Trade Setup For Sept 22: Nifty Bulls Eye 23,550 Breakout As Sub-$100 Oil Flips Sentiment | Check Key Levels

Indian equity markets could remain range-bound in Tuesday's session as the Nifty faces a crucial resistance zone around 23,520-23,550 amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and elevated energy prices. This comes as GIFT Nifty rises 0.34% to 23,519.50 after Brent crude fell below $100.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, the 23,520-23,550 zone is likely to act as an important resistance area for the Nifty in the near term. "A sustained move above 23,550 could extend the ongoing pullback rally towards the 23,700 mark in the short term," Shah said.

On the downside, the 23,330-23,300 zone is expected to provide crucial support. Shah said a breach below 23,300 could weaken the near-term structure and potentially result in the index resuming its corrective trend.

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Market participants are also keeping a close watch on crude oil prices and geopolitical developments, which could influence the sustainability of the recent recovery in Indian equities.

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"While Indian equities ended on a firmer note, persistent geopolitical uncertainty and still-elevated energy prices continue to warrant a cautious approach. The durability of the recent recovery is likely to depend on sustained stability in crude oil prices and greater clarity on the geopolitical front," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of HST Wealth, said softer oil prices and contained volatility could provide room for the recovery to extend. He added that investors would focus on core-sector data, crude oil prices and global bond yields ahead of Tuesday's session to assess whether the recent rebound can gather further momentum.

Bank Nifty Outlook

Bank Nifty ended higher after opening on a flat note and remaining in consolidation for most of the session. The index gradually moved higher during the second half, approaching the 56,700 mark before closing near 56,470, according to Enrich Money's Ponmudi R.

For Tuesday's trade, immediate resistance for Bank Nifty is placed at 56,700-56,800. A sustained move above 57,000 could strengthen the near-term technical structure.

On the downside, immediate support is seen at 56,000-56,100. A failure to sustain this zone could extend weakness towards the next support level of 55,700-55,800, Ponmudi said.

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