich sunflower oil batch in Thiruvananthapuram for excess TBHQ Canara Bank: Receives NSE debt listing approval for Basel III Additional Tier I bonds on September 21, 2026; Moody's Ratings assigns (P) Baa3 rating to company's senior unsecured debt instrument

Receives NSE debt listing approval for Basel III Additional Tier I bonds on September 21, 2026; Moody's Ratings assigns (P) Baa3 rating to company's senior unsecured debt instrument ASK Automotive: Sanctioned Rs 100 crore unsecured loan to wholly owned subsidiary ASK Automobiles on September 21, 2026

Sanctioned Rs 100 crore unsecured loan to wholly owned subsidiary ASK Automobiles on September 21, 2026 Alkem Labs: Issues Rs 599 crore corporate guarantee against arm's loan

Issues Rs 599 crore corporate guarantee against arm's loan PNB Housing Finance: Jatul Anand's designation changes to chief operating officer from executive director

Jatul Anand's designation changes to chief operating officer from executive director Transrail Lighting: Increases conductor manufacturing capacity by 70% to 40,800 km per annum; completes Phase 1 of brownfield expansion for conductor manufacturing

Increases conductor manufacturing capacity by 70% to 40,800 km per annum; completes Phase 1 of brownfield expansion for conductor manufacturing Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Approves capex of Rs 2,896 crore for shipyard in West Bengal; to construct greenfield shipyard at Raichak; to enhance shipbuilding capacity at Raichak

Approves capex of Rs 2,896 crore for shipyard in West Bengal; to construct greenfield shipyard at Raichak; to enhance shipbuilding capacity at Raichak Jeena Sikho: Jeena Sikho Lifecare launches two Ayurvedic tablets on September 21, 2026

Jeena Sikho Lifecare launches two Ayurvedic tablets on September 21, 2026 Syrma SGS: Appoints Jayesh Nagindas Doshi as whole-time director for five years

Appoints Jayesh Nagindas Doshi as whole-time director for five years PI Industries: Receives registration for Pioxaniliprole, India's first discovered insecticide, for domestic launch

Receives registration for Pioxaniliprole, India's first discovered insecticide, for domestic launch PDS: Completes sale of remaining 49% stake in DBS Lifestyle on September 21, 2026; three entities ceased to be associates

Completes sale of remaining 49% stake in DBS Lifestyle on September 21, 2026; three entities ceased to be associates Waaree Energies: Gets order for supply of 2 GW solar modules

Gets order for supply of 2 GW solar modules Wheels India: Approves allotment of 12.3 lakh shares at issue price of Rs 1,461; approves allotment of shares worth Rs 180 crore to allottees; to allot 12.3 lakh shares via preferential issue for Rs 180 crore

Approves allotment of 12.3 lakh shares at issue price of Rs 1,461; approves allotment of shares worth Rs 180 crore to allottees; to allot 12.3 lakh shares via preferential issue for Rs 180 crore Newgen Software Technologies: Secures Qatar order worth Rs 17.14 crore for platform licensing, implementation, maintenance and support; order covers supply, implementation and three-year support; contract awarded by an overseas customer in Qatar

Secures Qatar order worth Rs 17.14 crore for platform licensing, implementation, maintenance and support; order covers supply, implementation and three-year support; contract awarded by an overseas customer in Qatar Bank of Baroda: Incorporates BOB Pension Fund Management Company Limited as subsidiary; enters pension fund management business; to hold 80.10% stake in subsidiary; proposed investment of Rs 80.10 crore via cash consideration; commercial operations yet to commence; acquisition process targeted for completion by December 31, 2026

Incorporates BOB Pension Fund Management Company Limited as subsidiary; enters pension fund management business; to hold 80.10% stake in subsidiary; proposed investment of Rs 80.10 crore via cash consideration; commercial operations yet to commence; acquisition process targeted for completion by December 31, 2026 Allcargo Global: LCL volumes down 7% YoY and 2% MoM amid rationalisation of loss-making trade lanes; yields improved due to strategic focus on profitability despite lower LCL volumes; peak-season demand expected to remain resilient; constrained capacity likely to keep freight rates elevated in near term; container utilisation improved consistently; 40-ft container usage continued to rise; FCL volumes down 5% YoY but up 4% MoM, with Middle East crisis impacting volumes; air freight volumes at 2,796 tonnes, down 6% YoY and up 2% MoM; LCL volume decline seen across all major regions YoY; FCL volume growth witnessed in North Asia and Latin America YoY despite weakness in other regions

LCL volumes down 7% YoY and 2% MoM amid rationalisation of loss-making trade lanes; yields improved due to strategic focus on profitability despite lower LCL volumes; peak-season demand expected to remain resilient; constrained capacity likely to keep freight rates elevated in near term; container utilisation improved consistently; 40-ft container usage continued to rise; FCL volumes down 5% YoY but up 4% MoM, with Middle East crisis impacting volumes; air freight volumes at 2,796 tonnes, down 6% YoY and up 2% MoM; LCL volume decline seen across all major regions YoY; FCL volume growth witnessed in North Asia and Latin America YoY despite weakness in other regions Apeejay Surendra Park Hotels: Manish Bhagat appointed CFO and KMP effective September 21, 2026

Manish Bhagat appointed CFO and KMP effective September 21, 2026 Nazara Technologies: Approves up to Rs 28 crore unsecured loan to wholly owned subsidiary Smaaash on September 21, 2026

Approves up to Rs 28 crore unsecured loan to wholly owned subsidiary Smaaash on September 21, 2026 Cupid: Promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 41 lakh Cupid shares on September 21, 2026; holding rose to 47.18%

Promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 41 lakh Cupid shares on September 21, 2026; holding rose to 47.18% Virtuoso Optoelectronics: Revises preferential issue terms; Rs 84.99 crore proceeds to expand deep freezer capacity to 2.5 lakh units

Revises preferential issue terms; Rs 84.99 crore proceeds to expand deep freezer capacity to 2.5 lakh units BGR Energy: Promoter Arjun Govind Raghupathy transferred 2,100 shares to Sasikala Raghupathy between September 17-19, 2026

Promoter Arjun Govind Raghupathy transferred 2,100 shares to Sasikala Raghupathy between September 17-19, 2026 Ind-Swift Labs: Essix Biosciences acquired 70 lakh warrants on September 17, 2026 via preferential issue

Essix Biosciences acquired 70 lakh warrants on September 17, 2026 via preferential issue Vodafone Idea: Appoints Anil Berera and Gopika Pant as independent directors

Appoints Anil Berera and Gopika Pant as independent directors Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: CARE reaffirms BBB+ rating with positive outlook on Rs 502.25 crore long-term bank facilities; outlook upgraded from stable

CARE reaffirms BBB+ rating with positive outlook on Rs 502.25 crore long-term bank facilities; outlook upgraded from stable Lemon Tree Hotels: Shareholders approve appointment of Patanjali Govind Keswani as chair from April 1, 2027

Shareholders approve appointment of Patanjali Govind Keswani as chair from April 1, 2027 Parag Milk Foods: To invest Rs 100 crore to expand paneer manufacturing capacity; to expand manufacturing capacity to 80 MT/day from 20 MT/day; value-added products contribute over 90% of company's turnover; expansion to strengthen flagship category with pan-India distribution

To invest Rs 100 crore to expand paneer manufacturing capacity; to expand manufacturing capacity to 80 MT/day from 20 MT/day; value-added products contribute over 90% of company's turnover; expansion to strengthen flagship category with pan-India distribution J&K Bank: Signs escrow pact to sell 0.5% stake in PNB MetLife for Rs 120 crore

Signs escrow pact to sell 0.5% stake in PNB MetLife for Rs 120 crore Lord's Mark Industries: Goldman Sachs acquires stake in Lord's Mark Industries; company has presence across healthcare and diagnostics, renewable energy and LED solutions

Goldman Sachs acquires stake in Lord's Mark Industries; company has presence across healthcare and diagnostics, renewable energy and LED solutions Edelweiss Financial Services: To raise up to Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures; issue closes on October 5, 2026; at least 75% of funds to be used for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings; balance for general corporate purposes, subject to utilisation not exceeding 25% of amount raised

To raise up to Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures; issue closes on October 5, 2026; at least 75% of funds to be used for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings; balance for general corporate purposes, subject to utilisation not exceeding 25% of amount raised Varmora Granito: Raises Rs 212.4 crore from anchor investors, including Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, ahead of Rs 708 crore IPO; allots 1.43 crore equity shares to 17 funds at Rs 148 per share, top end of IPO price band

IPO Opening

Varmora Granito: Manufactures and markets ceramic and vitrified tiles, including Glazed Vitrified Tiles (GVT), Polished Vitrified Tiles (PVT) and ceramic tiles; focuses on premium, technology-driven products, with GVT and technical tiles accounting for around 84% of tile revenue in FY26; operates eight manufacturing facilities in Morbi cluster of Gujarat, with 81.72% of FY26 revenue generated from in-house manufactured products; adopted Integrated Stone Technology (IST) through a technology partnership with Italy-based SACMI

Financials (Rs crore)

Particulars Mar-26 Mar-25 Mar-24 Assets 1,509.87 1,589.80 1,476.16 Total Income 1,562.53 1,492.68 1,472.58 Profit After Tax 55.09 30.77 44.94 EBITDA 221.56 198.29 150.33 Net Worth 796.88 722.90 678.59 Reserves and Surplus 765.70 691.72 630.20 Total Borrowing 357.95 505.16 412.89

AGM/EGM

AGI Greenpac, NSDL, Blue Dart, Pondy Oxides, Shree Renuka, National Fertilizer, Capri Global, Veedol Corporation, Bliss GVS, Cupid, Kirloskar Oil, J&K Bank, Arvind, JSW Dulux, PCBL Chemical, Time Technoplast, Brainbees Solutions, Dilip Buildcon, BOSCH-HCIL, J Kumar Infraprojects, Sandhar Technologies, Carysil, One Mobikwik, Delhivery, Affle, IRB Infrastructure, Filatex India, Suraksha Diagnostic, Indo-MIM, Park Medi World, Karnataka Bank, Finolex Industries, OnEMI Technology, Smartworks Coworking, India Tourism Development Corporation, Websol Energy System, Protean eGov Technologies, Euro Pratik, Arkade Developers, BGR Energy, Tilaknagar Industries, General Insurance Corporation, Shukra Pharmaceuticals

Block/Bulk Deals

GCSL: Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya bought 1.77 lakh shares at Rs 635.01/share; Mansukh Securities and Finance sold 1.27 lakh shares at Rs 635.01/share

Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya bought 1.77 lakh shares at Rs 635.01/share; Mansukh Securities and Finance sold 1.27 lakh shares at Rs 635.01/share GCSL: Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya bought 8.25 lakh shares at Rs 636.58/share; Suman Kumar Saraf sold 3.32 lakh shares at Rs 637.14/share; Mansukh Securities & Finance sold 1.26 lakh shares at Rs 635.94/share; HRTI bought 1.28 lakh shares at Rs 636.38/share; ACE Industries (India) sold 1.30 lakh shares at Rs 637/share; Siddhisuri Finvest sold 1.25 lakh shares at Rs 635.01/share; L7 Hitech sold 1.73 lakh shares at Rs 635.77/share

Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya bought 8.25 lakh shares at Rs 636.58/share; Suman Kumar Saraf sold 3.32 lakh shares at Rs 637.14/share; Mansukh Securities & Finance sold 1.26 lakh shares at Rs 635.94/share; HRTI bought 1.28 lakh shares at Rs 636.38/share; ACE Industries (India) sold 1.30 lakh shares at Rs 637/share; Siddhisuri Finvest sold 1.25 lakh shares at Rs 635.01/share; L7 Hitech sold 1.73 lakh shares at Rs 635.77/share Glass Wall Systems: Irage Broking Services bought 1.84 lakh shares at Rs 283.87/share

Irage Broking Services bought 1.84 lakh shares at Rs 283.87/share Glass Wall Systems: Plutus Wealth Management sold 39,78,937 shares at Rs 280.90/share; Alphagrep Securities sold 14,000 shares at Rs 279.20/share; Irage Broking Services sold 1.84 lakh shares at Rs 284.84/share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 12,269 shares at Rs 280.85/share; QE Securities sold 57,436 shares at Rs 279.27/share; Sunny Gambhir bought 67,599 shares at Rs 277.16/share; Elixir Wealth Management bought 2,000 shares at Rs 278.80/share

Plutus Wealth Management sold 39,78,937 shares at Rs 280.90/share; Alphagrep Securities sold 14,000 shares at Rs 279.20/share; Irage Broking Services sold 1.84 lakh shares at Rs 284.84/share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 12,269 shares at Rs 280.85/share; QE Securities sold 57,436 shares at Rs 279.27/share; Sunny Gambhir bought 67,599 shares at Rs 277.16/share; Elixir Wealth Management bought 2,000 shares at Rs 278.80/share Mindspace: Chandru Lachmandas Raheja sold 99.01 lakh shares at Rs 505/share

Chandru Lachmandas Raheja sold 99.01 lakh shares at Rs 505/share Aarti Pharmalabs: Unifi Capital bought 9.15 lakh shares at Rs 820/share

Unifi Capital bought 9.15 lakh shares at Rs 820/share Anupam Rasayan: 360 ONE PIPE Fund bought 9 lakh shares at Rs 1,165/share; Ashapura Commodities sold 15.02 lakh shares at Rs 1,165.16/share

360 ONE PIPE Fund bought 9 lakh shares at Rs 1,165/share; Ashapura Commodities sold 15.02 lakh shares at Rs 1,165.16/share Jash: QE Securities bought 7,337 shares at Rs 581.56/share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 1,005 shares at Rs 581.47/share

QE Securities bought 7,337 shares at Rs 581.56/share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 1,005 shares at Rs 581.47/share Kanohar: Plutus Wealth Management sold 6,03,039 shares at Rs 833.62/share; Jump Trading Financial India bought 4 lakh shares at Rs 852.52/share

Plutus Wealth Management sold 6,03,039 shares at Rs 833.62/share; Jump Trading Financial India bought 4 lakh shares at Rs 852.52/share Kross: QE Securities sold 2,864 shares at Rs 255.68/share

QE Securities sold 2,864 shares at Rs 255.68/share Lenskart: Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust sold 3.50 crore shares at Rs 683.02/share

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust sold 3.50 crore shares at Rs 683.02/share MV Electrosystems: Yuga Stocks and Commodities bought 59,000 shares at Rs 893.16/share; HRTI sold 15,468 shares at Rs 870.42/share; QE Securities sold 1,626 shares at Rs 865.60/share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 909 shares at Rs 875.52/share; Jump Trading Financial India bought 839 shares at Rs 881.26/share

Yuga Stocks and Commodities bought 59,000 shares at Rs 893.16/share; HRTI sold 15,468 shares at Rs 870.42/share; QE Securities sold 1,626 shares at Rs 865.60/share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 909 shares at Rs 875.52/share; Jump Trading Financial India bought 839 shares at Rs 881.26/share Protean eGov Technologies: QE Securities sold 16,784 shares at Rs 559.47/share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 12,467 shares at Rs 560.57/share

QE Securities sold 16,784 shares at Rs 559.47/share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 12,467 shares at Rs 560.57/share Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: Arihant Capital Markets bought 2.07 lakh shares at Rs 320.99/share; HRTI bought 50,316 shares at Rs 330.20/share; QE Securities sold 44,673 shares at Rs 325.69/share; Jainam Broking sold 51,000 shares at Rs 333.74/share; Siddhisuri Finvest bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 334.50/share

Arihant Capital Markets bought 2.07 lakh shares at Rs 320.99/share; HRTI bought 50,316 shares at Rs 330.20/share; QE Securities sold 44,673 shares at Rs 325.69/share; Jainam Broking sold 51,000 shares at Rs 333.74/share; Siddhisuri Finvest bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 334.50/share Raymond: HRTI bought 38,660 shares at Rs 1,044.30/share

HRTI bought 38,660 shares at Rs 1,044.30/share Sambhv Steel Tubes: HRTI sold 3.15 lakh shares at Rs 155.40/share; QE Securities sold 20,230 shares at Rs 155.80/share; Musigma Securities bought 464 shares at Rs 155.72/share

HRTI sold 3.15 lakh shares at Rs 155.40/share; QE Securities sold 20,230 shares at Rs 155.80/share; Musigma Securities bought 464 shares at Rs 155.72/share Skyways: QE Securities sold 85,623 shares at Rs 130.20/share; HRTI bought 1.02 lakh shares at Rs 130.63/share

Insider Trading

Aequs: Melligeri Private Family Foundation, Mellwood Trustee Services Private Limited, promoter, pledged 10.10 crore shares

Melligeri Private Family Foundation, Mellwood Trustee Services Private Limited, promoter, pledged 10.10 crore shares Speciality Restaurants: Anjan Chatterjee, promoter and director, bought 25,268 shares

Anjan Chatterjee, promoter and director, bought 25,268 shares Greenpanel Industries: Shobhan Mittal, promoter and director, bought 9,14,691 shares; Prime Holdings, promoter group, bought 1.80 lakh shares; Bluesky Projects, promoter group, bought 1,23,624 shares

Shobhan Mittal, promoter and director, bought 9,14,691 shares; Prime Holdings, promoter group, bought 1.80 lakh shares; Bluesky Projects, promoter group, bought 1,23,624 shares Sobha: Ravi P N C Menon, promoter, bought 3,500 shares

Trading Tweaks

Xtranet Technologies: Price band changed from 10% to 5%

Price band changed from 10% to 5% Indo Rama Synthetics: Price band changed from 20% to 10%

Price band changed from 20% to 10% Raymond: Price band changed from 20% to 10%

Price band changed from 20% to 10% HEG Advanced Materials: Price band changed from 5% to 20%

ALSO READ: Lenskart Bulk Deal: AIDIA Arm Pares Stake Worth Rs 2,930 Crore

ASM

Short-term ASM Framework Stage: Bhageria Industries, Glass Wall Systems (India), GMM Pfaudler, HLE Glascoat

Excluded from ASM Framework: Astec LifeSciences, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Novartis India

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures up 0.31% at 23,450, at a premium of 36 points

Nifty options September 22 expiry: Maximum call open interest at 23,500 and maximum put open interest at 23,400

Securities in ban period: Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Manappuram Finance, SAIL, LIC Housing Finance

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