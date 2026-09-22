Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ather Energy, MCX, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Power Mech, CESC, Nykaa — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? Should you hold shares of CESC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. (MCX) at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Ather Energy Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst, Wealth research in Yes Security Limited, and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,606.00)

Saurabh: Book partial profits

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Lot of good news is coming from company's stable.

But there is still negative growth in the profits.

If you are earning profits, better to take money off the table.

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd. (MCX) (CMP: Rs 3,209.00)

Ajit: Gradual decline on dips

MCX is doing relatively better in platform related stocks,

Tight range consolidation seen in the last 4 weeks.

Time-wise correction may continue.

Gradual accumulate and buy at Rs 3,031

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 846.00)

Saurabh: Buy

Quite positive on the pharmaceutical pack.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals's numbers and margins have improved.

Future looks good for the coming quarters.

Buy for the long term.

Power Mech Projects Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,473.50)

Laxmikant: Hold

Power Mech has seen decent amount of correction.

Short-term pullback is expected towards Rs 2580-Rs 2600 zone.

Profit booking is expected at Rs 2,600.

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa) (CMP: Rs 336.00)

Laxmikant: Don't buy

Upside is looking capped on charts.

Stock is trading below short-term moving averages.

View negative on the stock till it surpasses Rs 340

CESC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 143.30)

Ajit: Hold

After the retest of record high, stock has seen gradual decline.

Stock has reached closure to the previous swing lows

Possibility of rebound after extreme position seems high.

Hold with stop loss of Rs 135.

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